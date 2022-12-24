Read full article on original website
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Deadline nears for no monthly rent for qualifying Bronx residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Staten Island Ferry fire: Photos show blackened equipment inside engine room; Coast Guard zeroes in on cause
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Photos that a source shared with the Advance/SILive.com show damage a Staten Island ferryboat suffered after a Thursday evening fire. The source asked to only be referred to as Austin, and identified himself as a marine worker involved in the early stages of the investigation into the fire on the Sandy Ground ferry that resulted in a massive mid-trip evacuation from the vessel.
MTA bus-mounted cameras to begin issuing tickets on Staten Island this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Drivers beware!. Starting Friday, Dec. 30, the new automated enforcement cameras installed on Staten Island’s S79 SBS buses will begin issuing tickets to drivers illegally using city bus lanes or blocking bus stops. In October, the MTA announced that it would expand the use of...
NYC seeking new plan for year-round sports venue at dilapidated Staten Island park site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials shuttered a set of public tennis courts 10 years ago after letting them fall into disrepair, but this week, they announced a renewed effort to envision a future purpose for the neglected Staten Island site. The Parks Department announced Tuesday that...
NY State Sen. Andrew Lanza’s home, car burglarized on Christmas night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- State Sen. Andrew Lanza’s home was burglarized on Christmas night with him and in his family inside, the senator revealed in a Twitter thread Wednesday. “On Christmas night, both my car & home were burglarized. A criminal tried to smash through my patio doors while...
Over 12 months, nearly 600 dead. How COVID-19 unfolded on Staten Island in 2022.
Nearly 600 more Staten Island lives were lost to COVID-19 in 2022, raising the toll to 2,598, as the borough endured a third year of a pandemic that has touched every conceivable part of everyday life. That number, from New York City Health Department data as of Dec. 23, is...
City issues warning to owners of Staten Island lot being used to illegally store 3 large tractor trailers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Buildings (DOB) has issued a warning notice to the property owners of an Ocean Breeze lot after an active investigation determined it is being used in violation of city regulations. Residents have aired concerns that multiple lots in the area, which...
FDNY evacuates New Dorp Beach home after gas line reportedly struck
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A contractor conducting sidewalk repair work struck a gas main in New Dorp Beach Tuesday morning, authorities said. The FDNY received a call for an odor of gas at around 9:45 a.m., according to an official from the department’s press office, and individuals at 90 Roma Ave. — the closest home to where the construction was being conducted — were initially evacuated.
pix11.com
MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC
Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
queenseagle.com
Over a dozen more ballots added to ongoing Queens race
The race for Assembly District 23 isn’t over yet — Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato has successfully filed another lawsuit to have nine ballots previously thrown out during the hand recount added to the official tally currently separated by one vote. Fourteen rejected ballots — 12 of which were...
therealdeal.com
Governor blocks Freeport industrial development
An industrial project in Nassau County got all the way to third base before being thrown out at home. Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have allowed for the development by removing a park easement from the Cleveland Avenue ballfields, a nine-acre property in the Hempstead village of Freeport, Newsday reported.
Staten Island woman who lost brother in tragic 2009 accident, appointed by mayor to lead NYC’s sports initiatives
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman who became a community fixture after her star athlete brother died in a tragic auto accident will lead the city’s sports and wellness initiatives going forward, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. Jasmine Ray will head the newly-created Mayor’s Office of...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Tuesday, December 27, 2022
ONE BILLION PEOPLE RODE MTA SUBWAY DURING 2022, OMNY SYSTEM ALSO SAW USER GROWTH. CITYWIDE – Metropolitan Transportation Authority New York City Subway has provided one billion trips in 2022 and was able to identify the billionth commuter as being a Bronx resident commuting in the Yankee Stadium station, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday, December 27. The ridership data was tracked through the MTA’s OMNY fare-payment system, which itself experienced usage growth in 2022 with more than 425 million taps. This increase in subway rider market share for OMNY follows the introduction of the “Lucky 13” fare-capping program, the rollout of OMNY for the MTA’s Reduced-Fare customers and the continued expansion of OMNY cards in retail locations.
bkreader.com
E-Bikes Are Not Allowed in Prospect Park, But These Brooklyn Electeds Think They Should Be
Brooklyn council members Shahana Hanif, Rita Joseph and Crystal Hudson are urging New York City Parks to allow electric bikes in Prospect Park. The council members penned a letter to NYC Parks Commissioner on Dec. 20, urging the parks department to work with Prospect Park Alliance to establish a policy that permits e-bike users. Their districts all include portions of Prospect Park.
Where can NYC tenants in private homes report heating issues?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City tenants renting private homes or apartments can report heat and hot water issues directly to the city, according to the Housing Preservation and Development. The tenants are encouraged to call 311 to file heat or hot water complaints against landlords, the agency said. After a complaint is filed, […]
About 700 gallons of diesel spill at construction site on the Upper West Side
A massive oil spill left a nasty smell at a construction site on the Upper West Side on Tuesday.
With Sandy Ground fire, merely unreliable Staten Island Ferry service in NYC turns dangerous (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – What should have been an ordinary commute home turned into a nautical nightmare for hundreds of Staten Island Ferry riders on Thursday, when a fire broke out in the engine room of the spanking new Sandy Ground ferryboat. We all know how unreliable Staten Island...
bklyner.com
The MTA’s Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign Misses the Mark
Allan Rosen is a former director of MTA NYCT Bus Planning. The recently released Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign will hurt more than it will help. The draft redesign is not as comprehensive as it needs to be. There are erroneous assumptions, and the report does not follow through with the stated strategies.
‘I’m not going to apologize’: Mayor Eric Adams berates reporters for questioning his whereabouts as storm ravaged parts of Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday strongly rebuked reporters questioning his whereabouts at the end of last week while a storm ravaged parts of Queens, announcing he “deserved” time away. The mayor was absent from public eye as tidal flooding caused by a massive...
Staten Islanders spend more on household expenses than other New Yorkers; average utilities more than $440 monthly
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Islanders, on average, are spending more money on the 10 most common household expenses compared other New Yorkers and residents across the United States, according to a doxoPLUS analysis of local and national data. The average Staten Island resident is spending approximately 33.8% more...
Staten Island restaurants that closed in 2022: We lost these 32 eateries
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Like the sands of time, so shifts the restaurant landscape on Staten Island. At the moment, there are 1,031 licensed brick-and-mortar establishments, according to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. That’s nine more than where we were at this time last year.
