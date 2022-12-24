Gloucester City Water Street Property Sold For $2.4M – “Largest Available Land Pier on Delaware River”

Read full article on original website
Bordentown Township presents latest plans for new park along the Delaware
In 2020, while we navigated the pandemic, a 50-year-old nonprofit called American Rivers named the Delaware River its River of the Year for “momentous progress for water quality, river restoration and community revitalization.”. With the announcement, Bob Irvin, president and CEO of American Rivers, called the Delaware River “a...
A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline
Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Sea Isle City Acquires Nickname of ‘Delaware County East’
Sea Isle City, N.J., has acquired the nickname of “Delaware County East” due to the number of people here who vacation at the popular beach town, writes Donald Wittkowski for Sea Isle News. “I’ve heard that many, many people come here on vacation from Delaware County,” said Sea...
Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner
BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
NJ Restaurant, Once Featured on Food Network, Closing For Good This Weekend
A restaurant in the Garden State that was featured on Food Network for having a "sinfully decadent" dessert will be serving its last meal just as the calendar changes to 2023. And speaking of 2023, I'm sure many restaurant owners in New Jersey will be glad to see 2022 finally come to an end.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Blush-Colored Colonial in Wayne is Doll House-Like
A stunning, blush-colored Victorian colonial home on 0.34 beautiful acres with seven bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Built in 1890, this residence combines established history and modern amenities into beauty that looks like a doll house.
morethanthecurve.com
12 big local stories of 2022 in Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, West Conshohocken, and Lafayette Hill
What were the big stories in 2022? We picked 12 from all of the local news we covered over the past 12 months. In no particular order:. Hotel West & Main, 1874 Social, and Hook & Ladder Sky Bar & Kitchen all opened near the corner of West Elm Street and Fayette Street in 2022.
phillyvoice.com
What you need to know about the 2023 Mummers Parade
The Mummers Parade takes place in Philly on New Year's Day, continuing the tradition of the nation's oldest, annual folk parade. The fancy costumes and elaborate performances will bring thousands of reveling spectators to South Broad Street. The event has been mired in controversy in recent years after a string...
Apartment Complex Manager Was Renting Out Units On Her Own, Pocketing Cash: Somerset Prosecutor
A Somerset County property manager was renting out apartments without her boss's knowledge and pocketing the "rent" for herself, authorities claim. Yessica Gonzalez, 44, of Ewing, is held at the county lockup on multiple charges of theft and forgery related to the scam that Prosecutor John P. McDonald says she ran for years.
NBC Philadelphia
PPA's Late Christmas Gift to You: Free Philly Street Parking
How about this for a late Christmas gift -- free parking!. Even when an official city holiday doesn't land on the actual holiday, like what's happening on Christmas 2022 and New Year's Day 2023, parking at Philadelphia meters and kiosks is still free. That's right, parking holidays sometimes can fall...
Dump Truck Flips In South Jersey, Closes Route 40
A dump truck overturned on Route 40 eastbound in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near Route 684 in Egg Harbor Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
phillyvoice.com
Recycle your Christmas tree at the Philly Goat Project or these city locations
Looking for a way to recycle your Christmas tree now that the holiday is over?. There are plenty of options for Philadelphia residents. The Streets Department has multiple community collection events, drop-off sites and pickup services taking place through January — including one in which goats will snack on your Christmas tree for a donation.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Underway at 1810 Federal Street in Point Breeze, South Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has discovered that construction has topped out at a three-story, three-unit apartment building at 1810 Federal Street in Point Breeze, South Philadelphia. The development is situated on the south side of the block between South 18th and South 19th streets. Designed by Designblendz, the structure will span 3,352 square feet. Permits list Michael Treacy as the contractor and specify a construction cost of $450,000.
Trevose-Based Drug Manufacturer Restructuring, Shutting Down Two Philadelphia Research Facilities
A Bucks County manufacturer is restructuring their operations as the country’s current economy takes a toll on a major industry. John George wrote about the local company for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lannett Company Inc., located at 1150 Northbrook Drive in Trevose, is closing their two Northeast Philadelphia research...
Dynamic West Philly Church Receives National Preservation Award
Houses of worship in Philadelphia are often sold to real estate developers and demolished for new construction when congregations decrease and the cost of maintaining the buildings is insurmountable. Calvary United Methodist Church at 48th Street and Baltimore Avenue is one rare exception. Rather than close its doors, the congregation opened them wider. In the process, they saved a 100-year-old Gothic gem and helped revitalize the community. In November, the National Trust for Historic Preservation selected Calvary United as one of nine national recipients to receive its coveted Trustees Emeritus Award for Historic Site Stewardship. The award is in recognition of the congregation’s preservation work, which has had a significant economic impact on nearby businesses due to the greatly increased numbers of visitors to the restored church.
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. As you know, New Jersey's weather can be unpredictable. We've still got the entire winter season ahead of us, which means plenty of opportunities for bigger snowstorms. Most of us know that...
Charity doubles amount of food for families in Camden, NJ
Double the Donations: "We surprised them this morning and we're bringing them 55,000 pounds of food today," said Dave Smith, CEO of the Mount Group.
Rare Gladwyne Estate — Designed by a Famed SoCal Architect — Carries $4.5 Million Price Tag
1020 North Lane, Gladwyne, a listed home of Richard Neutra's design. A 22-room estate in Gladwyne is on the market with a $4.5 million asking price. Ryan Mulligan unlocked its backstory of its architect, Richard Neutra, and the justification behind its cost in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The property at...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bristol, PA
Located on the banks of the Delaware River, northeast of Center City Philadelphia, lies Bristol, a borough boasting rich history and is the oldest borough in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Named after another Bristol place in England, Buck County’s Bristol was established all the way back in 1681, where it served...
