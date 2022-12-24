ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

VB Police arrest two with help of ShotSpotter technology

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two men were arrested and face weapons-related charges after Virginia Beach Police responded to a Christmas Day ShotSpotter alert in the 400 block of North Witchduck Road. Another person, a juvenile, was released to his parents. Virginia Beach Police said in the course of...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Norfolk police investigate shooting on Radnor Road

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and hospitalized Friday night in Norfolk, the city's police department said. Four days later, a spokesman shared the news about the shooting. He said officers were called to Radnor Road, near Little Creek, at 10 p.m. on Dec. 23. When they got...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Police: Hampton homicide victim’s husband now listed …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide; husband sought

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was found dead Sunday and the Hampton Police Division is looking to identify a suspect, or suspects, in connection to a homicide. Police said Public Safety Communications received a call at about 12:11 p.m. in reference to a welfare check in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton family urges homicide victim's husband to speak to police

WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. After further investigation, police say they found a crime scene in connection near the...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake

2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson …. Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International …. WAVY News 10. Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary …. WAVY News 10. SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. Firefighters say one person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage. The...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

