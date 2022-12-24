Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis
ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
penbaypilot.com
‘Embracing Stillness’ photography on display in Rockport through January
ROCKPORT — From January 3 through 30, the Rockport Public Library will exhibit a show of photography entitled “Embracing Stillness” by local photographer Anne Brown. The display will feature images paying homage to the stark beauty of wintertime in Maine. The photos will be on view on the library’s Art Wall, located in the building’s lower level.
penbaypilot.com
Gov. Janet Mills’ second term inauguration ceremony Jan 4 in Augusta
AUGUSTA — Janet Mills will be inaugurated Jan. 4 at the Augusta Civic Center, with an afternoon and evening marked by music, speeches, poetry and pageantry. “The inauguration of a governor is about the people of Maine,” said Governor Mills, in a news release. “Maine people are kind, hardworking, creative, and, above all else, strong. The talented folks performing at my inauguration are a tribute to the people of our great state, a showcasing of our talents and skills, and a profound reminder of all that is special about Maine.”
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Dec. 19-23. Camden. Ronald L. Vanosdol to Ronald L. Vanosdol Revocable Living Trust and Ronald L. Vanosdol Tr. Dorothy O. Marchant to Michael A. Brown and Wendy M. Brown. Bald Mountain Crows Nest LLC...
mainepublic.org
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide
Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast designates $1.5 million in Congressional Designated Spending for public safety building
BELFAST — The City of Belfast was awarded $1.5 million in Congressional Designated Spending in the FY2023 Omnibus Spending Bill. This federal funding will be a key part of the capital necessary for the construction of a combined Public Safety Building, according to Belfast City Manager Erin Herbig, in a news release.
newsfromthestates.com
From health care to voting, immigrant-led group eases challenges for New Mainers
Members of AK Health and Social Services with candidates for elected office at an event at a mosque in Lewiston | Courtesy AK Health and Social Services. When it started in 2020, AK Health and Social Services had just one employee and a shoestring budget. Now, heading into 2023, the...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 178 calls for service for the period of Dec. 20 to Dec. 28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,581 calls for service. Michael E. Benner, 33, of Brunswick was issued a summons Dec. 20 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Detective Jared Mitkus.
WGME
'Just an unsettling thing:' Neighbors left with questions after death of Midcoast child
EDGECOMB (WGME)- A toddler’s death is under investigation on the Midcoast. For area residents, there are still a lot of questions. Lincoln County law enforcement initially responded to the call. It has since been turned over to the State Police Major Crimes Unit, which is standard protocol for a child death.
penbaypilot.com
Dana O’Donal joins Ardiah
ROCKPORT — Ardiah has welcomed Dana O’Donal, the newest member of the growing accounting, tax and administrative team in Rockport that supports Ardiah teammates and clients in Maine and other regions of the US. O’Donal comes from a strong operations background, spending 10 years with Athena Health but...
foxbangor.com
Store Plaza Sinkhole
SKOWHEGAN — Last weekends storm has left many Mainers without power, and a few local businesses lost a section of their parking lot. The Skowhegan Plaza parking lot is in shambles after the Christmas weekend storm caused flooding that inevitably turned the area into a massive sink hole. Karla...
WGME
Maine's last 2 Sears Hometown stores are closing
BANGOR (BDN) -- The Farmington and Caribou Sears Hometown stores — the only two of the chain left in Maine — have started liquidation sales and are selling goods at steep discounts, companies handling the closures said Monday. They follow the 2019 closure announcement of the Fort Kent...
penbaypilot.com
3-year-old pronounced dead after transport from Edgecomb home
About 7:37 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call in Edgecomb about a 3-year-old child who was not breathing. Rescue and deputies responded to the Route 1 home. The child was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta where the child was pronounced dead. Maine...
Central Maine Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash
According to an article on the KJ website, a 24 year old man from Cornville was killed in a Christmas Eve night rollover crash. At around 10 o'clock on Saturday evening, 24 year old Israel Parsons was Parsons was driving north on Molunkus Road in Cornville when the crash occurred. It appears that his 2006 Toyota Matrix went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before rolling down an embankment. Parsons was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
penbaypilot.com
Ida Margaret Wooster Haskell, obituary
NORTH HAVEN — Ida Margaret Wooster Haskell, 100, died peacefully June 24, 2022 at Quarry Hill in Camden. Born on August 25, 1921 at Silsby Hospital, Rockland, Maine. Daughter of Susie Emma Joy Wooster, born February 9, 1878 in Addison, Maine and Emery Hopkins Wooster, born in August 20, 1884 on Vinalhaven, Maine.
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Child’s death ruled homicide; victim identified as Edgecomb girl
Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Maine Department of Public Safety reported the following:. The 3-year-old child in Edgecomb, pronounced dead on Sunday, Dec. 25 has been identified as Makinzlee Handrahan of Edgecomb. An autopsy was conducted at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Monday, Dec. 26 and her death was ruled a homicide. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. Additional information will be released when it is appropriate to do so.
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
