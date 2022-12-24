Gloria June (Gettys) Robertson was born on March 4, 1934, to Charles and Ruth (Carman) Gettys. She passed away Dec. 24, 2022, at the age of 88. Gloria was born at and grew up in a small cabin on the family farm just outside of Houston, Mo., on what is now named Gettys Road. When she was 15 years old, her parents divorced, and Gloria took over the motherly role for household chores and helping her dad care for her younger sister Joyce and her older brothers Dean and Dale. Because of this, she and Joyce shared a very strong sisterly bond. She attended grade school at Indian Creek School, then later attended Houston High School until she was 16 years old. During her high school years, she helped her cousin Juanita Jones care for her children.

