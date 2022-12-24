ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, MI

WWMTCw

Gunshots damage a building, multiple vehicles in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police found multiple vehicles and a building damaged in Kentwood Monday following a shooting, according to police. The shooting happened on Drummond Boulevard, near Breton Road, around 6:45 p.m., police said. Grand Rapids: 'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced. No one was hurt, according to...
KENTWOOD, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Man struck and killed after leaving vehicle

After rear-ending another vehicle, a man got out of his vehicle and was struck by a car and killed last Tuesday. Pau Khan Kap, 72, of Battle Creek, was killed around 5:40 p.m., Dec. 20, on M-89 at the intersection of 6th Street in Gun Plain Township, Michigan State Police said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Centre Daily

Missing doctor found dead after surveillance video leads Michigan cops to frozen pond

A doctor who went missing just days before Christmas has been found dead near his Michigan home, authorities say. Family and friends were expecting to visit Dr. Bolek Payan for the holidays, but contacted police after they couldn’t get in touch with him and discovered he hadn’t been seen since leaving the hospital where he worked on Dec. 22, WILX reported.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Woman dies after being shot in Grand Rapids, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old woman is dead after being shot at a home just before 10 p.m. Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Canton Street SW near S. Division Avenue, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Sign above US-131 in Grand Rapids struck, damaged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed two ramps and a northbound lane of US-131 to repair a sign Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers are helping the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair a sign on the Wealthy Streep overpass. The right lane of northbound US-131,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wtvbam.com

Five persons injured in Hillsdale County Christmas Day crash

MOSCOW TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Five persons were injured Christmas Day in a Hillsdale County crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says a two vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Combs Road near Sterling Road in Moscow Township. They report 32-year-old Tia Marie Kies of Jerome...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man critically injured in barn explosion

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 37-year-old Allendale Township man was critically injured Friday, Dec. 23, in an explosion in his barn. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies and neighbors found the man in the barn and pulled him out then police provided medical treatment. The man’s name was not released....
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

