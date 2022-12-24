Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
12 Chicagoland Winter Playgrounds for Ice Skating and HockeyThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
WIFR
Farm in Belvidere to offer ‘Puppy Social Time’ for new pets
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A local pet care center is giving new puppy owners a chance to socialize with their smallest family members. Meyer’s Tails Up Farm in Belvidere is offering puppy socialization time this winter to help new pups learn how to cope with the world around them. Owners Kent and Gwen Meyer say the activity will help pups work through emotions like fearfulness and aggression before they grow into big dogs.
Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
17-year-old walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot to head
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the head on Monday. Officers were notified about the team around 6:05 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They learned when they arrived that the teen had reportedly been shot in the 2200 block of Charles Street. The […]
CherryVale Mall updates Youth Escort Policy
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall has updated their policy that says teens cannot be unsupervised in the mall during specific hours. The “Youth Escort Policy,” which started in 2017, is in effect from 4 p.m. until close Friday and Saturday, the mall said. All visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by […]
Teenager critically injured after being stabbed, beaten by group outside bowling alley in Waukegan
A mother is seeking answers after her teenage boy, who remains unresponsive, was hospitalized after being stabbed and beaten by a group outside of a bowling alley in Waukegan. The mother, who did not want to be publicly named, told Lake and McHenry County Scanner the incident happened on December 16 at Bowlero, 631 Lakehurst […]
Midwestern University grad, doctor found dead in Michigan pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A graduate of Midwestern University and doctor of psychiatry was found dead in a Michigan pond Tuesday. Dr. Bolek Payan, a 2017 D.O. graduate of Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, was found dead around 12:30 p.m. in a pond near his home, according to the Blackman-Leoni […]
Chicago crime: At least $9K in donations stolen from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, police say
"It's a big loss for the church," said Father Christopher Robinson. "Christmas is one of our biggest days."
Machesney Park firefighter dies
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Park Fire Protection District announced the passing of one of its firefighters on Christmas Day. Brian “Tater” Rehnberg passed away. Details on his passing were not provided. “It is with a heavy heart that the North Park Fire Protection District announces the passing of Firefighter/Engineer Brian ‘“’Tater’ Rehnberg. […]
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
thereporteronline.net
Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago
Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
Chicago boy, 13, steals car from suburban dealership, leads cops on high-speed chase: prosecutors
A 13-year-old boy from Chicago led police on a high-speed chase early Monday after allegedly stealing a vehicle from an Elmhurst dealership, officials said.
Woman dies from 'weather exposure' outside Kenosha assisted living facility
An 89-year-old woman was found dead outside an assisted living facility in Kenosha, and police believe she died from weather exposure.
Rockford woman killed in Christmas hit-and-run identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The woman killed in a Rockford hit-and-run on Christmas Day has been identified. Lisa Judson, 48, was found dead in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue at 6:09 a.m., according to the Winnebago County Sheriff. First responders determined that she was beyond resuscitation when they arrived. Judson was pronounced dead at […]
Gurnee man charged with killing his brother on Christmas
GURNEE, Ill. - A Gurnee man was arrested and charged for allegedly killing his brother early Christmas morning. Around 1:50 a.m., Gurnee police responded to a home in the 1000 block of Boulevard View Avenue for a man who was possibly unconscious and not breathing. When officers arrived at the...
regionnewssource.org
One Shot In Merrillville Parking Lot Christmas Morning
On Sunday, 12/25/2022 at approximately 10:45 AM, Merrillville Police Officers were dispatched to the Meijer parking lot (611 W Lincoln Highway) in reference to a shooting incident, according to Merrillville Police. Patrol officers responded to the scene and were unable to locate anyone in the parking lot. A short time...
'Stuff that can't be replaced': Family of 5 homeless after Cicero apartment fire on Christmas Day
The family's matriarch is just weeks away from delivering another baby, as well.
NBC Chicago
Extreme Cold Causes Pipes to Burst, Causing Holiday Headaches for Residents
The extreme cold is causing water pipes to freeze and burst in some Chicago-area homes, causing massive headaches for residents and contractors alike. Though the worst of the cold is now over, with temperatures falling to 10 degrees below zero in some locations overnight Thursday into Friday, readings won't get above the freezing mark until at least Wednesday, leading to serious damage to some homes.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Bad Accident on I-39, Avoid The Highway
Bad Accident on I-39 Scroll down for more information…. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a bad accident on I-39. It happened approx. 4:30 pm. In the area...
Police: Rockford woman arrested after throwing coffee at man protesting abortion clinic
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly throwing coffee at a protestor. Officers responded to 611 Auburn Street, the prospective site of a family planning clinic, around 10:10 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They learned when they arrived that a car had pulled over in front of […]
Woman who died after falling into Rock River identified as UW Health doctor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor. Dr. Billie Lin, 54, had worked at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years, according to the healthcare provider. They said that “she touched many lives in our health system and […]
Comments / 2