Post Falls considering changes to zoning approval criteria
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 to amend zoning approval criteria, a move expected to make the criteria more clear and concise, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "This has been in...
Medication arriving late for many as mail delays ensue across the region
SPOKANE Wash. — Mail delays continue causing headaches for many across the Inland Northwest. “About seven days ago, I believe, was the last time mail was delivered or picked up,” said Frank Walchak, a long-time resident of Spokane. Frank, along with the rest of their cul-de-sac, are growing frustrated by the empty mailbox that continuously greets them. “I’m waiting for...
Spokane Ethics Commission dismisses ethics complaint against city council president
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Ethics Commission has dismissed a complaint that Council President Breean Beggs acted wrongfully by sending information to his peers and city staff about three organizations vying to manage a new homeless shelter. "The ruling speaks for itself,” stated Beggs in an email to...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Spokane VA has reduced staff despite ongoing effects of troubled computer system
Orion Donovan-Smith’s reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. Sheila Hagar of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin contributed to this report.
Catalytic converter thefts decline five months after Washington law takes effect
SPOKANE, Wash. — The number of catalytic converter thefts is starting to go down in Spokane, and the manager of Action Recycling and Spokane Police says it’s due to a new Washington law that’s making it harder for thieves to sell them. “We require the title or the registration for the vehicle that the catalytic converter came off of,” said...
14 acres of protection added to Drewes Farm on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Inland Northwest Land Conservancy has announced that 14 acres of land will be added to protect the Drewes Farm on the upper South Hill in Spokane. A YMCA facility is set to be added in the area of the farm. The property is next to a 15-acre parcel that borders the Ben Burr Trail. The farm’s...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘When it strikes it happens quickly:’ Homes flood as Spokane warms up
SPOKANE, Wash. – The warmer weather feels is a nice change of pace, but for hundreds of Spokane families, the warmup has caused serious headaches. The jump from frozen to thawed in a matter of hours has put strain on plumbing across Spokane, with many families waking up to broken pipes and flooded homes on Tuesday.
KHQ Right Now
Hundreds without power in Whitman, Garfield counties as heavy winds blow through region
PULLMAN, Wash. - More than 200 Inland Power customers are without electricity in Whitman County and hundreds more are without power in Garfield County, as heavy winds hit eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle. The 239 customers without power represent about 10% of all Inland Power customers in Whitman County....
What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Spokane?
Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation. There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.
KHQ Right Now
City of Spokane asking residents to keep storm drains clear
As the temperatures start to warm and the snow begins to melt, the City of Spokane is asking residents to keep storm drains clear in order to avoid flooding. To find a storm drain near you, click here.
Water pouring onto crosswalk on Monroe Street under I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are walking under the I-90 bridge in downtown Spokane, you might want to bring an umbrella. On Monroe Street, one of the joints seals broke, causing water from the freeway to waterfall down onto the crosswalk below. Crews won’t be able to fix it until the snow berm on the viaduct melts. There are also...
koze.com
Spokane Couple Arrested on Drug & Theft Charges
LEWISTON, ID – Two Spokane residents were arrested over the weekend on various drug and theft charges following an investigation into a stolen cargo trailer. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office says the Lewiston Police Department was notified of a missing 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer in Lewiston on Sunday. An alert was issued to surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for the stolen trailer.
KXLY
Spokane asks residents to assist with storm drain clearing amid flooding concerns
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warmer weather is causing snow and ice to melt-off and increase the potential for local flooding. City crews are focusing on arterials by clearing the areas around storm drains of snow and ice to reduce pooling water. Significant recent snowfall is creating problems for the city’s stormwater collection system. Areas clogged near storm drains can cause standing water to obstruct pedestrians and vehicles.
Chronicle
Eastern Washington Uber Driver Hospitalized After Attack on Christmas Eve
Duane and Andrea Johnson had planned to have everyone over for Christmas brunch on Sunday morning. Instead, they spent the holiday at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center after Duane Johnson, a husband and father of three, was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting on the morning of Christmas Eve, the family said.
Moose caught on Ring Doorbell camera in southeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A moose was captured Christmas night in southeast Spokane. Homeowner Curtis Hampton, who lives in the area of S. Myrtle St. and E. 17th Ave. said he got a Ring notification just before midnight Sunday, and couldn’t believe what triggered it. There was a full-grown moose that walked through his front yard, munching on something. The moose...
Spokane Valley charcuterie business opens just in time for the holidays
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Hosting a New Year’s Eve party this weekend? A new charcuterie business in Spokane Valley just finished Christmas orders and are gearing up to serve spreads for New Year’s Eve events. Graze Craze offers handcrafted charcuterie-style boards, boxes, and tables, perfect for every palate and any size event. Try house-made breads, dips, jams, meats and farm-fresh...
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
Idaho woman's nutcracker collection is among largest in world
Nutcracker dolls go on display in many American homes each Christmas, then they get packed away. But it’s a holiday wonderland year-round in the house of North Idaho resident C.J. Davis, who keeps her massive collection of nutcrackers out permanently in an upstairs room. There’s a lot of history there, and dusting, among the figures tucked neatly on shelves. “There are between 2,000 and 3,000 nutcrackers; I’d say about 2,800...
‘You got to survive out here’: Melting snow causes flooding at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Melting snow is making life at Camp Hope even harder. Flooding is forcing the camp to make changes to keep people warm and dry. “Look — look at the place,” exclaimed Delilah Gamez, who used to live at the camp. “I mean, it’s difficult. You got to survive out here.” Survival is even harder in messy weather...
