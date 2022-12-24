ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

newsantaana.com

Another lame lawsuit filed by the Santa Ana police union against Chief Valentin has been dismissed

The Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) agreed to dismiss the second lawsuit filed against Chief David Valentin. In exchange for withdrawing Chief David Valentin’s Motion for Sanctions and waiving fees and costs, plaintiff attorney Corey Glave and the SAPOA have agreed to dismiss their complaint with prejudice against Chief David Valentin. The dismissal with prejudice follows an Orange County Superior Court’s ruling dismissing a similar lawsuit filed by the SAPOA against Chief Valentin and awarding over $26,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs against the SAPOA.
SANTA ANA, CA
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net

Mark Ridley-Thomas lawyers confirm deal with city to reimburse him $364,573

LA City Council has agreed to reinstate his salary while Ridley-Thomas awaits 2023 corruption trial. By CITY NEWS SERVICE | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. |. Attorneys for suspended Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas — who faces federal corruption...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Parents of slain teen seek LAPD officer’s personnel records

LOS ANGELES – The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police LAPD bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store in 2021 filed new court papers seeking the personnel records of the officer who fired the weapon as well as investigative reports and camera video.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Irvine Leaders Are Considering Leaving Green Power Agency They Launched

Irvine city leaders are looking at potentially pulling out of the green power agency they created in an abrupt special meeting scheduled over the holidays. Last week, the county board of supervisors pulled out of the Orange County Power Authority, citing a series of audits calling out the agency’s lack of transparency, inexperienced leadership, questionable contracts and a failure to answer questions from county leaders.
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Convicted robber charged with molesting girls in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
BUENA PARK, CA
HeySoCal

Long Beach officials discuss emergency response to homelessness

Long Beach officials gathered Thursday to strategize on how to address the escalating homelessness crisis. The meeting followed a request by Mayor Rex Richardson and Councilwoman Mary Zendejas that the City Council consider proclaiming a local emergency related to homelessness, officials announced. City Manager Tom Modica will request the emergency...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Culver City police chief announces his departure

CULVER CITY, Calif. – Culver City Police Chief Manuel Cid has announced his departure from the department effective Jan. 15. After 18 years of service to the City of Culver City, he is leaving for another opportunity. The Culver City Council has appointed Assistant Chief Jason Sims as the...
CULVER CITY, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies preventively detain man poised to jump off bridge

A man was reportedly attempting to jump off a bridge in Santa Clarita on Tuesday morning, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to take him into their care, sheriff’s officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Security guard killed outside USC upscale off-campus student apartments

LOS ANGELES - Authorities said a man who worked as a security guard at an upscale off-campus apartment complex in South Los Angeles for students at the University of Southern California was shot and killed overnight. Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA

