wearegreenbay.com
Thawing temperatures for the rest of the year
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A warm front lifting through the Midwest Wednesday and will kick up our high to 36 degrees in the afternoon as our late December thaw begins. Plan on plenty of clouds out there again, but some areas this afternoon may start to see the sun come out for a bit.
CBS 58
DNR warns people to stay off the ice after weather warmup
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A warning for people looking to ice fish this week: Turn back around because the warmup we're seeing is making for unsafe conditions. While there was ice last week, the warmup and precipitation could change that. So, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning people to not assume the ice is still safe to be on.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Lakeside shop in Wisconsin covered in ice after winds, freezing temps
A Wisconsin shop along Lake Michigan is frozen solid after a massive storm that has walloped much of the United States. The small shop, Simply Scandinavian, in Gills Rock along Green Bay on Lake Michigan, is covered in ice after high winds starting on December 23 caused huge waves that covered it in water.
cwbradio.com
State Climatologist Discusses Wisconsin's Changing Climate
(By Bridgit Bowden, Wisconsin Public Radio) Winter in Wisconsin conjures images of skiing, snow angels, snowmobiling and other cold-weather fun. But, according to Bridgit Bowden with Wisconsin Public Radio, it can also bring dreaded events like freezing rain and ice storms. One person asked Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin if the state is experiencing more freezing rain and "wintry mix" events as the climate changes.
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
wearegreenbay.com
Staying in the deep freeze… for now
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Plan on cold temperatures hanging on for now, with much warmer air by the end of the work week. Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 17 degrees. Those wind chills will be mostly in the single digits.
WSAW
Frigid cold allows for prime ice fishing conditions on rivers and lakes
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People are finally back out on the rivers and lakes ice fishing in a time-honored Wisconsin tradition after warm fall weather set things back a few weeks, but didn’t dim the enthusiasm. “My dad started here, and I just kept coming back here,” says fisherman...
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin DNR wants your salamander sightings
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter with the species potentially declining across the state. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the...
Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends
(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
The price of eggs has gone up, and there’s multiple reasons shoppers could be left scrambled at the store
MADISON, Wis. — If you haven’t noticed already, one of the big items on your grocery list has become more expensive this year. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Brandon Scholz is the president of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. He highlighted multiple reasons...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project
The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
WBAY Green Bay
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office issues warning: Stay sober - or get pulled over
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This holiday season, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the nation to prevent tragedies in our communities. There will be more officers out patrolling to get impaired drivers off the roads during the annual Drive Sober or...
kscj.com
NO TRAVEL IN MINNESOTA EITHER
YOU CAN ADD MINNESOTA TO THE LIST OF PLACES YOU CAN’T GET TO TODAY. OFFICIALS ARE WARNING AGAINST TRAVEL IN MUCH OF MINNESOTA TODAY. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED TO MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, AND WIND CHILLS IN THE NEGATIVE 30S COULD CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION FOR STRANDED MOTORISTS.
wpr.org
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin's largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is already...
We Energies says customers can return thermostats to normal after overnight supply shortage
We Energies provided an update to its sudden natural gas shortage Saturday morning, saying customers can return their thermostats to normal after being asked to conserve natural gas use overnight.
This Cozy Cabin in Wisconsin is One of the Coolest Places to Spend a Night this Winter
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a great way to spend a night in Wisconsin this winter, you should definitely consider adding this cabin to your list.
