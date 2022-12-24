Saints X-Factors vs Browns | Week 16

Predicting the X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 16 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The New Orleans Saints (5-9) remain in the NFC South title race following a 21-18 victory over the Atlanta Falcons (5-9) on Sunday. This week, New Orleans travels north to battle the Cleveland Browns (6-8) in what could be horrid playing conditions. With a winter storm scheduled to sweep the nation Friday and Saturday, the Browns and Saints could be playing in a blizzard. Thus, making our predicted X-factors even more important to success.

Below, we predict the New Orleans Saints X-Factors for their Week 16 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Offensive X-Factor:

Tight End / Quarterback - Taysom Hill

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) scrambles for a touchdown against New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Taysom Hill made NFL History again a week ago with his 68-yard touchdown pass to Rashid Shaheed. Hill became the first player since the 1950s to throw, rush, and receive for 10+ touchdowns in each category.

Despite the big play touchdown, Hill was fairly quiet after that, only collecting seven rushing attempts. In Week 16, New Orleans will be short handed at running back with an MCL injury to Mark Ingram II. And in the potential weather conditions, the ground game could be vital for the victory.

If New Orleans wants to "ground and pound" the football for 60 minutes, look no further than Taysom Hill to fill the shoes of Ingram. Despite not being a traditional running back, Hill's utilization in the run games makes him the Saints' #2 rushing option. I expect Hill to see 10+ carries in this contest. This could be good for the Saints, who are undefeated when Hill carries the ball at least nine times.

Defensive X-Factor:

Linebacker - Demario Davis

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) looks down the line. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Before Week 16's matchup with the Browns, Saints defensive captain Demario Davis earned Pro-Bowl honors for the first time in his NFL career. With multiple All-Pro selections, Davis has played another stellar year for New Orleans and continues to lead the Black and Gold defense.

Playing against a talented rushing attack and Pro-Bowl quarterback this week, Davis has his hands full. Add the questionable weather conditions, and Davis has an uphill challenge. No. 56's football mind will be tested as much as his will to win this week. New Orleans was gashed a week ago on the ground, and the Browns will likely hit them hard and often with their multiple talented running backs.

For the Saints to escape with a victory, Davis will not only have to communicate well with his defense but clog up running lanes himself to make Deshaun Watson throw on third down in the potential snow.

