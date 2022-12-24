Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Evansville plumbing service receives around 700 calls for frozen, burst pipes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rush to restore water to hundreds of customers has plumbers very busy in the Tri-State. Altstadt Hoffman Plumbing Services has crews out in full force, responding to businesses and homes to restore their water. ”This is probably the worst winter that I’ve seen since I’ve...
14news.com
Nationwide flight cancellations impacts 14 News anchor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The chaos at the airport is even impacting those in the Tri-State, including our very own Tanner Holbrook who spent his holiday in Florida. “I was going to fly in last week to Florida, and then immediately, yesterday, I was gonna fly back. I was only going to have to take one day off. Now, it’s spilled over to two possibly 3 days, now trying to drive, so that’s really where the frustration is, " says Holbrook.
This Kentucky Town Has 3 of the Best Sledding Spots Ever
I remember as a teenager we used to sit by the tv and wait for the winter snow forecast just so we could all pile in one of our friends' SUVs and head out for a day of sledding. We loved a variety of places because in Owensboro there are actually tons of places to grab a sled and make some memories. Now I do the very same thing with my little ones and they absolutely love it.
Love Dolly Parton? This Kentucky Airbnb Will Is Made For The Ultimate Dolly Fan
Have you been workin' 9 to 5 and need a break? This Dolly Parton-themed Airbnb in Kentucky is brand-new and just what the doctor ordered. I mean who isn't a Dolly fan? She is a saint. She is always doing for others and has been an icon in the music world for years.
Why You Should Supposedly Put a Coin on Your Porch This New Year’s Eve
For many of us, we see the start of a new year as an opportunity for a fresh start if the previous year wasn't the greatest. Or, if the previous year was pretty decent, January 1st is a chance to hope our good fortune will carry over into the next 12 months. To help make that happen, you may give a popular New Year's superstition a try regardless of which side of the "coin" you're on (pun 1,000% intended). While there are many to choose from, I just learned about one recently involving a coin and...your front porch?
EPIC Women’s Empowerment Conference Coming To White Chateau In Owensboro
Everyone loves to start the new year encouraged and empowered right?! Ladies, one's for you-Project You Women's Conference is happening in January and you're invited. Project YOU was founded by Jennifer Keller of Owensboro. It was created by the Red Bird Press;. Red Bird Press is a company created in...
14news.com
Evansville apartment without water for days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The residents of Lexbrook Apartments in Evansville say it’s been anything but a pleasant holiday season. They say in the early hours of the morning on Christmas Eve, the cold snap we experienced here in the Tri-State proved too much for their water lines. That’s...
city-countyobserver.com
JANUARY 2023 HAPPENINGS AT BALLEY:S-EVANSVILLE
24-HOUR CASINO. MUST BE 21 TO PLAY. PROMOTIONAL RULES AND CONDITIONS APPLY. BALLY’S EVANSVILLE ENCOMPASSES 45,000 SQUARE FEET OF GAMING SPACE FEATURING OVER 950 SLOT GAMES AND OVER 30 LIVE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES. TWO FIRST-CLASS HOTELS. THREE DINING OPTIONS. THREE BARS. PROMOTIONS. $3 MILLION NEW YEAR’S DAY DRAWING...
Fire forces residents out their rooms at Evansville assisted living facility
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight fire at an Evansville assisted living facility forces residents to evacuate their rooms. Dispatch tells Eyewitness News Evansville fire crews responded to Riverwalk Communities Assisted Living Communities around one Wednesday morning for a fire on the third floor. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the third floor and said […]
hancockclarion.com
Law enforcement finds missing Jacoby Gray, with aid of phone during three day search
After three days of searching, Jacoby Gray (22), of Hawesville, sadly was found dead in Perry County at around 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25th. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office had posted a photo of Jacoby on Facebook stating that he was missing and had last been heard from on Thursday night, December 22nd. Sheriff Dale Bozarth said they discovered that he had been out with his friend, Michael Bickett, also of Hawesville.
Old Jigsaw Puzzle Illustrates an Owensboro Some May Not Recognize — See Photos
I'm pretty sure I think the same thing every time I'm out in the Highway 54 area. I see Menard's, Meijer, Academy Sports, Walmart, Kohl's, Don Moore, and everything else that's made the east side Owensboro's busiest, and I just KNOW that anyone who moved away from here 20 years ago would recognize the place if they returned for the first time today.
3 Local Kentucky Consignment Shops Offering Up Big Deals For The End of the Year
Consignment shops have the best of the best deals. Three local Owensboro consignment shops are hosting their best deals of the season and you're invited!. I love educating people on consignment and thrift shopping. A lot of people don't know the different and they have never actually experienced the magic of consignment shopping. You can make money and clear your closet out all at the same time and then turn around and shop with the money you make. It's like the most genius idea EVER.
14news.com
Police: Man beats woman holding baby
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after police say he beat a woman in the snow and ice and also hurt the baby she was holding. It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of E. Powell. Police say the victim told them Tony...
14news.com
Building seen in ‘A League of Their Own’ has sold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The historic warehouse that was up for sale near Bosse Field has sold. The Crawford Door Sales building at 1701 N. Heidelbach was listed on F.C. Tucker’s Commercial website for $1,750,000. They recently shared it sold for $1,150,000. We shared some history on the building...
Evansville man arrested on Christmas for calling 911 too many times
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man spent part of his Christmas in jail after police say he dialed 911 too many times. That night, officers were dispatched to a home on the city’s westside for a stolen vehicle report. The man who spoke with officers told them a family member let their son take […]
Pets pass away in fully involved trailer fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire officials were on scene of a fully involved fire in Henderson earlier Christmas day. Dispatch tells us the call for the fire came in shortly after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Officials say a trailer caught fire in the 300 block of Race Track Road. The Henderson Fire Department confirms the […]
Brothers across the bridge meet again after years as strangers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After decades spent not knowing each other, two brothers who lived across the Ohio Bridge are meeting again. Until last year, the pair had never met one another. One of the brothers made the trip up to Evansville to meet his other relatives for the very first time. Wesley Lackey was […]
Owensboro closes street for repairs
The city of Owensboro announced a road closure set to take place on Thursday.
Princeton Woman Shows What it’s Like to Have Impeccable Integrity, Even When Being Pranked
You probably think that you can spot fake money with no problems. But counterfeiters have become quite clever with their printing. Tell Me You Lost $200 Without Telling Me You Lost $200. If I spotted two hundred dollar bills on the ground, I would scoop them up. That is exactly...
Irish pub planned to open on Main Street next Fall
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Come next Fall, chances are you’ll be able to visit a brand new Irish Pub on Evansville’s Main Street. Joshua Pietrowski announced on social media that he will be opening “Hartigan’s Irish Pub”, which will sit next to Peephole Bar & Grill in the Strouse’s building. “Our plan is to forego […]
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1