Saints Offense Faces Challenge From Weather, Injuries, Browns Defense

A battered and short-handed New Orleans offense must not only overcome the Cleveland defense, but also bitter cold wind chills and inclement weather to pull out a vital Christmas Eve win.

The 5-9 New Orleans Saints are still clinging to slim postseason hopes as they head north to face the 6-8 Cleveland Browns this afternoon. To keep those hopes alive, they'll have to battle both the Browns and inclement weather.

A winter storm has already dumped several inches of snow and high winds will cause negative temperature wind chills and create other issues during the game. The weather will undoubtedly affect the play for both teams, especially on the offensive side.

New Orleans came into the year expecting to have an improved offense over their 2021 version. The numbers are slightly better, the Saints rank 17th in total offense with an average of 343.8 yards per game. However, only two teams have committed more turnovers (30) and they've been plagued by injuries, penalties, and inconsistent stretches.

The Saints will come into this game without WR Chris Olave (hamstring), RG Cesar Ruiz (foot), and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), with LG Andrus Peat potentially inactive because of illness.

New Orleans faces a physical 18th ranked Cleveland defense that gives up an average of 342.4 yards per contest. The Browns have held five opponents to 20 points or less this season, including in three of the last four games. They'll be without DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion) and possibly S John Johnson (thigh), but still have plenty of star power to create havoc.

Weather conditions could nullify stars on both sides, no doubt dictating offensive strategy.

Saints Offensive Statistics

- 20.4 points per game (22nd)

- 232.5 passing yards/game (12th)

- 30 sacks

- 111.3 rushing yards/game (21st)

- 4.3 per rush (18th)

- 40% 3rd Down Percentage (16th)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton has completed nearly 67% of his throws for an average of almost 219 yards with 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in his 11 starts. He has limitations, but is a smart passer with good accuracy. Dalton also has plenty of experience in cold weather games from his nine years as a starter in Cincinnati.

The Saints offense still revolves around RB Alvin Kamara, but he's had a down year. Kamara still leads the team with 641 rushing yards and is second with 53 receptions for 446 yards. However, he's reached the end zone in just one game and has had limited impact in several contests. This is especially true as a receiver, despite being the NFL's best pass-catching back.

Taysom Hill continues to be an outstanding jack-of-all-trades weapon. Hill has 449 yards rushing, second on the team, 7 catches for 66 yards, and has accounted for 11 touchdowns. He's a physically bruising runner, but can also provide a legitimate passing threat when lining up behind center.

A depleted receiving corps will now be led by undrafted rookie Rashid Shaheed, who's been more impressive as a route runner with each week. Shaheed has 15 catches for 334 yards in just eight games, but will certainly get more looks this week. He's a speedy playmaker with terrific awareness in the open field.

Veteran wideouts Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith have combined for 36 receptions and 430 yards, but have been invisible through the second half of the year and unreliable throughout their careers. Kirk Merritt and Keith Kirkwood were practice squad elevations for this game and will see some action.

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Third-year TE Juwan Johnson has emerged as the team’s second most reliable target outside of Olave. Johnson has 35 receptions for 416 yards and a team-high 7 touchdowns. He's an athletic mismatch for most linebackers and has the size advantage over several defensive backs.

Adam Trautman is the second tight end. He's a solid blocker and competent short-yardage receiver, but is dealing with an ankle injury that had him limited in practice all week. Fullback Adam Prentice could also be an underrated key because of his blocking skills and short yardage capabilities.

After missing four games, C Erik McCoy returned to the lineup against Atlanta. New Orleans responded by rushing for 134 yards. It was the first time they'd broken the 100-yard barrier in six weeks. The Saints will now be without RG Cesar Ruiz for the rest of the year and could be without Peat this afternoon. Ryan Ramczyk has been inconsistent at right tackle, while James Hurst has had issues with athletic ends on the left side.

Calvin Throckmorton will probably fill in at one guard spot. Another solution could be to move Hurst inside, where he's a better fit, and give rookie first-round pick Trevor Penning his first career start at left tackle.

Browns Defensive Statistics

- 23.3 points per game (20th)

- 209.4 passing yards/game (12th)

- 62.2% completion percentage

- 30 sacks/58 QB hits/59 tackles for loss

- 133 rushing yards/game (24th)

- 5 yards per rush (29th)

- 36.7% 3rd Down Percentage (6th)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes around Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Morgan Moses (78). Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

In one of the oddest statistics of the year, the Browns held Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow (twice), Josh Allen, and Tom Brady fairly well in check. But they gave up over 300 yards to Joe Flacco and Bailey Zappe in losses to the Jets and Patriots.

Cleveland will be without DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion), but have adequate depth here with Chase Winovich, Isaiah Thomas, and Alex Wright. They'll complement Pro Bowl DE Myles Garrett, who leads the team with 13.5 sacks, 32 pressures, and 15 tackles for loss. Nobody else on the team has more than 2.5 sacks.

The Browns have an underrated crew of big-bodied defensive tackles. Jordan Elliott (2 sacks), Taven Bryan, Tommy Togoai, and Perrion Winfrey have helped the defense allow just three 100-yard rushers.

A decimated Browns linebacking corps has Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, and Jacob Phillips on injured reserve. Deion Jones, Reggie Ragland, and Tony Fields have taken their spots with mixed results, while Tae Davis provides depth.

Safeties Grant Delpit and John Johnson are often close to the line of scrimmage for extra run support. Delpit (88) and Johnson (81) are the team’s leading tacklers. However, Johnson is dealing with a thigh injury that could sideline him today. Ronnie Harrison is a quality third safety that will see extra reps if that's the case.

On paper, the Browns have a top-tier group of corners. They've given up five 100-yard receiving games and four more outings of at least 70 yards. If Johnson, who has terrific range, is out that could also affect coverage on the back end.

Miami Dolphins Elijah Campbell (22) gets up-ended by Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22). © JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fifth-year CB Denzel Ward is the best of the group and will often shadow an opponent’s top threat. Ward leads the defense with 2 interceptions, 12 passes broken up, and has allowed nearly 68% completion rate when targeted. Greg Newsome, a 2021 first-round pick, is inconsistent but has shown terrific flashes. Newsome allows 66% completion percentage, but has broken up just three throws and has yet to have an interception.

Rookie third-round choice Martin Emerson has been a draft steal and has overtaken the inconsistent Greedy Williams as the third corner. Emerson has broken up 11 throws and allows only 52% completion percentage when targeted.

What to Expect

September 16, 2018; Taysom Hill runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns. Credit: © SCOTT CLAUSE/THE ADVERTISER

Weather will play a big factor in several NFL contests today. High winds, negative degree wind chills, snowy conditions, and possible poor footing is expected to severely limit the passing game in Cleveland.

Both defenses have had trouble stopping the run this year, but the field conditions may be more suited for the Browns offensive style of play.

When the Saints do throw, expect Dalton to get rid of the ball very quickly because of a depleted receiving corps and interior line issues. Shaheed could turn some short catches into bigger plays because of his running ability, but Juwan Johnson should be the key target today. The physical Callaway may also have some crucial opportunities.

Make no mistake however, the team that runs the ball and stops the run better will win this game. Field conditions could be more suited for Taysom Hill’s straightforward style, so we should see a lot of reps for him.

Possible poor footing nullifies Kamara's biggest asset, his cutback ability. His burst and receiving ability can still be dangerous if the Saints win their blocking assignments up front and on screens.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY

Ryan Ramczyk must win his one-on-one battles with Myles Garrett, but expect the Browns to move Garrett around the formation. Especially if the rookie Penning gets time at LT. The interior matchups are the key today with McCoy and the lineup choices at guard, probably Throckmorton and either Hurst or Josh Andrews.

This game in bitter cold conditions will be won in the trenches. If New Orleans can push the Browns off the ball, than Kamara and Hill can get to the second level and make plays against Cleveland's second-string linebackers.

It will take an old-school mentality and war of attrition if the Saints are to gift themselves a Christmas Eve victory.

