ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Juvenile re-sentencing: Michigan juvenile lifers still wait for re-sentencing after 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted of murder in 2008 after...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek police release bodycam video of Sunday shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation into two officers who allegedly shot a 22-year-old man in Bedford Township on Sunday. The man shot was hit twice by bullets in the torso, Deputy Chief Shannon...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Woman dies after being shot in Grand Rapids, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old woman is dead after being shot at a home just before 10 p.m. Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Canton Street SW near S. Division Avenue, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Gunshots damage a building, multiple vehicles in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police found multiple vehicles and a building damaged in Kentwood Monday following a shooting, according to police. The shooting happened on Drummond Boulevard, near Breton Road, around 6:45 p.m., police said. Grand Rapids: 'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced. No one was hurt, according to...
KENTWOOD, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Man struck and killed after leaving vehicle

After rear-ending another vehicle, a man got out of his vehicle and was struck by a car and killed last Tuesday. Pau Khan Kap, 72, of Battle Creek, was killed around 5:40 p.m., Dec. 20, on M-89 at the intersection of 6th Street in Gun Plain Township, Michigan State Police said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

One injured following two-vehicle Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Tuesday on M-51 around 6:07 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that a 46-year-old woman from Dowagiac was stopped in the roadway and preparing to turn into a driveway with her turn signal on when a southbound 62-year-old man from Dowagiac failed to stop and crashed into the back of the stopped vehicle, according to deputies.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Emergency alert issued for water shut off in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Calhoun County issued an emergency alert Wednesday. Update: Battle Creek Police to provide update on man shot by officers. The water in the area of West Jackson Street in Battle Creek between South McCamly Street and NE Capital Avenue is shut off as of 9:25 a.m.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy