Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable BuffetTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19Adrian HolmanConway, SC
Related
wbtw.com
Sunshine and gradual warming throughout the week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is noticeably warmer this afternoon with temperatures making it to the mid-40s. Sunshine is going to be the main headline today and all throughout the workweek. Tonight, clear skies and temperatures will fall below freezing again, but still warmer than last night. Upper-20s...
Broken insulator caused outage affecting more than 1,000 in Conway area, Santee Cooper says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 1,000 Santee Cooper customers in the Conway area were briefly without power Tuesday morning as temperatures remained near freezing. The outage covered a wide area west of Highway 501, according to the utility’s website, which says it began at about 8:40 a.m. Service was restored before 10 a.m. […]
2 cars, home hit by bullets in Mullins, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Monday evening after someone fired roughly a dozen gunshots that hit two cars and a home in Mullins, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police responded at about 9:50 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Magnolia Circle after getting a report of gunshots, the […]
WMBF
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents are displaced after a multi-unit fire Tuesday morning at the Windsor Green condominium complex. This fire marks the fourth fire in the Windsor Green community. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the fire on Crab Pond Court at 4:07 a.m.
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable Buffet
If you're the type of person who can really work up an appetite or, simply can never decide on what you feel like eating, this buffet in South Carolina is definitely for you.
1 taken to hospital after barn, camper catch fire on Christmas Day in Little River area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital on Christmas Day after a camper and a barn caught fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday at the 2000 block of D L Drive in the Little River area, HCFR said. One person was taken […]
PHOTOS: 3 puppies rescued from house fire on Howe Springs Road near Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three puppies were rescued Tuesday during a house fire near Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on Howe Springs Road, officials said. A Florence County sheriff’s deputy rescued three puppies from the porch of the home while it was still on fire after a resident said […]
Crews respond to house fire near Socastee Boulevard
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire near Socastee Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 8:04 a.m. to the fire at a home on Everett Street. Lanes of traffic on Socastee Boulevard are blocked and people are being asked to avoid the area while […]
myhorrynews.com
Beach Ball Classic tips off Tuesday at Myrtle Beach Convention Center
The 2022 Beach Ball Classic tips off this week with multiple star-studded lineups and local mainstays ready to take the court in Myrtle Beach to close out the calendar year. A staple in the community around the holiday season, the tournament will feature two brackets across four days – highlighted by seven traditional high school teams and seven independent/prep schools.
1 dead after crash near Mullins, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:10 a.m. on Zion Road northwest of Mullins when a 2010 Lexus sedan went off the right side of the road and overturned in a […]
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach is worth $150,000
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A winning Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach is worth $150,000, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The ticket was sold at the Refuel located at 6151 Highway 707, the release reads. Monday’s drawing results were: 17, 41, 47, 60 and 61. The Powerball number was 17. […]
wpde.com
Missing Florence woman with schizophrenia found safe
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators found a woman who has been missing in Florence County since Monday night. Angela Hickson, 45, is safe and at home, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. According to her family, Hickson suffers from schizophrenia. Deputies thank the public for their assistance.
Conway woman charged with DUI in Christmas Eve crash that injured 5
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman was charged with DUI after a Christmas Eve crash left five people needing “extensive medical treatment,” according to warrants obtained by News13. Jenni Dodge Smith, 28, of Conway, was arrested and charged with five counts of felony driving under the influence, great bodily injury results, according to online […]
How to keep your HVAC running smoothly in cold weather
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As temperatures drop this weekend, that means more work for heaters. One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning in Myrtle Beach switched schedules around this holiday weekend to make sure there’s enough staff to cover the already increasing number of calls. Their main tip is to lower the dial so HVAC […]
myhorrynews.com
‘A big guy with a big laugh and a big smile.’ Myrtle Beach golf industry mourns loss of pro at 45
Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. Anyone who regularly played Indigo Creek Golf Club over the past two decades knew their greeting in the pro shop was going to be accompanied by a smile, one that may lead to a mutual laugh. That was not...
live5news.com
Wednesday is deadline to apply for disaster unemployment assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone in Charleston, Georgetown or Horry Counties who lost their job as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have until the end of the day to apply for disaster unemployment assistance. Ian hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 25 causing widespread damage across...
Pawleys Island police respond to about 20 homes with broken water lines
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pawleys Island Police Department responded to more than a dozen homes with broken water lines Sunday afternoon. Police said there were about 20 homes that were discovered to have broken water lines and leaks due to the temperatures warming back up. The department thanked Midway Fire Rescue for assisting […]
WMBF
Protecting your pipes and home ahead of drop in temperatures
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Before you bundle up inside, there are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes do not freeze over and tips to warm up your home safely. Turn off or disconnect any outside pipes (Garden hose, outdoor shower) Keep a light trickle...
WMBF
Deputies: Man attempts to rob woman on day after Christmas in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man attempted to rob a woman in the Pee Dee on the day after Christmas, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 6:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Abram Loop in Marion. Deputies said the...
Teen charged after person left in critical condition in Florence-area shooting, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager was charged after a person was left in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Javorious Quantez Andrew Gore, 17, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a […]
Comments / 0