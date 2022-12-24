Fort Myers woman, 31, dies after pickup strikes early Friday morning, troopers say

A 31-year-old Fort Myers woman died Friday morning when a pickup struck her.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. along Palm Beach Boulevard, near Miramar Road, in Tice, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

The pickup, driven by a 17-year-old Fort Myers boy, was traveling west on Palm Beach Boulevard, approaching the intersection of Miramar Road.

Man dies after crash with cement truck:Mount Dora man, 42, dies after morning crash in Lehigh Acres, troopers say

Headed to prison:Bonita Springs man accused of fatally stabbing wife pleads no contest, sentenced to prison

The pedestrian was west of Miramar Road, attempting to cross the westbound travel lanes of Palm Beach boulevard, troopers said.

The front of the pickup struck the pedestrian, who died on scene.

She's at least the 122nd death on Lee County roads this year. The pickup driver didn't suffer any injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate this crash.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.