WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks public for help in identifying shooting suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has asked for help from the public in providing video footage of shots being fired at a Kalamazoo home early Wednesday morning. Christmas Eve shooting: Police searching for Christmas Eve shooting suspect. The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. when someone fired...
Suspect arrested after robbing Blain's Farm and Fleet, leading police on car chase
HOLLAND, Michigan — A suspect was arrested Wednesday night after stealing merchandise from a Holland Township store and leading police on a car chase, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect, a 51-year-old man from Kalamazoo, walked out of the Blain's Farm and Fleet on West Shore Drive...
WATCH: MSP, BCPD provide update on officer-involved shooting in Bedford Twp.
Michigan State Police will give an update on the shooting involving two officers and a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
BCPD: Man shot by officers on Christmas had fake gun
A man who was shot and injured by two Battle Creek police officers on Christmas after allegedly pulling a fake gun remained in serious condition Wednesday.
WWMTCw
Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Juvenile re-sentencing: Michigan juvenile lifers still wait for re-sentencing after 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted of murder in 2008 after...
Police: Murder victim found in Battle Creek house fire
Firefighters found a murdered man when they responded to a house fire Tuesday, Battle Creek police say.
Man found dead on couch in burning Battle Creek home was homicide victim, police say
BATTLE CREEK, MI -- A 61-year-old man found dead on a couch in a burning Battle Creek home was a homicide victim, police said. Police have since taken a relative into custody. They are seeking an open murder charge against him. The fire was reported about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec....
WWMTCw
Battle Creek police release bodycam video of Sunday shooting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation into two officers who allegedly shot a 22-year-old man in Bedford Township on Sunday. The man shot was hit twice by bullets in the torso, Deputy Chief Shannon...
WWMTCw
Firefighters find body after house fire in Battle Creek, suspect is in custody
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on the northeast side. The fire started around 5 p.m. at a home on Laurel Drive, near Morley Street, in Battle Creek, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Once firefighters entered the...
WWMTCw
Mother crashes car, hides in nearby garage to avoid arrest in Van Buren County
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old Paw Paw woman was arrested after crashing her car and fleeing from deputies Tuesday afternoon, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened on 42nd Street near County Road 374 in Paw Paw Township after the woman's car slid...
WWMTCw
Woman dies after being shot in Grand Rapids, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old woman is dead after being shot at a home just before 10 p.m. Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Canton Street SW near S. Division Avenue, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at...
Woman shot, killed day after Christmas in Grand Rapids identified
The 23-year-old woman who was shot and killed inside a house the day after Christmas in Grand Rapids has been identified.
95.3 MNC
Benton Township shooting suspect killed in officer-involved Texas shooting
The suspect in a deadly Benton Township shooting has been killed in an officer-involved shooting in Texas. Police were called back on Dec. 17 to the Briarwood Apartments where the victim, Melissa Noles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Michael Delaney, 32, who had a relationship with Noles, was named...
WWMTCw
Tools and merchandise worth thousands stolen from farm and fleet store in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Thousands of dollars worth in merchandise were stolen Thursday evening at a farm and fleet store in Holland. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at around 7:30 p.m. to Blaine's Farm and Fleet. A male suspect fled the store with a...
WWMTCw
Gunshots damage a building, multiple vehicles in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police found multiple vehicles and a building damaged in Kentwood Monday following a shooting, according to police. The shooting happened on Drummond Boulevard, near Breton Road, around 6:45 p.m., police said. Grand Rapids: 'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced. No one was hurt, according to...
WNDU
Person of interest in deadly Benton Township shooting killed in officer-involved shooting in Texas
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police say a man who was wanted as a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Benton Township earlier this month was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Texas. Benton Township Police were called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Man struck and killed after leaving vehicle
After rear-ending another vehicle, a man got out of his vehicle and was struck by a car and killed last Tuesday. Pau Khan Kap, 72, of Battle Creek, was killed around 5:40 p.m., Dec. 20, on M-89 at the intersection of 6th Street in Gun Plain Township, Michigan State Police said.
abc57.com
One injured following two-vehicle Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Tuesday on M-51 around 6:07 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that a 46-year-old woman from Dowagiac was stopped in the roadway and preparing to turn into a driveway with her turn signal on when a southbound 62-year-old man from Dowagiac failed to stop and crashed into the back of the stopped vehicle, according to deputies.
Family of postal worker ‘beyond grateful’ for support after head-on crash during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dora Schweiger can get a little emotional at the slightest gesture of human kindness. So, one can imagine the reaction Schweiger had when she witnessed the outpouring of support – locally and beyond – she’s received during her recovery following a serious crash during a blizzard just days before Christmas.
WWMTCw
Emergency alert issued for water shut off in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Calhoun County issued an emergency alert Wednesday. Update: Battle Creek Police to provide update on man shot by officers. The water in the area of West Jackson Street in Battle Creek between South McCamly Street and NE Capital Avenue is shut off as of 9:25 a.m.
