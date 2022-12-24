ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. Treasury says consumer leases can qualify for EV tax credits

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday that electric vehicles leased by consumers starting Jan. 1 can qualify for up to $7,500 in commercial clean vehicle tax credits, a decision that makes those assembled outside North America eligible.

