ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

With Sandy Ground fire, merely unreliable Staten Island Ferry service in NYC turns dangerous (opinion)

By Tom Wrobleski
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Ferry fire: Photos show blackened equipment inside engine room; Coast Guard zeroes in on cause

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Photos that a source shared with the Advance/SILive.com show damage a Staten Island ferryboat suffered after a Thursday evening fire. The source asked to only be referred to as Austin, and identified himself as a marine worker involved in the early stages of the investigation into the fire on the Sandy Ground ferry that resulted in a massive mid-trip evacuation from the vessel.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC

Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bklyner.com

The MTA’s Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign Misses the Mark

Allan Rosen is a former director of MTA NYCT Bus Planning. The recently released Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign will hurt more than it will help. The draft redesign is not as comprehensive as it needs to be. There are erroneous assumptions, and the report does not follow through with the stated strategies.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

FDNY evacuates New Dorp Beach home after gas line reportedly struck

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A contractor conducting sidewalk repair work struck a gas main in New Dorp Beach Tuesday morning, authorities said. The FDNY received a call for an odor of gas at around 9:45 a.m., according to an official from the department’s press office, and individuals at 90 Roma Ave. — the closest home to where the construction was being conducted — were initially evacuated.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Here’s everywhere Pete Davidson was spotted on Staten Island in 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What’s cooler than seeing an A-list celebrity out and about?. Staten Island’s favorite actor/comedian Pete Davidson was spotted quite a few times across our borough in 2022. Despite a move to Brooklyn earlier this year — and putting his St. George condo on the market — the 29-year-old Island native seems to make frequent visits to his old stomping grounds.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
68K+
Followers
44K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy