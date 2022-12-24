ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbeam Family Services Giving Back To Community With $50,000 Match Campaign

 4 days ago
Thanks to the support Sunbeam Family Services has received from the community, the McLaughlin Family Foundation is increasing its match challenge from $25,000 to $50,000.

Through Dec. 31, donations will be matched dollar for dollar.

Donations are used to prepare kids for school, support mental health, provide foster homes and connect families with resources.

Angie Doss with Sunbeam Family Services joined News 9's Saturday morning newscast to discuss the match campaign.

