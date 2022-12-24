With Sandy Ground fire, merely unreliable Staten Island Ferry service in NYC turns dangerous (opinion)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Deadline nears for no monthly rent for qualifying Bronx residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
Staten Island Ferry fire: Photos show blackened equipment inside engine room; Coast Guard zeroes in on cause
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Photos that a source shared with the Advance/SILive.com show damage a Staten Island ferryboat suffered after a Thursday evening fire. The source asked to only be referred to as Austin, and identified himself as a marine worker involved in the early stages of the investigation into the fire on the Sandy Ground ferry that resulted in a massive mid-trip evacuation from the vessel.
NYC seeking new plan for year-round sports venue at dilapidated Staten Island park site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials shuttered a set of public tennis courts 10 years ago after letting them fall into disrepair, but this week, they announced a renewed effort to envision a future purpose for the neglected Staten Island site. The Parks Department announced Tuesday that...
MTA bus-mounted cameras to begin issuing tickets on Staten Island this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Drivers beware!. Starting Friday, Dec. 30, the new automated enforcement cameras installed on Staten Island’s S79 SBS buses will begin issuing tickets to drivers illegally using city bus lanes or blocking bus stops. In October, the MTA announced that it would expand the use of...
Over 12 months, nearly 600 dead. How COVID-19 unfolded on Staten Island in 2022.
Nearly 600 more Staten Island lives were lost to COVID-19 in 2022, raising the toll to 2,598, as the borough endured a third year of a pandemic that has touched every conceivable part of everyday life. That number, from New York City Health Department data as of Dec. 23, is...
NY State Sen. Andrew Lanza’s home, car burglarized on Christmas night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- State Sen. Andrew Lanza’s home was burglarized on Christmas night with him and in his family inside, the senator revealed in a Twitter thread Wednesday. “On Christmas night, both my car & home were burglarized. A criminal tried to smash through my patio doors while...
Staten Island restaurants that closed in 2022: We lost these 32 eateries
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Like the sands of time, so shifts the restaurant landscape on Staten Island. At the moment, there are 1,031 licensed brick-and-mortar establishments, according to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. That’s nine more than where we were at this time last year.
pix11.com
MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC
Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
Staten Island woman who lost brother in tragic 2009 accident, appointed by mayor to lead NYC’s sports initiatives
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman who became a community fixture after her star athlete brother died in a tragic auto accident will lead the city’s sports and wellness initiatives going forward, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. Jasmine Ray will head the newly-created Mayor’s Office of...
Staten Islanders spend more on household expenses than other New Yorkers; average utilities more than $440 monthly
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Islanders, on average, are spending more money on the 10 most common household expenses compared other New Yorkers and residents across the United States, according to a doxoPLUS analysis of local and national data. The average Staten Island resident is spending approximately 33.8% more...
City issues warning to owners of Staten Island lot being used to illegally store 3 large tractor trailers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Buildings (DOB) has issued a warning notice to the property owners of an Ocean Breeze lot after an active investigation determined it is being used in violation of city regulations. Residents have aired concerns that multiple lots in the area, which...
‘I’m not going to apologize’: Mayor Eric Adams berates reporters for questioning his whereabouts as storm ravaged parts of Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday strongly rebuked reporters questioning his whereabouts at the end of last week while a storm ravaged parts of Queens, announcing he “deserved” time away. The mayor was absent from public eye as tidal flooding caused by a massive...
gearjunkie.com
Move Over Wienermobile, the Vans Vans Are Hitting NY’s Streets
You may have heard of ‘Vans Off The Wall,’ but what about Vans On Wheels?. That’s what’s up in New York City these days, thanks to a gonzo marketing campaign you’d be hard-pressed to miss. The “Vans vans” hit the streets recently and pounded pavement all over the city.
See how much these 10 Prince’s Bay homes sold for in the past year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- From the North Shore to the South Shore, and everywhere in between, we’re taking a look at real estate prices across the borough. In the past two years, we’ve looked at houses that sold in New Springville, Great Kills, Port Richmond, Willowbrook, Eltingville, Castleton Corners, Tottenville, New Dorp and Rosebank.
bklyner.com
The MTA’s Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign Misses the Mark
Allan Rosen is a former director of MTA NYCT Bus Planning. The recently released Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign will hurt more than it will help. The draft redesign is not as comprehensive as it needs to be. There are erroneous assumptions, and the report does not follow through with the stated strategies.
NYC’s first legal weed dispensary opens today -- at 4:20 p.m.
New York’s first legal recreational cannabis dispensary will open to the public this afternoon. Its doors will open to the public at 4:20 p.m. – a comical and appropriate time. Operated by Housing Works, Housing Works Cannabis Co., located at 750 Broadway in the East Village, will be...
10 Staten Islanders have lost their lives in homicides in 2022. Here are their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Homicides this year on Staten Island are occurring at a lower rate than seen in three years. As of Dec. 18, police had responded to 10 homicides — most of them occurring on the North Shore — with victims ranging in age from 22 to 95 years old, according to police data.
FDNY evacuates New Dorp Beach home after gas line reportedly struck
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A contractor conducting sidewalk repair work struck a gas main in New Dorp Beach Tuesday morning, authorities said. The FDNY received a call for an odor of gas at around 9:45 a.m., according to an official from the department’s press office, and individuals at 90 Roma Ave. — the closest home to where the construction was being conducted — were initially evacuated.
Best restaurants for 2022: 10 Staten Island spots for top service, food and ambiance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What is a perfect restaurant? By most standards, it’s one that wins customers with stellar service and food, plus an impressive beverage program. The place is comfortable with seasonal touches and special programming that keep things continually interesting for both staff and consuming audience.
Here’s everywhere Pete Davidson was spotted on Staten Island in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What’s cooler than seeing an A-list celebrity out and about?. Staten Island’s favorite actor/comedian Pete Davidson was spotted quite a few times across our borough in 2022. Despite a move to Brooklyn earlier this year — and putting his St. George condo on the market — the 29-year-old Island native seems to make frequent visits to his old stomping grounds.
NYC ‘Subway Superman’ wins over $52K from Publishers Clearing House
Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Wesley Autrey’s last name. The story has been updated. HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man known as Subway Superman just won a super prize. Wesley Autrey, who rescued a stranger on the subway tracks in 2007, won $52,820 in the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes, according to a […]
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
68K+
Followers
44K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 3