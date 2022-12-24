Family evicted “properly” from their home of 38 years, days before Christmas, Habitat for Humanity insists

On Saturday, December 24th 2022, at around 8:51 p.m. members of the Syracuse Police Department responded to 634 Richmond Avenue, for a reported shooting with injuries call. Responding officers located the victim of the shooting near the rear of the house. This victim, a 19-year-old male, identified as Mikere Rondinello was found to have been struck in the upper torso by gunfire. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital by American Medical Response (AMR) where he was ultimately pronounced dead at 9:21 p.m. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time. Currently there are no suspect(s) in custody.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO