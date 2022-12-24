Report: Tannehill Has Surgery, Unlikely to Return This Season

The Titans may be without their starter for the remainder of the year.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill underwent surgery on his ankle this week and will not play again during the regular season, as the team looks to stay in the playoff hunt, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

As Tennessee (7–7) fights for a playoff spot, it may have to rely on rookie quarterback Malik Willis to guide it there. If the team manages to hold onto its lead in the AFC South, Tannehill is still “unlikely” to return in the postseason, per Schefter .

Tannehill went down last Sunday after taking a hit from Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack, who landed on his foot. He was carted off, but ultimately returned to the game after receiving tape and treatment to his ankle. Days later, he needed surgery to repair the damage, which was considered to be a high-ankle sprain.

Tennessee is currently in line to win the AFC South, but has lost four straight games, and faces a major run from the upstart Jaguars (7–8) who trail the Titans by just a half-game in the standings.

On the year, Tannehill has passed for 2,536 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions. He’s currently in the third-year of his four-year, $118 million extension that he signed with Tennessee in 2020.

Willis, whom the Titans selected in the third round of the 2022 draft, has started two games and made seven appearances during his rookie season amid Tannehill’s various lower-body injuries. The dual-threat quarterback has amassed 177 passing yards with one interception, along with 80 rushing yards. He has yet to score a touchdown in the NFL.

The Titans host the Texans (1-12-1) at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.