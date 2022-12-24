ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Medication arriving late for many as mail delays ensue across the region

SPOKANE Wash. —  Mail delays continue causing headaches for many across the Inland Northwest. “About seven days ago, I believe, was the last time mail was delivered or picked up,” said Frank Walchak, a long-time resident of Spokane. Frank, along with the rest of their cul-de-sac, are growing frustrated by the empty mailbox that continuously greets them. “I’m waiting for...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

‘When it strikes it happens quickly:’ Homes flood as Spokane warms up

SPOKANE, Wash. – The warmer weather feels is a nice change of pace, but for hundreds of Spokane families, the warmup has caused serious headaches. The jump from frozen to thawed in a matter of hours has put strain on plumbing across Spokane, with many families waking up to broken pipes and flooded homes on Tuesday.
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Spokane?

Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation. There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Water pouring onto crosswalk on Monroe Street under I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are walking under the I-90 bridge in downtown Spokane, you might want to bring an umbrella. On Monroe Street, one of the joints seals broke, causing water from the freeway to waterfall down onto the crosswalk below. Crews won’t be able to fix it until the snow berm on the viaduct melts. There are also...
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Spokane Couple Arrested on Drug & Theft Charges

LEWISTON, ID – Two Spokane residents were arrested over the weekend on various drug and theft charges following an investigation into a stolen cargo trailer. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office says the Lewiston Police Department was notified of a missing 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer in Lewiston on Sunday. An alert was issued to surrounding agencies to be on the lookout for the stolen trailer.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY

Spokane asks residents to assist with storm drain clearing amid flooding concerns

SPOKANE, Wash. — Warmer weather is causing snow and ice to melt-off and increase the potential for local flooding. City crews are focusing on arterials by clearing the areas around storm drains of snow and ice to reduce pooling water. Significant recent snowfall is creating problems for the city’s stormwater collection system. Areas clogged near storm drains can cause standing water to obstruct pedestrians and vehicles.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moose caught on Ring Doorbell camera in southeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A moose was captured Christmas night in southeast Spokane. Homeowner Curtis Hampton, who lives in the area of S. Myrtle St. and E. 17th Ave. said he got a Ring notification just before midnight Sunday, and couldn’t believe what triggered it. There was a full-grown moose that walked through his front yard, munching on something. The moose...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley charcuterie business opens just in time for the holidays

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Hosting a New Year’s Eve party this weekend? A new charcuterie business in Spokane Valley just finished Christmas orders and are gearing up to serve spreads for New Year’s Eve events. Graze Craze offers handcrafted charcuterie-style boards, boxes, and tables, perfect for every palate and any size event. Try house-made breads, dips, jams, meats and farm-fresh...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. – Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Idaho State Journal

Idaho woman's nutcracker collection is among largest in world

Nutcracker dolls go on display in many American homes each Christmas, then they get packed away. But it’s a holiday wonderland year-round in the house of North Idaho resident C.J. Davis, who keeps her massive collection of nutcrackers out permanently in an upstairs room. There’s a lot of history there, and dusting, among the figures tucked neatly on shelves. “There are between 2,000 and 3,000 nutcrackers; I’d say about 2,800...
HAYDEN, ID

