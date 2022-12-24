Read full article on original website
Related
Key defender returning to Tennessee, aiming to finish degree
DANIA BEACH, Florida — Several college football players have decided to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, and several others remain on the fence regarding that matter. And, frankly, many of those players aren’t as good as Omari Thomas. But Thomas — a junior defensive lineman at Tennessee...
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
Outgoing Tennessee RB announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has determined where he will continue his playing career. Justin Williams-Thomas, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month following his freshman season for the Vols, announced via social media on Tuesday morning that he has committed to Stanford. The Cardinal have a new coach after hiring Sacramento State’s Troy Taylor to replace David Shaw, who stepped down after the 2022 season.
College basketball's 10 takes: Worst 5-man lineups, real Final Four contenders, Bob Huggins back?
The Big 12 is widely-regarded as college basketball's best conference. Saturday will kick off the start of league play. It's going to be a knock-'em-out, drag-'em-out, dogfight for the next 18 games. TCU, Kansas, Baylor and Texas were circled as the best four teams in the league, but you have to include West Virginia in that mix now after a strong 10-2 start. A big reason behind the sizzling debut is the play of South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson who is shooting an unconscious 46% from downtown. He fits the entire vibe of a Bob Huggins guard.
Former Wildcat Nick Richards named to All-Nobody Team
It took Nick Richards a while to figure it out when he was at Kentucky, but once he did, he took off, earning First Team All-SEC honors as a junior. His NBA career appears to be playing out in similar fashion. After a pair of nondescript seasons, Richards has made...
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy panned by media for threatening to cut out reporter over staff change question
Oklahoma State football lost 24-17 to Wisconsin Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, putting the finishing touches on a late-season slide for head coach Mike Gundy and company. The Cowboys, one of the Big 12's most consistent programs, started 5-0 this season but lost six of their last eight games to complete the campaign with a record of 7-6.
Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs. Washington
Texas and Washington are set to face off Thursday night in the 2022 Valero Alamo Bowl. As of Wednesday, the Longhorns remain a 3-point favorite over the 10-2 Huskies, but will be without some of their key play makers on offense after running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson announced their decisions to sit out of the game as they prepare for the next chapters of their football careers in the 2023 NFL Draft.
2023 Polynesian Bowl announces four-star Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman
The 2023 Polynesian Bowl added another big-time player to this year's roster when Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman announced his commitment to this year's game. Coleman is one of the freakiest athletes in the ’23 class and one of the most versatile as well. He’s rated the No. 84 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite but No. 63 in the Top247 and his ceiling is extremely high.
Deion Sanders says Colorado AD Rick George is 'the reason' he took Buffaloes job over other Power Five offers
Multiple Power Five programs reportedly had interest in Deion Sanders this offseason, but the former Jackson State coach chose to jump to Colorado. Sanders does not have roots in the state and largely has cleaned up in recruiting in the Southeast, although that has not stopped "Coach Prime" from immediately raking in multiple high-level prospects on behalf of the Buffaloes. In an interview on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Sanders said Colorado athletic director Rick George made the difference regarding why he chose CU.
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin
Oklahoma State football was outmatched for the better part of three quarters in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl inside Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The Pokes' inability to sustain offensive drives allowed the Badgers (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to build a 17-point lead before Oklahoma State attempted to put together a late rally. The Cowboys (7-6, 4-5 Big 12) were out-gained by more than 200 yards on the ground, failed to convert a third down through three quarters and possessed the ball for nearly 16 minutes less than Wisconsin did. Defensively, Oklahoma State did what it could to keep itself in the game, forcing two turnovers and giving up just one scoring drive in the second half.
2024 Texas cornerback Aeryn Hampton drops early list of recruiting favorites
Aeryn Hampton is one of the most heavily sought after 2024 prospects in Northeast Texas. The four-star cornerback recruit from Daingerfield High School gave an early verbal commitment to Texas but he has since backed off that pledge. The Longhorns remain in the running for Hampton's commitment. He also included...
Report: Stanford adding two more defensive coaches from Wisconsin
Troy Taylor has created a pipeline from Madison (Wi.) to Palo Alto (Ca.). The new Stanford head coach is set to add Mark D’Onofrio and Ross Kolodziej to the defensive staff, per Football Scoop. Both are heading to The Farm via the Wisconsin Badgers. D’Onofrio is anticipated to take...
247Sports
Quick Look: Remaining targets for USC football's 2023 high school recruiting class
The Early Signing Period is officially closed down with the Trojans signing 19 of their 20 commitments in the 2023 cycle, the No. 11 class nationally. Here is a quick rundown of what is left for the USC when it comes to high school prospects with the February Signing Period on the horizon.
Deion Sanders gets asked if he is college football's best recruiter, Colorado coach details pitch
The Deion Sanders era is underway at Colorado football with Sanders now having coached his final game at Jackson State, and recruiting is at the forefront of the conversation. Sanders has already lured elite talent to Boulder in the weeks since his hiring — Jackson State transfer and former No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter is among that group — and the former NFL star doesn't intend to let off the gas anytime soon. So where does Sanders' rank in terms of recruiting ability? There is a case to be made that Sanders' name recruits itself in ways that nobody else can claim — that is certainly at least the case among other first-year Power Five head coaches — and it has factored into some of the commitments Sanders already landed.
College basketball rankings: Miami soars in AP Top 25, Duke tumbles after ugly Wake Forest loss
The top of the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll for Week 8 needed some reshuffling after Miami handed then-No. 6 Virginia its second loss in a row on Tuesday. Jim Larrañaga and the 'Canes proved they are for real, and a scuffling Virginia will head back to the drawing board.
How Will Penn State Handle Projected NFL Draftees In Rose Bowl?
PSU coach James Franklin indicated the veterans departing for the NFL may not have to carry their usual full work load when the Nittany Lions face Utah in Pasadena.
John Calipari offering little answers to solve Kentucky's multiple problems
Wednesday saw Kentucky play another game against a non-mid-major opponent and suffer yet another loss as it was blown out 89-75 at Mizzou Arena in its SEC opener against a Missouri Tiger team under first-year head coach Dennis Gates. Kentucky is now 8-4 on the season and is 1-4 in...
Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have moved up to No. 9 with a total of 1,017 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 20 Auburn and No. 21 Mississippi State.
Buffaloes add another early defensive line commitment for the 2024 class
Another day, another commitment for the Coach Prime Era Buffaloes. The latest player to decide on a future in Boulder is 2024 prospect Eric Brantley, a 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive lineman from Valdosta (Ga.) High. Brantley announced his commitment to the Buffs on social media just one day after reporting Colorado...
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy explains Ohio State football recruitment, Tom Brady comparisons entering CFB Playoff
Ahead of Michigan's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with TCU, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy revealed that he was strongly considering Ohio State coming out of high school before the Buckeyes' interest waned after Ryan Day replaced Urban Meyer. Years removed from Day's snub, McCarthy now has his sights set on doing something NFL legend Tom Brady couldn't do — win Michigan a national championship.
Comments / 0