Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewport News, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport NewsTed RiversNewport News, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Two men arrested for robbing USPS worker in VirginiaEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Suffolk police investigate two separate shootings
Police say that it has not been determined if the two incidents were related. The investigation remains ongoing.
WAVY News 10
VB Police arrest two with help of ShotSpotter technology
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two men were arrested and face weapons-related charges after Virginia Beach Police responded to a Christmas Day ShotSpotter alert in the 400 block of North Witchduck Road. Another person, a juvenile, was released to his parents. Virginia Beach Police said in the course of...
Man found fatally shot on Watts Ave in Portsmouth
Police say a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth Tuesday evening.
Man found dead from gunshot wound in Portsmouth, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was found dead in Portsmouth Tuesday evening after a shooting outside of a convenience store, police said. The Portsmouth Police Department identified the man as Corey Harris, 37, who was found in the 2700 block of Watts Avenue after 6:10 p.m. Investigators believe the...
Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary in Norfolk
According to police, officers received reports on Dec. 25 around 9 a.m. of to men entering the Exclusive Clothing store on 2807 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk police investigate shooting on Radnor Road
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and hospitalized Friday night in Norfolk, the city's police department said. Four days later, a spokesman shared the news about the shooting. He said officers were called to Radnor Road, near Little Creek, at 10 p.m. on Dec. 23. When they got...
WAVY News 10
Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Police: Hampton homicide victim’s husband now listed …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY...
20-year-old man dies after Portsmouth shooting
Around 1 a.m., Portsmouth officers responded to the 600 block of Washington Street for a report of gunshots fired.
Man found dead following overnight shooting on Washington St in Portsmouth
Police say a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth overnight.
Lawsuit filed by man convicted of killing Newport News police officer on hold
The lawsuit filed by the man convicted of killing a Newport News police officer during a traffic stop in January 2020 is on hold pending his sentencing.
20-year-old man shot dead in Portsmouth apartment complex parking lot
Portsmouth Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside Sterling King Apartments on Washington Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
York Co. man pleads guilty in shooting that injured 3-year-old son
A York County man charged in a shooting that injured his 3-year-old son has pleaded guilty.
Police looking for man after woman killed in Hampton Christmas Day homicide
Police are asking for your help looking for the suspect(s) related to a homicide that happened Sunday morning.
After 3-year-old boy shot, York County father pleads guilty to gun charges
YORKTOWN, Va. — A man who turned himself in to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office back in March for allegedly shooting his 3-year-old son has pleaded guilty to some gun charges. The case goes back to March 23, when someone brought the little boy to Mary Immaculate Hospital. They called...
WAVY News 10
Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide; husband sought
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was found dead Sunday and the Hampton Police Division is looking to identify a suspect, or suspects, in connection to a homicide. Police said Public Safety Communications received a call at about 12:11 p.m. in reference to a welfare check in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
WAVY News 10
Hampton family urges homicide victim's husband to speak to police
WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. After further investigation, police say they found a crime scene in connection near the...
Woman charged with murder, man killed in Portsmouth Christmas Day shooting
A woman has turned herself in after police say a man was shot and killed on Christmas in the 100 block of Allard Road.
WAVY News 10
2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake
2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson …. Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International …. WAVY News 10. Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary …. WAVY News 10. SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on...
WAVY News 10
SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. Firefighters say one person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage. The...
Homicide investigation underway after PPD find man with fatal gunshot wound
Homicide investigation underway after Portsmouth Police Department find man with fatal gunshot wound
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0