2urbangirls.com
Nearly 300 file lawsuit against LA County over alleged abuse at juvenile halls
LOS ANGELES – Nearly 300 boys and girls were allegedly sexually assaulted, harassed, and abused for decades by Los Angeles County probation and detention officers, according to a lawsuit recently filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The 359-page lawsuit filed on Dec. 20 alleges minor detainees at Los Angeles...
newsantaana.com
Another lame lawsuit filed by the Santa Ana police union against Chief Valentin has been dismissed
The Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) agreed to dismiss the second lawsuit filed against Chief David Valentin. In exchange for withdrawing Chief David Valentin’s Motion for Sanctions and waiving fees and costs, plaintiff attorney Corey Glave and the SAPOA have agreed to dismiss their complaint with prejudice against Chief David Valentin. The dismissal with prejudice follows an Orange County Superior Court’s ruling dismissing a similar lawsuit filed by the SAPOA against Chief Valentin and awarding over $26,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs against the SAPOA.
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net
Mark Ridley-Thomas lawyers confirm deal with city to reimburse him $364,573
LA City Council has agreed to reinstate his salary while Ridley-Thomas awaits 2023 corruption trial. By CITY NEWS SERVICE | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. |. Attorneys for suspended Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas — who faces federal corruption...
2urbangirls.com
Parents of slain teen seek LAPD officer’s personnel records
LOS ANGELES – The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police LAPD bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store in 2021 filed new court papers seeking the personnel records of the officer who fired the weapon as well as investigative reports and camera video.
2urbangirls.com
Former security guard alleges she was fired for complaining about unsafe work conditions
LOS ANGELES – A former security guard is suing her ex-employer, alleging she was wrongfully fired in 2020 for criticizing the firm for allegedly not enforcing coronavirus safety measures in areas her firm controlled that had been implemented by a client at her assigned location near Los Angeles International Airport.
Irvine Leaders Are Considering Leaving Green Power Agency They Launched
Irvine city leaders are looking at potentially pulling out of the green power agency they created in an abrupt special meeting scheduled over the holidays. Last week, the county board of supervisors pulled out of the Orange County Power Authority, citing a series of audits calling out the agency’s lack of transparency, inexperienced leadership, questionable contracts and a failure to answer questions from county leaders.
Los Angeles County Extends Its Eviction Moratorium Again, Citing Rising COVID, Flu, RSV Cases
One of the country's longest-running eviction bans will last a little longer. Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a one-month extension of its eviction moratorium, citing rising cases of COVID, flu, and other respiratory illnesses. A motion approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors...
2urbangirls.com
Convicted robber charged with molesting girls in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
California bill aims to protect retail businesses and the public amid spike in smash-and-grab thefts
A dramatic increase in brazen smash-and-grab robberies across the U.S. have some California lawmakers looking for ways to protect business owners and the public.
Long Beach officials discuss emergency response to homelessness
Long Beach officials gathered Thursday to strategize on how to address the escalating homelessness crisis. The meeting followed a request by Mayor Rex Richardson and Councilwoman Mary Zendejas that the City Council consider proclaiming a local emergency related to homelessness, officials announced. City Manager Tom Modica will request the emergency...
2urbangirls.com
Culver City police chief announces his departure
CULVER CITY, Calif. – Culver City Police Chief Manuel Cid has announced his departure from the department effective Jan. 15. After 18 years of service to the City of Culver City, he is leaving for another opportunity. The Culver City Council has appointed Assistant Chief Jason Sims as the...
signalscv.com
Deputies preventively detain man poised to jump off bridge
A man was reportedly attempting to jump off a bridge in Santa Clarita on Tuesday morning, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to take him into their care, sheriff’s officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
2urbangirls.com
Woman sues LA Community College District after allegedly being fondled during vaccination appointment
LOS ANGELES – A woman is suing the Los Angeles Community College District, alleging a district nurse inappropriately touched her during what was supposed to be a visit to get vaccinations at Los Angeles Southwest College in 2019 and later asked her to pay a $200 examination fee. The...
80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies
An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD offers $50,000 reward for information related to deadly South LA street takeover
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department has released photos of the suspected driver’s car in a deadly street takeover that claimed one victim on Dec. 25 in South Los Angeles. A $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver who fatally...
foxla.com
Security guard killed outside USC upscale off-campus student apartments
LOS ANGELES - Authorities said a man who worked as a security guard at an upscale off-campus apartment complex in South Los Angeles for students at the University of Southern California was shot and killed overnight. Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m....
Security guard killed at off-campus housing complex near USC
A man suspected of fatally shooting a security guard at an upscale off-campus student housing complex near the University of Southern California in South Los Angeles is in police custody today.
Memorial closes year of disease surges, investigations, service expansions
The medical center started off the year with the most dramatic surge in coronavirus cases to date. The post Memorial closes year of disease surges, investigations, service expansions appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CHP box in suspect to end chase in Rancho Palos Verdes
A suspect wanted for driving without license plates was apprehended Wednesday afternoon after CHP officers boxed him in during a move that forced the driver to surrender.
Mayor Bass Rescinds Garcetti's Executive Order to Light Hollywood Sign
Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti's final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed Friday.
