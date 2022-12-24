Read full article on original website
WWMTCw
Gunshots damage a building, multiple vehicles in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police found multiple vehicles and a building damaged in Kentwood Monday following a shooting, according to police. The shooting happened on Drummond Boulevard, near Breton Road, around 6:45 p.m., police said. Grand Rapids: 'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced. No one was hurt, according to...
WWMTCw
Mother crashes car, hides in nearby garage to avoid arrest in Van Buren County
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old Paw Paw woman was arrested after crashing her car and fleeing from deputies Tuesday afternoon, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened on 42nd Street near County Road 374 in Paw Paw Township after the woman's car slid...
Suspect arrested after robbing Blain's Farm and Fleet, leading police on car chase
HOLLAND, Michigan — A suspect was arrested Wednesday night after stealing merchandise from a Holland Township store and leading police on a car chase, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect, a 51-year-old man from Kalamazoo, walked out of the Blain's Farm and Fleet on West Shore Drive...
Firefighters douse fire at Muskegon consignment store
After sustaining heavy smoke and fire damages, the Muskegon Fire Department says the store is a partial loss.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Man struck and killed after leaving vehicle
After rear-ending another vehicle, a man got out of his vehicle and was struck by a car and killed last Tuesday. Pau Khan Kap, 72, of Battle Creek, was killed around 5:40 p.m., Dec. 20, on M-89 at the intersection of 6th Street in Gun Plain Township, Michigan State Police said.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks public for help in identifying shooting suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has asked for help from the public in providing video footage of shots being fired at a Kalamazoo home early Wednesday morning. Christmas Eve shooting: Police searching for Christmas Eve shooting suspect. The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. when someone fired...
Centre Daily
Missing doctor found dead after surveillance video leads Michigan cops to frozen pond
A doctor who went missing just days before Christmas has been found dead near his Michigan home, authorities say. Family and friends were expecting to visit Dr. Bolek Payan for the holidays, but contacted police after they couldn’t get in touch with him and discovered he hadn’t been seen since leaving the hospital where he worked on Dec. 22, WILX reported.
Meridian Township police identify man killed in fire at Knob Hill Apartments
Police say Raymond Naseef of Okemos was found dead inside one of the buildings after the massive fire broke out in the 2300 building.
WWMTCw
Woman dies after being shot in Grand Rapids, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old woman is dead after being shot at a home just before 10 p.m. Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Canton Street SW near S. Division Avenue, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at...
WOOD
Sign above US-131 in Grand Rapids struck, damaged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed two ramps and a northbound lane of US-131 to repair a sign Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers are helping the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair a sign on the Wealthy Streep overpass. The right lane of northbound US-131,...
Family, community mourn man who died in Okemos apartment fire
The 52-year-old was the only casualty of the fire.
WNDU
Person of interest in deadly Benton Township shooting killed in officer-involved shooting in Texas
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police say a man who was wanted as a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Benton Township earlier this month was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Texas. Benton Township Police were called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments...
wtvbam.com
Five persons injured in Hillsdale County Christmas Day crash
MOSCOW TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Five persons were injured Christmas Day in a Hillsdale County crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says a two vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Combs Road near Sterling Road in Moscow Township. They report 32-year-old Tia Marie Kies of Jerome...
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
Man critically injured in barn explosion
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 37-year-old Allendale Township man was critically injured Friday, Dec. 23, in an explosion in his barn. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies and neighbors found the man in the barn and pulled him out then police provided medical treatment. The man’s name was not released....
WWMTCw
Tools and merchandise worth thousands stolen from farm and fleet store in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Thousands of dollars worth in merchandise were stolen Thursday evening at a farm and fleet store in Holland. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at around 7:30 p.m. to Blaine's Farm and Fleet. A male suspect fled the store with a...
Family of postal worker ‘beyond grateful’ for support after head-on crash during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dora Schweiger can get a little emotional at the slightest gesture of human kindness. So, one can imagine the reaction Schweiger had when she witnessed the outpouring of support – locally and beyond – she’s received during her recovery following a serious crash during a blizzard just days before Christmas.
Sister: Woman shot in Grand Rapids was ‘strong, beautiful’
Family members say the woman shot and killed in Grand Rapids Monday night left behind two young children.
wtvbam.com
GoFundMe fundraiser for postal worker seriously injured during snow storm
KENT COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Call it a Christmas miracle if you will. But just a couple of days before Christmas, postal worker Dora Schweiger was out on her route in Kent County on M-57 near Shaner Avenue in Courtland Township northeast of Grand Rapids when she was involved in a head-on crash with a semitruck.
WWMTCw
Precautionary boil water advisory in effect until Dec. 31 for Kalamazoo residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo warns residents of a possible water boil advisory that will last until Dec. 31. Hired accountants: Kalamazoo County Board Chair asks treasurer to resign amid backlog, financial issues. Samples are being collected by the city and if any tests confirm bacteria, then...
