Rutgers will turn to a new long snapper in 2023 and next in line looks to be a player who is not even on campus yet. The No.1-ranked long snapper in the class of 2023, Jake Eldridge of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), will arrive at Rutgers in a couple of weeks for the start of the spring semester. Last year’s starter, Ed Rogowski, used up all his eligibility last season while backup long snapper Zack Taylor is now in the transfer portal. That has left the door wide open for Eldridge to come in and become a day-one starter. Eldridge has a leg up on making the adjustment to a new school as he spent this past fall at IMG academy, making the move to Florida from his hometown of Coffeyville, Tex.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO