Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The world came together to wish one boy in Tennessee a "Happy Birthday!"
FAYETTEVILLE, Tennessee — Imagine the whole world coming together to wish you a "happy birthday!" Well that was the case for one four-year-old up in Fayetteville, Tennessee, a global phenomenon all made possible by his mother and the internet. A smile from Axl means the world to his mother...
Grundy County Herald
Events to ring in the New Year
• Dog/Cat Food & Straw giveaway at Coalmont Elementary by Dogs on Borrowed Time, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. First 100 families.
wjle.com
Man indicted in Fatal Hammer Beating of Girlfriend Tragically Among Top Local Crime News Stories in 2022
A man indicted for first degree murder in the hammer beating death of his girlfriend in September tragically ranked among the top crime stories of the year in DeKalb County and is the leading story in Part-2 of WJLE’s Year in Review-2022. 35-year-old Simon Rodriguez Martinez, who allegedly beat...
WDEF
Teacher and Husband Killed in Christmas Crash in Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- A teacher in Bradley County and her husband are dead following a fatal crash on Christmas Night. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brittany and Dustin Dillard, both 33 years old, were killed around 6:30 Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 64 in eastern Bradley County. The preliminary...
radio7media.com
New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state
NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
wgnsradio.com
A Dozen Police Vehicles On Sulphur Spring Rd. Wednesday Afternoon
(MURFREESBORO) The community was enjoying its first sunny day since Christmas and Murfreesboro Police received an emergency call from someone at a home on Sulphur Springs Road at Myers Drive. Officers arrived at the address that was across the street from the Bethel Community Church. This unknown incident occurred in the 2:00 o'clock hour on Wednesday afternoon (12/28/2022).
crossvillenews1st.com
FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON
The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
Will roads freeze again tonight?
Temperatures will drop below freezing once again and anything that does not melt or evaporate will likely re-freeze Tuesday night.
WTVC
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl in Tennessee
The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week.
Beechgrove Market Robbed at Gunpoint
A convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in Beechgrove Market on Sunday night. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the entered the store on Highway 64 East near Interstate 24, around 8:40 p.m. He was described by the store’s manager as wearing a black mask and all-black clothing. The Bedford County...
WTVCFOX
Woman trying to save pet bird dies in North Chattanooga house fire Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. One person died in this fire, the Chattanooga Fire Department announced Friday afternoon. An unidentified 68-year-old woman in the second home that caught fire went back inside the burning home to try to save her pet bird. A neighbor first alerted her to...
Grundy County Herald
Register’s Office functional though Courthouse is closed
The Grundy County Register of Deeds office has been moved to the home of Gayle VanHooser for the time being. You can still record your deeds and get any information that you need from the Register's office. The office number is 931-692-3621 and the calls have been forwarded to her cell number. She can do recordings from the phone and the drop box in Altamont or you can come to her home.
brianhornback.com
Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker Died in Federal Prison
Reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died while in Federal Custody. He was sentenced to 33 months back in October. His Attorney asked for hone confinement. I guess the Feds thought they could do better. Thacker had a lot of Rhea County citizen support to stay out...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee animal shelter without heat as state braces for subzero temps
SPARTA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A small animal shelter in a rural part of Middle Tennessee is dealing with electrical issues, leaving part of the building without any heat as the state braces for an arctic blast. White County Animal Shelter says the heating system in the back half of...
WDEF
Man Involved in Deadly Christmas Crash Charged with Vehicular Homicide
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)-A man involved in a deadly Christmas Night crash in Bradley County has been booked into Bradley County Jail. 42 year old Patricke Conley is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assualt. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that around 6:30 Sunday evening,...
Tullahoma Police Issues Scam Warning
The Tullahoma Police Department has received numerous calls concerning a scam that has been attempted in the area. The scammer is calling from a local number and making statements that the recipient has outstanding warrants and asking that the recipient meet them with a large sum of cash to address the issue.
smithcountyinsider.com
Couple arrested for meth at Pilot in Gordonsville
On November 16, Sergeant Junior Fields made contact with Mr. Roger Minard and Ms. Christian Prior (Minard) at the Pilot parking lot in Gordonsville. After observing the two spending time in the Pilot just browsing for more than twenty minutes and then staying in their 2002 GMC van more than 20 minutes, Sgt. Fields asked to speak to Mr. Minard agreed.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s Opening Date Announced
I promised everyone an update on Buc-ee’s as soon as I had a new one. Well, here you go!. Buc-ee’s just announced the construction dates and projected opening date of their new location in Murfreesboro, TN. Set to start in August of 2023, they’re planning on being up and running in September of 2024.
Comments / 0