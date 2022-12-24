ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airman shoots intruder at Shaw Air Force Base

By Chase Laudenslager
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCBD) – A person was shot Friday after attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base, according to a release from the 20th Fighter Wing.

The intruder, described as a “gate runner,” was shot by an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron around 1:30 p.m.

The FBI Columbia Field Office says the intruder illegally gained access to the Base with a prohibited weapon.

“Our security forces personnel are trained to respond to a variety of situations to ensure the safety of our personnel and assets,” said Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander.

The person was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

According to a statement from the FBI Columbia Field Office, “there is no indication that this isolated incident is related to terrorism or any other violent extremism, and there is no threat to the general public.”

The incident is being investigated by the 20th Security Forces Squadron, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and the FBI Columbia Field Office.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Comments / 1

