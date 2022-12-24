ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Man killed in overnight homicide in Hampton

By Peter Dujardin, Daily Press
 4 days ago

A man was shot and killed early Saturday in an overnight homicide in Hampton.

Police got a 911 call at 3:20 a.m. about a shooting in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue, Sgt. Ashley Jenrette wrote in a news release.

Arriving officers found the man lying outside with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics from the Hampton Fire and Rescue Division pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police have not released a description of a possible suspect. “The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation,” Jenrette wrote.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.

Jenrette said the man’s death is Hampton’s 23rd homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

People can also send anonymous tips at P3Tips.com . Crime Line callers don’t have to appear in court and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Peter Dujardin, 757-897-2062, pdujardin@dailypress.com

Comments / 3

 

