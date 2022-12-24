The Grundy County Register of Deeds office has been moved to the home of Gayle VanHooser for the time being. You can still record your deeds and get any information that you need from the Register's office. The office number is 931-692-3621 and the calls have been forwarded to her cell number. She can do recordings from the phone and the drop box in Altamont or you can come to her home.

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO