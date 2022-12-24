Retired judge Annette Eckert transfers her talents to the world of children’s books

In all her years as a lawyer, retired Judge Annette A. Eckert has written numerous legal articles and even coauthored a cookbook that included cooking mishaps, but she never imagined a future as a childrens’ book author .

But two books later and a couple in the planning, she is busily writing.

“The Page and Annie Tales,” is a two-book set chronicling the adventures of Page, a young yellow Labrador retriever and Annie, a little girl.

The first book in the set, “Best Friends Forever,” tells the story of Page’s early life and introduction to Annie. Despite a couple of obstacles and some setbacks the two become, as the title says, best friends and learn about adjusting to new things.

The second book, “Different Is Good,” tells how Page learned to live with the other occupants of Annie’s home, including grouchy cats.

The books are loaded with watercolor illustrations by Victoria Bruzstowicz, an artist who lives in New York. Eckert said she is thrilled with the magnificent illustrations which really bring Page and Annie to life.

Eckert said her start as a children’s author came when she and her husband, Bill Enyart, took a class on writing memoirs at Washington University in St. Louis. When she wrote about the animals she has had through the years, fellow students suggested she should turn her stories into children books. She didn’t know anything about publishing a book but she dove into research and found people who could help her.

She has tested her books on kindergarteners and other age groups and the reviews have been good.

“The kids liked that the narrator is Page telling her own story as a dog,” Eckert said. “Our dogs can give us fun and adventure and teach us something.”

You can find more information about the books, the author and the illustrator, including kid activities, at pageandannietales.com . The books are available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble Bookstores.

Retired Judge Annette A. Eckert has written two children’s books, including “The Page and Annie Tales” and “Best Friends Forever”. Provided