Myrtle Beach, SC

wbtw.com

Sunshine and gradual warming throughout the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is noticeably warmer this afternoon with temperatures making it to the mid-40s. Sunshine is going to be the main headline today and all throughout the workweek. Tonight, clear skies and temperatures will fall below freezing again, but still warmer than last night. Upper-20s...
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

2 cars, home hit by bullets in Mullins, police say

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Monday evening after someone fired roughly a dozen gunshots that hit two cars and a home in Mullins, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police responded at about 9:50 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Magnolia Circle after getting a report of gunshots, the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents are displaced after a multi-unit fire Tuesday morning at the Windsor Green condominium complex. This fire marks the fourth fire in the Windsor Green community. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the fire on Crab Pond Court at 4:07 a.m.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Crews respond to house fire near Socastee Boulevard

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire near Socastee Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 8:04 a.m. to the fire at a home on Everett Street. Lanes of traffic on Socastee Boulevard are blocked and people are being asked to avoid the area while […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Beach Ball Classic tips off Tuesday at Myrtle Beach Convention Center

The 2022 Beach Ball Classic tips off this week with multiple star-studded lineups and local mainstays ready to take the court in Myrtle Beach to close out the calendar year. A staple in the community around the holiday season, the tournament will feature two brackets across four days – highlighted by seven traditional high school teams and seven independent/prep schools.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Missing Florence woman with schizophrenia found safe

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators found a woman who has been missing in Florence County since Monday night. Angela Hickson, 45, is safe and at home, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. According to her family, Hickson suffers from schizophrenia. Deputies thank the public for their assistance.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Conway woman charged with DUI in Christmas Eve crash that injured 5

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman was charged with DUI after a Christmas Eve crash left five people needing “extensive medical treatment,” according to warrants obtained by News13. Jenni Dodge Smith, 28, of Conway, was arrested and charged with five counts of felony driving under the influence, great bodily injury results, according to online […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

How to keep your HVAC running smoothly in cold weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As temperatures drop this weekend, that means more work for heaters. One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning in Myrtle Beach switched schedules around this holiday weekend to make sure there’s enough staff to cover the already increasing number of calls. Their main tip is to lower the dial so HVAC […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Teen charged after person left in critical condition in Florence-area shooting, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager was charged after a person was left in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Javorious Quantez Andrew Gore, 17, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

