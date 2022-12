Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to. 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A...

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 5 HOURS AGO