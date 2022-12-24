Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
D.C. Official: Jan. 6 Response Would Be 'Vastly Different' If Rioters Were Black
“I think there would have been a lot more bloodshed," said House Sergeant-at-Arms William J. Walker.
Action News Jax
Israel swears in Netanyahu as PM of hard-line government
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn into office Thursday, taking the helm of the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in Israel’s history and vowing to enact policies that could cause domestic and regional turmoil and alienate the country’s closest allies. Netanyahu took the...
Clayton News Daily
Migrants in El Paso face uncertainty after Supreme Court allows Title 42 to remain in effect amid legal challenges
The future for migrants waiting in El Paso, Texas, after crossing the US-Mexico border remains uncertain following the Supreme Court's Wednesday decision that allows federal officials to continue expelling migrants before they have received an asylum hearing. "We were hoping for something else," said Rosanni Rodríguez, a Venezuelan migrant, when...
Clayton News Daily
Another Baby Formula Shortage Could Be Coming in 2023
Parents of babies born in 2022 and late 2021 still remember the shortage that, for the rest of us, quickly faded into the rest of the news cycle--after major supplier Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Free Report closed a producing plant in Michigan amid several recalls, the situation became dire in parts of the country that were already hit hard by pandemic-related disruptions to the supply chain.
Comments / 0