The Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) agreed to dismiss the second lawsuit filed against Chief David Valentin. In exchange for withdrawing Chief David Valentin’s Motion for Sanctions and waiving fees and costs, plaintiff attorney Corey Glave and the SAPOA have agreed to dismiss their complaint with prejudice against Chief David Valentin. The dismissal with prejudice follows an Orange County Superior Court’s ruling dismissing a similar lawsuit filed by the SAPOA against Chief Valentin and awarding over $26,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs against the SAPOA.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO