QueSeraSera
4d ago
Doesn’t say he drowned but another article says he drowned. 4 years old, only takes a second. Parents have to watch their kids always!
5
Jami
4d ago
How do you leave a 4 y/I alone in a giant pool long enough for him to drown? Parents please stay with your children around water at all times.
4
Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake
Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school
It looks like he got the point. A teen in India miraculously survived after a javelin was thrown through his neck during a freak track and field accident, as seen in a video of his impromptu piercing. The freak accident occurred on Dec. 17 while Sadanand Meher, 14, was playing sports at the Agalpur High School in Odisha, India, Jam Press reported. Disaster struck after a student threw the sporting spear that ended up piercing the boy’s neck, going in one end and out the other. Accompanying footage shows the boy being escorted out of the back of an ambulance by...
Man dies walking home from pub in freezing temperatures
A body has been found in the search for a missing man in East Yorkshire, who is believed to have died walking home from a pub in freezing temperatures. Police made the discovery on farmland between Weel and Hull, and believe that the man “succumbed to the weather” during the night. The man is believed to be 53-year-old Jamieson Scott, who had not been seen since leaving a pub in Beverley on Saturday evening - when temperatures hit lows of -4C. Police have informed his family, however, no formal identification has taken place. Superintendent Rhod Troake said: “This is...
Solihull incident: Boy, 6, becomes fourth child to die after falling into icy lake
A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday, police say.In a statement following the tragic death of the child, West Midlands Police said: “It is with heartfelt sadness that we have to report this afternoon, the six-year-old in hospital has lost his fight for life.“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy.“We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them.”It follows the deaths of three other boys aged eight, 10, and...
Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook
A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
International Business Times
2 Toddlers Found Inside Freezing Car With Deceased Man And Woman In Front Seat
Two children of "toddler age" were found freezing inside a vehicle with a deceased man and woman in a North Carolina parking lot, officials said. It is believed the toddlers spent the cold night in the backseat of the vehicle while the dead bodies were in the front seat. The...
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, then spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
8-year-old boy mauled and beheaded by crocodile in front of his parents
An 8-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a massive crocodile in front of his horrified family while playing in a river near his home in Costa Rica. The young victim, Julio Otero Fernández, was decapitated by the reptile, before being dragged to the depths of Matina River in the city of Limón on Oct. 30, never to be seen alive again. Then on Saturday, nearly a month after the child’s gruesome death, an unidentified hunter reportedly shot and killed a crocodile in the area. When the locals cut open the beast’s stomach, they discovered inside strands of...
Abducted 12 Yrs Old Girl Was Miraculously Rescued and Kept Safe By Lions for 12 Hours
One terrible day, when the Ethiopian girl, then 12 years old, was walking home from school, tragedy struck. As she walked home from school, a group of men seized the youngster (her name was not revealed for her protection). About her time in captivity, not much is known.
Toddler will grow up without his mum, 22, after she was struck and killed by a BMW just moments from her house
A young mum has been struck and killed by a car leaving behind her two-year-old boy who now faces a life without his parent. Sharmayne Fisher, 22, was walking to her local 7-Eleven at about 10.30pm on Friday when she was hit by a black BMW hatchback on the corner of Morrison and Farall roads in Midvale, in Perth's east.
Bodies of four infants found in freezer in South Boston home
Authorities in Boston have given an update on the “human remains” discovered in a freezer in a South Boston apartment two weeks ago.Police confirmed that the bodies of four infants were found in the home at 838 East Broadway on 17 and 18 November, NBC 10 Boston reports.Post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the remains of the two boys and two girls. The results of those autopsies are pending.A 911 call alerted police to the presence of a “human fetus or infant” in the freezer at the property on Thursday 17 November.Homicide detectives returned the following day to...
Woman suddenly drops dead while working out at gym in shocking video
A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador. The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province, on Nov. 29. Ramírez was captured on the gym’s video footage doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor. Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police and doctors have yet to issue a cause of death, however, it is believed that Ramírez suffered a heart attack. Family members say that the young woman frequented the gym where she collapsed.
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Woman, 22, died in Christmas Day horror crash shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars
A car that police officers tried to stop in the early hours of this morning was involved in a horror Christmas Day crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Brent Cross Flyover in Edgware, north London.
Inside Nova
Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘
The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall
Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
Daily Beast
River Baptism Ceremony Ends in Tragedy After Flash Flood Kills 14
Fourteen people have been found dead after a congregation of 33 attending a river baptism were caught in sudden flash flooding in South Africa’s Jukskei River on Saturday afternoon. At least one person had been rescued from the rising stormwaters while several others from a church in Alexandra were...
Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
Mom allegedly put dead girl, 5, in concrete block to use as bedside table
A 27-year-old Argentinian woman allegedly placed the body of her 5-year-old girl inside a wooden box, filled it with cement and used it as a bedside table for several months. Police found the entombed body of Milagros Nazareth Martin in the home of Vanesa Mansilla after her husband reported that he had not seen their daughter in a long time, Sky News reported. Mansilla reportedly told him initially that she had placed Milagros in the care of social services due to unsanitary conditions in their home. But when cops arrived, she admitted she didn’t know what to do when the girl died and...
Comments / 17