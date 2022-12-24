ONE BILLION PEOPLE RODE MTA SUBWAY DURING 2022, OMNY SYSTEM ALSO SAW USER GROWTH. CITYWIDE – Metropolitan Transportation Authority New York City Subway has provided one billion trips in 2022 and was able to identify the billionth commuter as being a Bronx resident commuting in the Yankee Stadium station, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday, December 27. The ridership data was tracked through the MTA’s OMNY fare-payment system, which itself experienced usage growth in 2022 with more than 425 million taps. This increase in subway rider market share for OMNY follows the introduction of the “Lucky 13” fare-capping program, the rollout of OMNY for the MTA’s Reduced-Fare customers and the continued expansion of OMNY cards in retail locations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO