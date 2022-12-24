ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers woman, 31, dies after pickup strikes early Friday morning, troopers say

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cd8Lw_0jtYjBdT00

A 31-year-old Fort Myers woman died Friday morning when a pickup struck her.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. along Palm Beach Boulevard, near Miramar Road, in Tice, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

The pickup, driven by a 17-year-old Fort Myers boy, was traveling west on Palm Beach Boulevard, approaching the intersection of Miramar Road.

Man dies after crash with cement truck:Mount Dora man, 42, dies after morning crash in Lehigh Acres, troopers say

Headed to prison:Bonita Springs man accused of fatally stabbing wife pleads no contest, sentenced to prison

The pedestrian was west of Miramar Road, attempting to cross the westbound travel lanes of Palm Beach boulevard, troopers said.

The front of the pickup struck the pedestrian, who died on scene.

She's at least the 122nd death on Lee County roads this year. The pickup driver didn't suffer any injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate this crash.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

Comments / 18

joe perez
4d ago

well what is 17 yr old kid driving at 4:30 am and my god I wonder how many are diying in traffic accidents daily at FM , between the shootings ,other violent acts and traffic accidents it looks like more than a few die everyday of the week,humanity is going in the wrong direccion for sure.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Overturned box truck leads to backup on Alligator Alley

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Alligator Alley in which a box truck overturned, leading to at least one injury and a severe traffic backup. The crash occurred near mile marker 63, next to Big Cypress National Preserve. Someone was seen being airlifted from the scene of...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Car catches fire following 2-vehicle crash in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One vehicle burst into flames in a two-vehicle crash along 400 Santa Barbara South. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD), the crash happened just after 1 p.m. Fire officials said the crash impacted the northbound lanes of the roadway. It is unknown if...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

Lee County’s road deaths make 2022 second-highest for fatalities

A crash Saturday, Dec. 17 on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers showed a truck driven by Thomas Gorman, 40, seen at far right, swerve toward the side of the span during the crash and catapult over. Fort Myers Fire Department and other emergency personnel rescued Gorman, but Fort Myers police reported that he died on Monday, Dec. 19.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cigar laced with amphetamine leads to double drug bust in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A cigar that was laced with amphetamine led to a double drug bust for two people Tuesday in Immokalee. While deputies were patrolling the area of Immokalee Road and Airpark Boulevard, they spotted a white Chevrolet Cruze drive by. One of the deputies immediately recognized the driver, 36-year-old James Robert Pender, and knew that Pender had an active felony warrant out of Hendry County, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
IMMOKALEE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Puppy dies one day after Cape Coral family purchased it

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was a $1,000 investment plus vet bills that a Cape Coral family said turned into a nightmare within hours. “My son has been wanting a puppy for a while. Sort of like a companion or a friend. He’s 10 years old, so it’s one of those things you want to do as a parent. Christmas time seemed like the perfect moment to do it,” said Damon Saxton.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lee County man left paralyzed after ATV crash warns others of the risks

Josh Prado, an Army Veteran and former LCSO Detective said he is still learning how to adapt, even 12 months later. “Just enjoying the day, Christmas day, a year ago, and then all the sudden things just changed,” Prado said. “I had my daughter with me, we got in, I went down the field and made a quick u-turn.” He said remembering the moments before his freak accident on a four-wheeler vehicle.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Arcadia Christmas Day and fled the scene. Troopers say at about 3 a.m., a man was walking in the northbound lane of SW Hillsborough Avenue, near SW Ambra Kay Street. A vehicle hit the man and did not stop.
ARCADIA, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy