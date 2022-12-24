ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview Park, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Akron’s 4th community entertainment district proposed in Merriman Valley

AKRON, Ohio — Liberty Commons is poised to make a major comeback, and bring a large swath of the Merriman Valley business district with it. Situated near the southernmost border of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Liberty Commons was once the home of night spots packed on weekends, and several restaurants, including Liberty Street Brewing, known for its popular Dragon Slayer beer, featured on taps across the city.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

How to keep your home safe, warm in a storm

CLEVELAND — Shawn Toth owns Sure Temp Services and Mechanical. He said you can prevent some heating problems in a storm by clearing snow away from your exhaust. The exhaust kit has “do not block“ on it for a reason. “This is what you want to do...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lakewood police rescue 41 dogs from ‘bad conditions’

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- After receiving numerous complaints regarding a large number of dogs at a Waterbury Road residence, Lakewood police earlier last week conducted a search warrant and were shocked at what they found. “We had continuous complaints -- barking, odor, canines not being not allowed outside -- for months...
LAKEWOOD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy