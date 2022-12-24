ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
247Sports

Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game

The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee RB announces transfer commitment

Another one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has determined where he will continue his playing career. Justin Williams-Thomas, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month following his freshman season for the Vols, announced via social media on Tuesday morning that he has committed to Stanford. The Cardinal have a new coach after hiring Sacramento State’s Troy Taylor to replace David Shaw, who stepped down after the 2022 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

College basketball's 10 takes: Worst 5-man lineups, real Final Four contenders, Bob Huggins back?

The Big 12 is widely-regarded as college basketball's best conference. Saturday will kick off the start of league play. It's going to be a knock-'em-out, drag-'em-out, dogfight for the next 18 games. TCU, Kansas, Baylor and Texas were circled as the best four teams in the league, but you have to include West Virginia in that mix now after a strong 10-2 start. A big reason behind the sizzling debut is the play of South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson who is shooting an unconscious 46% from downtown. He fits the entire vibe of a Bob Huggins guard.
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs. Washington

Texas and Washington are set to face off Thursday night in the 2022 Valero Alamo Bowl. As of Wednesday, the Longhorns remain a 3-point favorite over the 10-2 Huskies, but will be without some of their key play makers on offense after running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson announced their decisions to sit out of the game as they prepare for the next chapters of their football careers in the 2023 NFL Draft.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

2023 Polynesian Bowl announces four-star Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl added another big-time player to this year's roster when Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman announced his commitment to this year's game. Coleman is one of the freakiest athletes in the ’23 class and one of the most versatile as well. He’s rated the No. 84 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite but No. 63 in the Top247 and his ceiling is extremely high.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Deion Sanders says Colorado AD Rick George is 'the reason' he took Buffaloes job over other Power Five offers

Multiple Power Five programs reportedly had interest in Deion Sanders this offseason, but the former Jackson State coach chose to jump to Colorado. Sanders does not have roots in the state and largely has cleaned up in recruiting in the Southeast, although that has not stopped "Coach Prime" from immediately raking in multiple high-level prospects on behalf of the Buffaloes. In an interview on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Sanders said Colorado athletic director Rick George made the difference regarding why he chose CU.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin

Oklahoma State football was outmatched for the better part of three quarters in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl inside Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The Pokes' inability to sustain offensive drives allowed the Badgers (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to build a 17-point lead before Oklahoma State attempted to put together a late rally. The Cowboys (7-6, 4-5 Big 12) were out-gained by more than 200 yards on the ground, failed to convert a third down through three quarters and possessed the ball for nearly 16 minutes less than Wisconsin did. Defensively, Oklahoma State did what it could to keep itself in the game, forcing two turnovers and giving up just one scoring drive in the second half.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Deion Sanders gets asked if he is college football's best recruiter, Colorado coach details pitch

The Deion Sanders era is underway at Colorado football with Sanders now having coached his final game at Jackson State, and recruiting is at the forefront of the conversation. Sanders has already lured elite talent to Boulder in the weeks since his hiring — Jackson State transfer and former No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter is among that group — and the former NFL star doesn't intend to let off the gas anytime soon. So where does Sanders' rank in terms of recruiting ability? There is a case to be made that Sanders' name recruits itself in ways that nobody else can claim — that is certainly at least the case among other first-year Power Five head coaches — and it has factored into some of the commitments Sanders already landed.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have moved up to No. 9 with a total of 1,017 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 20 Auburn and No. 21 Mississippi State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy explains Ohio State football recruitment, Tom Brady comparisons entering CFB Playoff

Ahead of Michigan's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with TCU, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy revealed that he was strongly considering Ohio State coming out of high school before the Buckeyes' interest waned after Ryan Day replaced Urban Meyer. Years removed from Day's snub, McCarthy now has his sights set on doing something NFL legend Tom Brady couldn't do — win Michigan a national championship.
COLUMBUS, OH

