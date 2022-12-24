Read full article on original website
Lil Durk Branded ‘2nd Most Cap Rapper’ By Affiliate Of Late Rival FBG Duck
Lil Durk has millions of fans around the world but not everyone believes he’s living out his raps in real life. FBG Young has compiled a list of his top drill rappers ever and Durkio came in at the No. 10 spot while the FBG Duck affiliate branded Smurk as the second “most cap rapper” out of Chi-town.
Blueface Beefs With NBA YoungBoy And The Island Boys
Blueface had a busy Christmas Eve, as he entertained arguments with both NBA YoungBoy and the Island Boys. The holiday season usually puts people into a festive mood and promotes generosity. However, it appears as though this isn’t quite the case for Blueface. On Saturday morning (December 24), the...
Cardi B Reveals She “Was Crushing” On Offset During “Lick” Video Shoot
Just before Cardi B exploded onto the rap scene with her summer hit “Bodak Yellow,” the Bronx-born rapper released her popular mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2 in early 2017. One notable song from the project featured Offset, who would later become Cardi B’s husband. The pair...
NBA YoungBoy Drops New Song, “Letter To Big Dump”
As 2022 comes to a close, NBA YoungBoy is keeping his foot on the gas. Just last week, he dropped off his eighth project of the year, Lost Files. On Wednesday (December 28), he returns to drop off yet another single, “Letter To Big Dump.” The song serves as the Baton Rouge native’s tribute to his late friend, Big Dump. He was tragically shot and killed four years ago, in 2018.
50 Cent Threatened With Lawsuit Over “Hip Hop Homicides”
The latest episode of 50’s show has received some backlash. Every series 50 Cent touches seemingly turns to gold. But the star has been threatened with legal action thanks to his new WE Tv series Hip Hop Homicides. The newest episode explores the murder of Chicago rapper FBG Duck. Duck was shot and killed in his hometown in August 2020 while out shopping with two other people.
Photos: Mandy Rose Poses For Christmas 2022 and Shares a Message With Fans
Mandy Rose didn’t let the fact that she was released from WWE in December 2022 ruin her holiday season. Rose posted photos from a Christmas-themed photo shoot to her social media accounts, along with the message below. “Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support...
Diddy & Dana Tran Take Photos With Baby Love Sean Combs
She’s only a few months old, but Love Sean Combs already has a full head of dark hair on her head. Big families are obviously in style this year. Though he’s already a father of six, Diddy was proud to announce earlier this month that he welcomed a new child. The majority of his kids were born to the late Kim Porter. However, the latest arrival belongs to 28-year-old Dana Tran.
Yung Joc Shaves His Head Following Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict
The Atlanta native stays true to his word and shaved his head after he promised to do so if Tory Lanez was found to be guilty. The world is continuing to react to Tory Lanez being found guilty in his trial against Megan thee Stallion late last week. Unfortunately for...
Chrisean Rock’s Brother Calls Her & Blueface Broke
The 22-year old entertainer’s brother slammed her and Blueface in a Tik Tok video. Chrisean Rock’s family is not happy about her relationship with Blueface. The 22-year old entertainer’s brother took to Instagram to blast his sister and her boyfriend by calling out them about their finances. “Y’all are the brokest celebrities in Hollywood,” he began.
Amber Rose Checks Murda Mook For Comments Criticizing Women With “No Talent”
The pair got into some heated discussions about women in the industry and what constitutes having talent while appearing on “Drink Champs” together. Regardless of your thoughts on Amber Rose, it’s undeniable that she’s continuing to make a name for herself in the industry. Murda Mook,...
Coco Austin Defends Video Of 7-Year Old Daughter Allegedly Twerking
The former reality star explained the reason behind the controversial video. Coco Austin is no stranger to making headlines regarding her seven-year-old daughter with Ice T. The former model and mom is receiving backlash after posting a video of her young daughter Chanel Nicole twerking on Christmas. Coco captioned the silly footage, “She loves to joke.”
Slim Thug Says Tory Lanez Should’ve “Been Humble” With Megan Thee Stallion
The Houston rapper says Megan initially defended Tory. Tory Lanez’ recent guilty verdict has caused a great divide in the hip hop community. Many celebs flocked to social media to share their opinion on the controversial case. Houston legend Slim Thug is the latest star to express his thoughts on the Megan vs. Tory incident.
Brownstone’s Nicci Gilbert Takes Down Awards From Tory Lanez’s “Say It”
Nicci Gilbert says she’s taking down the awards she received from Tory Lanez’s “Say It.”. Brownstone member Nicci Gilbert says that she’s taking down all the awards she earned from Tory Lanez’s “Say It” in support of Megan Thee Stallion. The track samples Brownstone’s 1994 hit song “If You Love Me.”
Kim Kardashian Breaks Into Tears Discussing Kanye West
Kim Kardashian couldn’t hold back tears while explaining how she’s been co-parenting with Kanye West. Kim Kardashian broke down into tears while discussing Kanye West on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast on Monday. The two are currently co-parenting their four children. “I had the best dad,” Kardashian said....
Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”
The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
Roc Nation Trends On Twitter As Users Poke Fun At Tory Lanez’s Dad
“My stomach hurts… Roc Nation will pay,” one person joked on social media. The two weeks during which Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s trial took place earlier this week were undeniably tense. Since then, however, the internet has blown up with memes reacting to some of the more comedic moments that took place throughout the case.
TDE’s Punch Shouts Out Doubters & SZA Fans Who “Stayed Patient” For “S.O.S.” Album
SZA’s “S.O.S.” album has received viral success since its release in early December. SZA dropped her second studio album S.O.S. earlier this month and is already enjoying the success of the highly-anticipated project. In addition to songs like “Kill Bill” and “Blind” going viral on social media, the album has also quickly climbed the charts, solidifying it as a solid follow-up to her Grammy-nominated 2017 album Ctrl.
Joe Budden Says He Wants To See Rick Ross Vs. T.I. “Verzuz” Battle
The former rapper made the suggestion on a new episode of his podcast. Verzuz battles continue to be a heavily debated topic within the hip-hop and R&B world. There’s always discourse among fans online about which two artists should face each other next. However, we’ve only seen some of them come to fruition.
Fivio Foreign Slammed By GF For Posting Video With Asian Doll
Fivio’s BM, Jasmine Giselle, took to Instagram Live to blast the rapper after a video of him and Asian Doll made its rounds online. Fivio Foreign’s girlfriend Jasmine Giselle is not happy about the rapper’s recent video with Asian Doll. Asian shared a video to Tik Tok of herself dancing seductively with the Brooklyn rapper to new Ice Spice music. Shortly after the post, Jasmine hopped on Instagram Live to blast the “Say My Name” star over his antics.
Usher Reacts To G Herbo Claiming He’s A Better Singer
The singer called “cap” on the Chicago rapper’s claims. Usher is not fazed by G Herbo’s claims that he can “outsing” the legendary crooner. The Chicago rapper recently made bold claims that he could beat Usher in a singing competition. Herbo jokingly shared his rendition of the Grammy Award winner’s hit song “Superstar” in an Instagram video.
