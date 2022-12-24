ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grundy County Herald

Events to ring in the New Year

• Dog/Cat Food & Straw giveaway at Coalmont Elementary by Dogs on Borrowed Time, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. First 100 families.
WDEF

Teacher and Husband Killed in Christmas Crash in Bradley County

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- A teacher in Bradley County and her husband are dead following a fatal crash on Christmas Night. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brittany and Dustin Dillard, both 33 years old, were killed around 6:30 Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 64 in eastern Bradley County. The preliminary...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

A Dozen Police Vehicles On Sulphur Spring Rd. Wednesday Afternoon

(MURFREESBORO) The community was enjoying its first sunny day since Christmas and Murfreesboro Police received an emergency call from someone at a home on Sulphur Springs Road at Myers Drive. Officers arrived at the address that was across the street from the Bethel Community Church. This unknown incident occurred in the 2:00 o'clock hour on Wednesday afternoon (12/28/2022).
MURFREESBORO, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON

The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Beechgrove Market Robbed at Gunpoint

A convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in Beechgrove Market on Sunday night. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports the entered the store on Highway 64 East near Interstate 24, around 8:40 p.m. He was described by the store’s manager as wearing a black mask and all-black clothing. The Bedford County...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Grundy County Herald

Register’s Office functional though Courthouse is closed

The Grundy County Register of Deeds office has been moved to the home of Gayle VanHooser for the time being. You can still record your deeds and get any information that you need from the Register's office. The office number is 931-692-3621 and the calls have been forwarded to her cell number. She can do recordings from the phone and the drop box in Altamont or you can come to her home.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
brianhornback.com

Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker Died in Federal Prison

Reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died while in Federal Custody. He was sentenced to 33 months back in October. His Attorney asked for hone confinement. I guess the Feds thought they could do better. Thacker had a lot of Rhea County citizen support to stay out...
WDEF

Man Involved in Deadly Christmas Crash Charged with Vehicular Homicide

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)-A man involved in a deadly Christmas Night crash in Bradley County has been booked into Bradley County Jail. 42 year old Patricke Conley is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assualt. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that around 6:30 Sunday evening,...
CLEVELAND, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Police Issues Scam Warning

The Tullahoma Police Department has received numerous calls concerning a scam that has been attempted in the area. The scammer is calling from a local number and making statements that the recipient has outstanding warrants and asking that the recipient meet them with a large sum of cash to address the issue.
TULLAHOMA, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Couple arrested for meth at Pilot in Gordonsville

On November 16, Sergeant Junior Fields made contact with Mr. Roger Minard and Ms. Christian Prior (Minard) at the Pilot parking lot in Gordonsville. After observing the two spending time in the Pilot just browsing for more than twenty minutes and then staying in their 2002 GMC van more than 20 minutes, Sgt. Fields asked to speak to Mr. Minard agreed.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s Opening Date Announced

I promised everyone an update on Buc-ee’s as soon as I had a new one. Well, here you go!. Buc-ee’s just announced the construction dates and projected opening date of their new location in Murfreesboro, TN. Set to start in August of 2023, they’re planning on being up and running in September of 2024.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy