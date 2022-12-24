ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Ferry fire: Photos show blackened equipment inside engine room; Coast Guard zeroes in on cause

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Photos that a source shared with the Advance/SILive.com show damage a Staten Island ferryboat suffered after a Thursday evening fire. The source asked to only be referred to as Austin, and identified himself as a marine worker involved in the early stages of the investigation into the fire on the Sandy Ground ferry that resulted in a massive mid-trip evacuation from the vessel.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

FDNY evacuates New Dorp Beach home after gas line reportedly struck

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A contractor conducting sidewalk repair work struck a gas main in New Dorp Beach Tuesday morning, authorities said. The FDNY received a call for an odor of gas at around 9:45 a.m., according to an official from the department’s press office, and individuals at 90 Roma Ave. — the closest home to where the construction was being conducted — were initially evacuated.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC

Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Over a dozen more ballots added to ongoing Queens race

The race for Assembly District 23 isn’t over yet — Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato has successfully filed another lawsuit to have nine ballots previously thrown out during the hand recount added to the official tally currently separated by one vote. Fourteen rejected ballots — 12 of which were...
QUEENS, NY
therealdeal.com

Governor blocks Freeport industrial development

An industrial project in Nassau County got all the way to third base before being thrown out at home. Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have allowed for the development by removing a park easement from the Cleveland Avenue ballfields, a nine-acre property in the Hempstead village of Freeport, Newsday reported.
FREEPORT, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

What’s News, Breaking: Tuesday, December 27, 2022

ONE BILLION PEOPLE RODE MTA SUBWAY DURING 2022, OMNY SYSTEM ALSO SAW USER GROWTH. CITYWIDE – Metropolitan Transportation Authority New York City Subway has provided one billion trips in 2022 and was able to identify the billionth commuter as being a Bronx resident commuting in the Yankee Stadium station, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday, December 27. The ridership data was tracked through the MTA’s OMNY fare-payment system, which itself experienced usage growth in 2022 with more than 425 million taps. This increase in subway rider market share for OMNY follows the introduction of the “Lucky 13” fare-capping program, the rollout of OMNY for the MTA’s Reduced-Fare customers and the continued expansion of OMNY cards in retail locations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

E-Bikes Are Not Allowed in Prospect Park, But These Brooklyn Electeds Think They Should Be

Brooklyn council members Shahana Hanif, Rita Joseph and Crystal Hudson are urging New York City Parks to allow electric bikes in Prospect Park. The council members penned a letter to NYC Parks Commissioner on Dec. 20, urging the parks department to work with Prospect Park Alliance to establish a policy that permits e-bike users. Their districts all include portions of Prospect Park.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Where can NYC tenants in private homes report heating issues?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City tenants renting private homes or apartments can report heat and hot water issues directly to the city, according to the Housing Preservation and Development. The tenants are encouraged to call 311 to file heat or hot water complaints against landlords, the agency said. After a complaint is filed, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bklyner.com

The MTA’s Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign Misses the Mark

Allan Rosen is a former director of MTA NYCT Bus Planning. The recently released Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign will hurt more than it will help. The draft redesign is not as comprehensive as it needs to be. There are erroneous assumptions, and the report does not follow through with the stated strategies.
BROOKLYN, NY
