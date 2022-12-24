ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eli Manning recounts double-bird incident, says Peyton drinks to calm nerves on Manning Cast

By Jesse Pantuosco
The Manning Cast , since debuting last year as a companion broadcast to Monday Night Football , has churned out no shortage of viral moments, none more talked-about than Eli Manning, to the amusement of fans everywhere, raising not one but two middle fingers during a live segment. Manning’s obscene gesture came as a shock to many, a stunning heel turn for a former athlete who built his reputation on class and professionalism. In recounting the incident, Manning recalls being scolded by his producer, apparently unaware that flipping double birds on live television was a severe enough offense to warrant an apology.

“There was very little coaching going on of like what the rules of TV are that you can or can’t do something. There was no conversation about that. It was just like, you’re on TV, talk about the game and whatever happens happens,” said Manning during his recent appearance on God Bless Football . “I do the double birds and we go to commercial break and the producer’s like, ‘Hey, I love the double birds. That was classic. You got to say a quick apology though. Come on the air, say I’m sorry about that.’ That way you don’t have to issue like a statement the next day. You just knock it out with a quick apology.”

In fairness, Manning was merely sharing an anecdote of his encounter with a hostile fan years earlier, painting a picture for audiences at home. “I also learned that because I did it in context, meaning I wasn’t saying F U to the world, I was telling a story of somebody giving me the double birds. I was just showing you in case you didn’t know what double birds meant, this is what it looks like,” said the two-time Super Bowl MVP. “So you’re kind of saved a little bit on that deal. In context of a story, there’s kind of loophole you can get away with.”

Of all the celebrities to appear on the Manning Cast , Manning considers Snoop Dogg his favorite, though Marshawn Lynch would have to be a close second, memorably throwing back shots of Hennessy. That’s hardly the first time a Manning Cast guest has come on air loaded. In fact, as Eli admitted to Jon “Stugotz” Weiner of T he Dan Le Batard Show , his brother Peyton also imbibes, often using liquid courage to calm his nerves.

“Early on, there was definitely something [in his cup]. A beer, maybe something a little stronger. Just because he was nervous. He was really nervous and he always thinks he’s funnier when he’s had a few beers. Like that’s when he’s more relaxed. It helps his punchlines,” said Manning. “He gets a little more animated, a little more jacked up. I don’t know what’s in there now. I don’t know if he’s kind of gotten used to it where he’s not as nervous. I haven’t asked as of late.”

While Manning continues to flourish as a media personality, his nephew, Arch, will soon begin his college career at the University of Texas, arriving in Austin as one of the most celebrated quarterback prospects in recent memory. Arch, who broke virtually all his uncles’ records at Isidore Newman this past season, could probably make a killing as one of the most profitable athletes of the NIL age, though, according to Eli, he hasn’t accepted any endorsements from boosters and doesn’t plan to, at least initially.

“He’s kind of declined the NIL stuff, so I’m proud of him on that. And that was kind of our advice to say, ‘Go in there, you’ve already got this name, people are looking at you. Go in there, earn the respect of your teammates, earn the respect of your coaches.’ Like go be a college quarterback for a little bit and don’t worry about any of this other stuff,” said Manning. “After a couple years and you’re playing well and you want to do an endorsement, I’m all for it. But just go earn it first.”

The Manning Cast will be off for the holidays this week, returning for the Wild Card round on January 16th. That will be their final broadcast of the 2022-23 season, though both will be on hand for the Pro Bowl February 5th in Las Vegas, with Peyton and Eli coaching the AFC and NFC squads, respectively.

