18-year-old killed after car struck by train in Phelps County
A young woman from St. James, Missouri, died Tuesday, December 27, after her car was struck by a train just south of Interstate 44.
lakeexpo.com
Woman Killed, Two Men Injured In Crash On Hwy 54
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Highway 54 left one woman dead and two men injured, Monday evening. The incident occurred between Camdenton and Macks Creek. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt, of Linn Creek, Mo., was driving a 2010 GMC Sierra eastbound when his truck went off the right side of the road and then began to skid back across the road. The Patrol says the truck crossed the center line, where it collided with an oncoming 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 75-year-old Larry Graham, of Arcola, Mo. Both vehicles then traveled off the side of the road.
Missouri man and dog saved after being stuck in frozen lake
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A man trying to rescue a dog stuck on the ice of Arrowhead Lake had to be rescued himself when the canoe he was in capsized. Responding to a call about 1 p.m. Monday, emergency responders pulled the man from the frigid lake on Howell County Road 9000, according to Joe […]
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Woman Facing Charges
A 33-year-old Lebanon woman was taken into custody early this morning and is facing charges of endangering a corrections department employee, assault, a D.W.I. prior offender, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. Jessica L. Smith was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Laclede County Jail in Lebanon.
lakeexpo.com
14 Pets Killed In Christmas Eve Single-Wide Trailer Fire Near Lake Of The Ozarks
LINN CREEK, Mo. — Fire destroyed a single-wide trailer and killed 14 family pets, as firefighters battled both fire and ice on Christmas Eve. Osage Beach Fire Units were dispatched for a residential structure in the area of Calvert Lane in Linn Creek at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 24. The fire district says units were on scene 10 minutes after dispatch; they found a fully involved single-wide trailer.
houstonherald.com
GLORIA JUNE GETTYS ROBERTSON
Gloria June (Gettys) Robertson was born on March 4, 1934, to Charles and Ruth (Carman) Gettys. She passed away Dec. 24, 2022, at the age of 88. Gloria was born at and grew up in a small cabin on the family farm just outside of Houston, Mo., on what is now named Gettys Road. When she was 15 years old, her parents divorced, and Gloria took over the motherly role for household chores and helping her dad care for her younger sister Joyce and her older brothers Dean and Dale. Because of this, she and Joyce shared a very strong sisterly bond. She attended grade school at Indian Creek School, then later attended Houston High School until she was 16 years old. During her high school years, she helped her cousin Juanita Jones care for her children.
Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
houstonherald.com
KIRBY D. SNYDER
Kirby D. Snyder, 68, son of Albert William Snyder and Evelyn Scheets Snyder, was born July 31, 1954, in Cabool, Mo. He passed away Dec. 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Pete Covert; infant brother, David Snyder; sister, Karen Snyder Leighty; and infant son, Patrick Adam Snyder.
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
myozarksonline.com
Fire destroys home on W Highway
A Laclede County family lost their home to a fire this morning. Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the call in the 19-thousand block of W Highway at around 5 am. Fire Chief Phillip Pitts said the family was able to get out of the home before they arrived….
Prison for 3 in massive catalytic converter theft scheme
KANSAS CITY – Three men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business, according to the United State's Attorney. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a...
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Authorities ID Man Who Drowned After Falling Into Lake Of The Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. At around 2:20 p.m., the Patrol was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake. Guiducci was recovered from the Lake and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:04 p.m.
houstonherald.com
JOHN OTHOE NELSON
John Othoe Nelson was born Oct. 29, 1931, at Montauk, Mo., to Clarence and Irena (Van Deusen) Nelson. He passed away Dec. 17, 2022, at the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo., at the age of 91. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Marie Hayes on June 7,...
houstonherald.com
Wind gusts of up to 50 mph expected today in the county, Ozarks
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The National Weather Service says strong southerly winds will develop this morning, lasting into this evening. Gusts to 50 mph will be possible in the Wind Advisory area, which includes Texas County and neighboring counties...
KTLO
3 Missouri men sentenced for transport of catalytic converters into Mountain Home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three Rogersville and Springfield men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters into Mountain Home as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Twenty-five-year-old Evan Marshall of Rogersville, 31-year-old Cody Ryder of Springfield, and...
lakeexpo.com
At Sea For 16 Years, New Sunrise Beach American Legion Commander Says There's No Place Like Home
New American Legion Zack Wheat Post No. 624 Sunrise Beach Commander Austin Teel traveled to more than 40 countries while in the service. “They were all neat to visit, but there is not one yet that I would want to live in,” Teel remembered. “The thing that is missing, is the freedom. Unless you travel extensively, you really cannot comprehend how wonderful the freedoms are that we enjoy here in the United States.”
kttn.com
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
Ozark County Times
Law enforcement pursuit from Howell County ends in arrest near Bakersfield Saturday
Magnum J. Price of West Plains reportedly led Howell County Sheriff’s Deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Ozark County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. A post on the HCSD Facebook page says that the incident began around 1:25 p.m. Saturday when Howell County Deputy Seth Smith attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Camaro on Garner Blvd. in West Plains, but the vehicle he attempted to stop failed to pull over or yield to his emergency lights and sirens.
myozarksonline.com
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department has activated its Emergency Call Status Alert
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department has activated its Emergency Call Status Alert due to current weather conditions and dangerous wind chills. During this time, all non-emergency calls will be handled by phone or online, or at the time the weather conditions improve. An update will be released at the time this alert is canceled. Should you experience an emergency, please call 911. For all other non-emergency calls, please contact 573-774-6196.
Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
