Buffalo Grove, IL

Farm in Belvidere to offer ‘Puppy Social Time’ for new pets

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A local pet care center is giving new puppy owners a chance to socialize with their smallest family members. Meyer’s Tails Up Farm in Belvidere is offering puppy socialization time this winter to help new pups learn how to cope with the world around them. Owners Kent and Gwen Meyer say the activity will help pups work through emotions like fearfulness and aggression before they grow into big dogs.
Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
CherryVale Mall updates Youth Escort Policy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall has updated their policy that says teens cannot be unsupervised in the mall during specific hours. The “Youth Escort Policy,” which started in 2017, is in effect from 4 p.m. until close Friday and Saturday, the mall said. All visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by […]
Midwestern University grad, doctor found dead in Michigan pond

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A graduate of Midwestern University and doctor of psychiatry was found dead in a Michigan pond Tuesday. Dr. Bolek Payan, a 2017 D.O. graduate of Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, was found dead around 12:30 p.m. in a pond near his home, according to the Blackman-Leoni […]
Machesney Park firefighter dies

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Park Fire Protection District announced the passing of one of its firefighters on Christmas Day. Brian “Tater” Rehnberg passed away. Details on his passing were not provided. “It is with a heavy heart that the North Park Fire Protection District announces the passing of Firefighter/Engineer Brian ‘“’Tater’ Rehnberg. […]
Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago

Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
One Shot In Merrillville Parking Lot Christmas Morning

On Sunday, 12/25/2022 at approximately 10:45 AM, Merrillville Police Officers were dispatched to the Meijer parking lot (611 W Lincoln Highway) in reference to a shooting incident, according to Merrillville Police. Patrol officers responded to the scene and were unable to locate anyone in the parking lot. A short time...
Extreme Cold Causes Pipes to Burst, Causing Holiday Headaches for Residents

The extreme cold is causing water pipes to freeze and burst in some Chicago-area homes, causing massive headaches for residents and contractors alike. Though the worst of the cold is now over, with temperatures falling to 10 degrees below zero in some locations overnight Thursday into Friday, readings won't get above the freezing mark until at least Wednesday, leading to serious damage to some homes.
RockfordScanner.com: Bad Accident on I-39, Avoid The Highway

Bad Accident on I-39 Scroll down for more information…. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a bad accident on I-39. It happened approx. 4:30 pm. In the area...
