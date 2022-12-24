Read full article on original website
Debbie Kline
4d ago
oh please people Don't let you precious little fur baby dogs out in these Temperatures. Bring them in the house wear you and them can stay warm together. And may you all have a Merry Christmas 🎅 together ❤️.
Reply(3)
10
joseph mule
4d ago
I let my dog out to do his business? Never saw a dog go 1 and 2 so fast. Got him right back in. The cats never go out. period. We are all good. lol
Reply
5
Mz Pacino
4d ago
Anyone who leaves their pet outside specially in bad cold weather should be fed to the crocodiles!
Reply(1)
10
Related
wypr.org
Treat yourself to combat the holiday blues Maryland, here’s how
The holidays aren’t always cheery. Despite all of the talk of joy and happiness, the fact is that the winter is a depressing time for many Marylanders. There are fewer hours of sunlight across North America starting in late June through Dec. 21, the shortest day and longest night of the year, known as winter solstice. Not everyone enjoys such little sunlight and dark cold winter nights. Sleeping patterns may even be disrupted for some.
Bay Weekly
A Hidden Animal
Several years ago, just before sunrise, I drove past a drainage pond in Edgewater and caught a glimpse of a shadowy dog-like animal sneaking along the inside of the fence. I pulled over and watched as a gray fox hunted for frogs along the water’s edge, but I was not able to get a photo. In my usual determined fashion, I returned to the spot four times but never saw the animal again.
foxbaltimore.com
Warming Trend To End The Year; Rain For NYE In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Temps going above average this week. It should be a nice afternoon to get out on the golf course. Temps will be about five degrees above average this afternoon. No issues for your outdoor plans the next three days. High temps Wednesday will be in the...
foxbaltimore.com
How, where to recycle your Christmas tree throughout Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Now that Christmas is over, you may be looking to get rid of the Christmas tree that lit your home throughout December. These Baltimore-area districts offer ways to recycle your tree:. Baltimore City. The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is offering free tree mulching services...
foxbaltimore.com
Avalanche warning issued for Utah backcountry as heavy mountain snow piles up
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Avalanche Center on Wednesday issued a days-long avalanche warning for backcountry areas in the mountains as the latest snow storm dropped heavy, wet snow on the slopes – and on the older layers of snow that have become weak and sugary between the storms.
foxbaltimore.com
GALLERY | Pets enjoy Christmas in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Happy Holidays! Take a look at these joyful pictures of dogs and cats enjoying Christmas across the Maryland region.
How You Can Help: Dozens of hounds left roaming in rural Virginia
Dozens of hounds were left roaming in rural Virginia. We took a deeper dive into why this is happening and what can you do to help.
Maryland Weather: A frigid Christmas Day
BALTIMORE -- Merry Christmas to all and cheers to the last candle of Hanukkah being lit tonight. The Menorah fully glowing will be a sight to see. The weather certainly was more comfortable on Sunday than it was during the previous two days. Although it is still cold outside, the brutal wind chill of Friday and yesterday is in the rearview mirror. This afternoon, it was even possible to feel the warmth of the sun.Throughout the evening the thermometer will gradually drop from the near 30 degrees it reached at mid-afternoon to an overnight low of 16 degrees, which is a few...
natureworldnews.com
Maryland Eradicates Invasive Rodent Species Nutria at the Cost of $30 Million, Fears of Reinvasion Still Linger
Maryland has been freed of the invasive Nutria that it had been plagued by for decades. The procedure cost $30 million, but the worry of reinvasion persists because the rodent species may still be close to the region's borders. Invasive Rodent Species Nutria. Nutria has flat noses and large, orange...
Four Affordable Breakfast Spots on Delmarva
Whether you prefer donuts and coffee or bacon and eggs for breakfast, there are so many local restaurants on Delmarva where you can get a delicious start to your day. Here are four breakfast spots on Delmarva where you can get an affordable, tasty meal.
Where's Marty? Taking a tour of where Maryland road signs are made
Hi Everyone!This is another theme week for "Where's Marty?" As a wrap-up of the year, K2 and I sat down and discussed our five favorite places. What do we tell people when they ask us what we enjoyed seeing in 2022 on "WM?" And almost every time we start the discussion with, "The Maryland Department of Highway's Sign Shop " in Hanover. (It is to the South side of BWI-Marshall.)It is a large open space building that houses a library of signs already made, and a shop that, this year alone, will have made over 10,000 street, directional and warning signs. EVERY road sign...
WTOP
Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo
Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
Bay Net
Maryland Firearm Deer Hunting Resumes January 6
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources today announced the January firearm deer hunting season opens Jan. 6, 2023, in Deer Management Region B, which includes all of the state except the westernmost counties. Hunters with a valid hunting license may use firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer during this season.
The best restaurant in Virginia, according to Guy Fieri
Fieri's favorite place to eat in Virginia is located in the city of Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood.
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve morning fire in bitterly cold temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters from several departments were called out to an early Christmas Eve morning fire in Dauphin County in frigid cold temperatures. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 2000 block of River Road in Londonderry Township early Saturday morning, according to the Lower Swatara Fire Department. The Londonderry Fire...
foxbaltimore.com
LIST | Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Need ideas on how to ring in the new year? Here's what's going on in Maryland for the 2023 New Year's Eve weekend:. New Year. New Me Mini Photoshoot -- Tymeless Studios 200 Wilson Point Road Baltimore, MD 21220. Saturday, Dec. 31:. Charm City Countdown into...
Alert Day: Arctic temperatures, strong wind gusts continue into Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- This bitter, brutal, bone-chilling cold front continues through Christmas weekend.We remain on Weather Alert as a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through Saturday morning in the Baltimore area. Garrett and Allegany counties have a High Wind Warning through Saturday morning as well with peak wind gusts reaching near 50 mph.By Saturday afternoon, actual temps in Central Maryland will be in the 20s but it will only feel like the single digits and low teens.Temps dip back into the low teens on Christmas morning. Expect plenty of sunshine but highs will again remain in the low to mid-20s through...
Crews working around the clock to restore power due to subzero temperatures
BGE is now providing updates on when power is supposed to be restored following the effects of Friday's Winter Storm Elliott.
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
Winter Weather: Here's The Latest Breakdown Of Power Outages Being Reported In Maryland
Nearly 20,0000 residents in Maryland are still without power as the state contends with the winter storm that swept across the region and sent many scrambling for holiday travel. Utility crews worked through the night to make repairs as whipping winds and stormy weather brought down power lines and felled...
Comments / 25