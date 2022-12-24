Read full article on original website
Related
The White Lotus Checks Out, Money Heist: Korea Raises the Stakes in Part 2
After seven weeks, The White Lotus finally answers all of our burning questions this Sunday in its Season 2 finale. Mike White’s anthology is one of a few shows saying goodbye this weekend, including vampire drama Let the Right One In, CBS dramas SWAT and Fire Country, and Starz’s The BMF Documentary.
Quentin Plair Gives the Chippendales Dancers Much-Needed Interiority in a Standout Episode
Spoilers ahead for the fourth episode of Welcome to Chippendales, “Just Business.”. With so much time and attention spent on the long-simmering feud between Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) and choreographer Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett), the dancers of Welcome to Chippendales have been relegated to the background, despite their bedazzled throngs and tearaway pants. That’s been the case throughout the first three episodes of Hulu’s limited series, but in Episode 4, “Just Business,” Quentin Plair’s Otis finally gets the showcase he, and the rest of the dancers, deserve, elevating the series from a Nanjiani-Bartlett two-hander into something much more expansive.
One Woman Struggles to Find Her Superpower in the Trailer for Extraordinary
In the trailer for Extraordinary, everyone has a superpower... except Jen (Máiréad Tyers). From debut writer Emma Moran comes Extraordinary, a comedy where everyone develops a power on their 18th birthday. Now turning 25, Jen still hasn't found her power, and watching the people around her flaunt theirs doesn't make her struggle any easier. At this point, she'll accept anything. (Mostly) single and stuck in a dead-end party shop job, Jen leans on her best friend and roommate Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) as they navigate the wild world of their 20s together.
Abbott Elementary Does World-Building as Well as Any Fantasy Show
Abbott Elementary is great with physical comedy — Janine falling off a chair, kids racing through the halls — but it’s also brilliant with spatial comedy. As much as any show on TV, it taps the potential of physical environments, and that makes its world feel uncommonly big. Instead of some generic school, this show is set in a highly detailed, ever-expanding funhouse of classrooms, supply closets, and upstairs bathrooms, all waiting to be activated for laughs.
HBO Max’s Miss Cleo Doc Highlights the Exploitation of Black Women in Media
Who was the real Miss Cleo? This question has loomed since the TV personality and actress, who was the face and voice in the early years of Psychic Readers Network, died in 2016. The new HBO Max documentary Call Me Miss Cleo seeks to demystify the famed fortune teller — and what legacy she left behind.
Vice
The photographer couple documenting other lovers at home
Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom are partners in both business and life. The two Israeli photographers live and work together in Tel Aviv. Their relationship began in March 2020 — peak strange and 'unprecedented' times — as countries around the world began announcing lockdowns. "The first day of the lockdown in Israel, it was our first day as a couple," they explain. The pair had met a year previous through work, but even still, their relationship has been unconventionally marked by the pandemic.
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
‘A Different World’: Marisa Tomei Was Fired Because Executive Opposed Inter-Racial Dating Story
'A Different World' producer Debbie Allen had big plans for Marisa Tomei in season 2, but an executive objected so much he fired Tomei from the show.
A young Joan Collins had a secret affair with Harry Belafonte at a time when interracial romance was restricted
Joan Collins in 1954Photo byUnknown; Public Domain Image. British actress and author Dame Joan Collins, age 89, as of December 2022 has had a distinguished career on TV and in the movies.
Non-Fiction: What Does It Mean When A White Person Begs A Black Person In America?
Racism is real and alive, and we can’t stop it. But it shouldn’t be an issue when someone is in need. Hearts representing racesPhoto byPhoto by Annelise Lords. What does that mean when a young, healthy white person begs a black person in America in a white area?
THE BLACKOUT OF RACISM IN WHITE AMERICA
There is a growing, but invisible, problem in America. Essentially, a lot of white people are unaware of the race problem, or so they say. Black people, on the other hand, are all too familiar with race issues. The denial among many whites to acknowledge racial tension is probably partially due to a certain amount of latent guilt.
Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
Ringo Starr Said Seeing Elvis in Concert Was ‘Scary’ for Him
Ringo Starr saw Elvis perform in Las Vegas. He said that he realized he did not want to end up in the same place as Elvis.
National Treasure: Edge of History Complicates the Nicolas Cage Movies, To Thrilling Results
When rebooting a beloved piece of IP, one must walk a tightrope between recycling old tropes and reframing them for a new audience. While some extensions fail to strike the right balance between old and new (Criminal Minds: Evolution chief among them), others, like AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, succeed by making the subtext of existing projects text, a decision that expands the world of the show while remaining true to its characters.
Harry & Meghan Tell Their Story on Netflix, Doom Patrol Lights Up HBO Max
Nearly two years after their bombshell Oprah interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again invite viewers into their lives in Netflix's Harry & Meghan. The six-episode docuseries, which will drop in two batches, offers unprecedented access into the private world of the couple and their complicated relationship with the royal family.
Survivor 43 Sheds Real and Fake Tears in the Season's Best Episode
SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. After a season of waiting for fireworks, only to be met with haphazard strategy and vaguely edited justifications for voting decisions, Survivor 43 pulled it together in the final 6 with an episode that was thrilling, bold, and surprising. At nearly the last possible second, this season finally kicked into gear, and it resulted in the season's most dramatic elimination. We got fake tears, real tears, a neck-and-neck win in the immunity challenge, multiple strategic gambits back at the beach, and finally, the biggest tribal-council blindside we've had in a very long time. One great episode might not be enough to salvage a subpar season, but for this week, it was well worth savoring.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Sets All-Female Directing Team for Season 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has set its director slate for Season 2. Amazon Prime Video announced today that Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper would take on directing duties for the second season, each helming multiple episodes. Brändström (The Outsider, The Witcher, Outlander), who was behind two Season 1 episodes, will direct four installments this time around, while Hamri (Empire, Shameless, Elementary) and Hooper (Flesh and Blood, The Sandman) will each direct two.
3 Burning Questions We Have After The White Lotus Season 2 Finale
So that’s who was floating in the sea. Despite a rocky penultimate episode, Season 2 of The White Lotus ended quite well: All the big mysteries were resolved, all the major themes resonated, and there was even a payoff with the porcelain heads. Even better, there was still some ambiguity. Every storyline left us with something to ponder, giving us room to interpret certain aspects of the show for ourselves. It’s a sophisticated trick, telling us enough to leave us satisfied while teasing us enough to keep us engaged.
Taylor Kitsch to Lead Netflix Western Series American Primeval
Friday Night Lights vets Taylor Kitsch and Peter Berg are reteaming for a new venture. Kitsch will lead upcoming Western American Primeval at Netflix, helmed by director Berg, showrunner and executive producer Eric Newman (Narcos, The Watcher, Bright), and writer Mark L. Smith (The Midnight Sky, The Revenant, Overlord). "American...
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0