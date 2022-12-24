ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Family evicted “properly” from their home of 38 years, days before Christmas, Habitat for Humanity insists

By Mark H. Anbinder
14850.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 53

Laura Pratt
4d ago

this is very bad . For Ithaca you just kicked homeless camp to the curb . then with Chucky Schumer build a "All Green" apartment building an gave apartments to " Artist" homeless ppl for FREE. then kick this family to the curb for not paying taxes which has been a joke on Non government personnel. an covid prevented working. Sick ppl especially habitat for humility of a family. sad habitat for Humanity is no longer good. at least your org could of went after slum lords an taken those home cause they haven't paid any rent an some have squatters. sick godless folks hope the family gets there home back. an don't get any government assistance that's what Probally provoted habitats someone wanted that home for pennies ...

13
khalilah reese
3d ago

is this story real? habitat for humanity doesn't charge that much for a house. and after 38 years and that was a refurbished house.....how much was the house? like I live in a habitat for humanity house since 2008 and paid it off In 2021. I know they wasn't happy with that. I feel like habit work with you and something isn't right with this story on so many levels!!

6
Daphne Dressing
4d ago

So I’m guessing the tenants knew they hadn’t paid , and wondered how long they could squat there?

26
Related
14850.com

Tompkins County will purge accounts that were migrated to SIREN alert system

Tompkins County began using a new emergency alert system this spring, migrating users of the previous Swift 911 system to the new SIREN tool and encouraging new sign-ups, but officials announced this fall they will purge all migrated accounts of users who haven’t taken the additional step of filling out a SIREN profile, at the end of the year.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca woman arrested for Christmas night burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was arrested Christmas night after officers responded to calls about a burglary in progress. Police say Amanda Linderberry tried fleeing out a window at a house on West Seneca Street but saw officers and went back inside. Linderberry was eventually arrested and charged with burglary.
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

Heat gun leads to house fire in Ontario County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County home was severely damaged Christmas evening, when investigators say the homeowner attempted to thaw pipes with a heat gun. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the home on East Lake Road in the Town of Gorham was able to put the fire out initially, […]
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Ithaca Police Arrest Woman 3 Times in 4 Days

On Christmas Day, Ithaca Police responded to the area of 300 West Seneca Street in the City of Ithaca for a reported burglary in progress. When IPD officers arrived, they made a perimeter around the property. Once officers began to enter the residence, they heard the suspect inside. The suspect then tried to flee out a window, but saw an officer outside and went back inside to where they were arrested.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Police arrest Ithaca resident after responding to a burglary in progress

The Ithaca Police Department says officers responding to the scene of a burglary in progress in the 300 block of West Seneca Street heard a suspect inside when they arrived. The suspect attempted to flee out a window, but saw a police officer and went back inside, where she was subsequently located and taken into custody without incident, according to a statement from IPD.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

DEC conducting coal cleanup along Chemung River in downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have given an update on the equipment near Madison Ave. and Water St. in downtown Elmira, saying it’s a cleanup project from a previous NYSEG coal gas plant that goes back over 150 years. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said in a statement to 18 News […]
ELMIRA, NY
localsyr.com

Liverpool couple recall being stranded in car for 15 hours in WNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last Friday Michael Walter, his wife Alyssa and their dog hit the road to visit family in Buffalo for Christmas. Before the Liverpool couple could make it there, the weather changed their plans. “It was the worst blizzard or snowfall I have ever seen in...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)

A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Two Syracuse teens arrested following traffic pursuit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On December 26, at approximately 9:30 a.m., State Police attempted to stop a blue 2005 Lexus RX330 SUV for switched plates on South Salina St. in the City of Syracuse when the operator refused to stop leading to a traffic pursuit, police say. Troopers chased...
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Richmond Avenue Homicide Victim Identified

On Saturday, December 24th 2022, at around 8:51 p.m. members of the Syracuse Police Department responded to 634 Richmond Avenue, for a reported shooting with injuries call. Responding officers located the victim of the shooting near the rear of the house. This victim, a 19-year-old male, identified as Mikere Rondinello was found to have been struck in the upper torso by gunfire. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital by American Medical Response (AMR) where he was ultimately pronounced dead at 9:21 p.m. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time. Currently there are no suspect(s) in custody.
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Route 13 in Dryden closed due to water main break

Route 13, West Main Street in the Village of Dryden, is closed in both directions on Monday morning due to a water main break, according to officials. The closure, announced at 9:25am, is between Monroe Street and Highland Drive, west of the intersection with Route 38. The affected area is about 15 minutes northeast of Ithaca.
DRYDEN, NY
waynetimes.com

Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors

The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week. The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.
MACEDON, NY

