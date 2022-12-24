Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 16 Browns Game

A very cold and frosty day awaits the Saints and Browns in Cleveland for an important Week 16 clash.

It's another one of those must-win scenarios for the Saints (5-9). New Orleans traveled early ahead of a big winter storm in Cleveland, and are set to take on the Browns (6-8) for one of seven noon games for Week 16 Saturday action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff.

All-Time Series: The Browns hold the all-time series lead 13-5, and have won two out of the past three matchups.

Where to Watch: CBS (12:00 p.m. CT), Spero Dedes, Jay Feeley, Aditi Kinkhabwala (field reporter)

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 121 (NO), 133 (CLE) | XM: 385 (NO), 230 (CLE)

Referee: Brad Rogers

Current Lines: Browns -2.5 ( O/U at 31.5)

Jersey Combo: White Jerseys, White Pants

Last 5 Matchups

9/16/18 - Saints 21, Browns 18

9/14/14 - Browns 26, Saints 24

10/24/10 - Browns 30, Saints 17

9/10/06 - Saints 19, Browns 14

11/24/02 - Browns 24, Saints 15

Broadcast Map (via 506sports ): The game is projected in orange on CBS. FOX will have the big nationally televised matchup in the afternoon between the Eagles and Cowboys.

Saints-Browns projected in Orange for Week 16.

Saints Storylines

NEEDING TO WIN: Should New Orleans lose, their fate will rest in what happens on Sunday Night Football between the Cardinals and Bucs. However, a win is going to help their very faint chances to capture the division. The Saints have less than a five percent chance of winning the NFC South, but they can keep things going by beating the Browns.

FRIGID TUNDRA: Snow showers, wind, and extremely cold real feel negative temperatures are a part of the weather outlook at FirstEnergy Stadium today. The Saints will have some wet suits on the sideline today, and have made some preparations ahead of the game to ensure their players stay warm. Part of the regiment includes eating a good meal, staying hydrated, and then mixing in things like warm broth and hot chocolate. It's a good day for football?

BORN TO RUN: The wind is going to be one of the big indicators of how things will play out during the game. The field position battle and the passing game will be two big areas to keep an eye on. We anticipate a heavy dose of runs in this game, and we previously talked about how much success the Ravens had against the Browns on the ground last week. Taysom Hill could be a big factor for the Saints offense today, and hopefully they can keep Alvin Kamara going. The team lost Cesar Ruiz due to a Lisfranc injury, and Andrus Peat was a late add on the injury report with an illness. On the flip side, Nick Chubb will play, and New Orleans has been pretty bad against the run this season.

