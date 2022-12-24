Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Rain Lurks in Chicago's NYE Forecast, But Could it Stick Around Until Midnight?
A warming trend is going to bring above-average temperatures to Chicago to help ring in the new year, but will showers potentially spoil the party?. Before Saturday arrives, the city and surrounding suburbs will see a bit of a topsy-turvy ride when it comes to high temperatures. Drizzle will be possible on Thursday, but the big story will be the well-above-average readings, with highs in the mid-50s across the area.
WGNtv.com
Deep freeze slowly exiting Chicago area this Christmas
A cold, but dry Christmas as the Chicago area slowly exits the “Deep Freeze.”. A wind chill advisory continues through late Sunday morning. A frigid start to Christmas Day with daybreak temps around zero. Wind chills to minus 20. Sunny with highs 12-17 degrees. West winds 10-15 mph. Clouds...
NW Indiana Sees More Than 153 Crashes, 83 Slide Offs During Winter Storm
A powerful winter storm bringing dangerously low wind chills, powerful winds, icy roads and snow that barreled through multiple states, including Illinois and Indiana, left travelers scrambling at airports as hundreds of flights were canceled, and motorists braving dangerous, icy roads. Friday, while a winter storm warning went into effect...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
Chicago Weather Alert: Blowing snow, negative wind chills
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Staying cold with blowing snow this morning. Then a dramatic warm-up begins.For today, Partly cloudy. Blowing snow. Very cold. High 10. Wind chills -5 to -15. Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings continue, but many expire this morning. They may be replaced with various Wind Chill advisories or other warnings.Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a low of 2 degrees.Sunday, still partly cloudy. High 14 but wind chills to -10 early.Another chance of light snow on Monday, then the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday.
Winter Storm Warning Extended in NW Indiana, Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Chicago Area
A winter storm warning that was originally slated to expire Saturday in northwest Indiana has instead been extended until Sunday morning because of gusty winds and blowing and drifting snow, the National Weather Service says. According to the updated alert, the warning will now remain in effect until 6 a.m....
It Could Feel 90 Degrees Warmer in a Matter of Days in Chicago Area
While the Chicago area is experiencing one of the coldest December days in decades, there's some warmer news ahead. According to early predictions, a major warm up could lead to a nearly 90-degree difference by this time next week. "After barbaric winter weather thru Monday, the weather pattern will flip...
More Units Flood as Chicago Apartment Manager Struggles to Control Cold-Driven Problems
Two additional units inside an apartment building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood flooded early Wednesday morning, as property managers try to contain ongoing water damage from thawing pipes. The recent floods continue a string of problems that tenants have reported since last week, which also includes periods of no heat and...
ComEd warns Chicago area residents about potential rolling blackouts during extreme cold
ComEd is asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity and warned that rolling power outages are possible in the Chicago area as the bitter cold continues. “As our communities continue to experience bitter cold, safety remains our top priority,” Commonwealth Edison said in a statement on social media Saturday afternoon.
Metra UP-NW Train Strikes Pedestrian Near Irving Park, ‘Extensive Delays' Expected
Delays are expected and service on some lines is halted after a Metra train traveling from the northwest suburbs to Chicago struck a pedestrian Tuesday morning, a tweet from Metra says. According to 9:05 a.m. tweet from Metra, inbound and outbound service is halted near Irving Park after Union Pacific...
abc57.com
Roads still dangerous Christmas Eve morning
Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning. The blizzard warning has been extended for Berrien and Cass Counties, Michigan, now through 7 p.m. Saturday. It has been canceled for all other areas. Travel is still dangerous Saturday morning, with blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures are at or near zero...
South Side apartment tenants demand answers after going days without heat, hot water
CHICAGO — From space heaters to leaving gas ovens on and booking hotels, residents at an apartment complex in Greater Grand Crossing say they are desperate for management to take action. “It’s not all about me. It’s about the entire building. It’s about everyone,” said Carla Wells, a resident at the apartment complex. “It’s about […]
Avondale's Bric-a-Brac Records Aims to Recover After Pipe Bursts, Flooding Business
A Chicago store specializing in records and vintage items has a unique request for help after a pipe burst during this week’s frigid cold weather, damaging thousands of pieces of merchandise. The store, Bric-a-Brac Records & Collectibles in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood, saw its collection devastated on Christmas after a...
When Will the Winter Storm Be at Its Worst in Chicago Area?
Editor's Note: Friday is expected to be the coldest, most 'brutal' day of the storm, with wind chills of -35. For the latest on the storm, here's our live blog. Our original story continues below. The winter storm has made its way into the Chicago area but the worst is...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Which Masks Are Best, ‘Pandemic Economy'
With masks being recommended in parts of the Chicago area, which kind should you be wearing?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. What Are the Best Masks to Wear for COVID-19, Other Respiratory Illnesses?. The simultaneous threat of COVID-19, RSV and flu continues...
A Chicago Spot Is the Best Restaurant in Illinois, According to Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri has traversed borders, scouting out some of the best eateries the country has to offer. In fact, the restaurateur has explored over 1,250 spots spanning 42 seasons of the Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Out of all the hot spots that have garnered buzz on the...
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan amid cold snap to keep tradition alive
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is making a splash and continuing tradition, despite the arctic weather. On Friday, Dan O'Conor, also known as the Great Lake Jumper, leaped into Lake Michigan. This is a daily tradition he started in June 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, and he has...
State police responded to more than 425 traffic incidents in Northwest Indiana during winter storm
LOWELL, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers from the Lowell district responded to more than 425 traffic incidents during the recent winter storm. From Thursday afternoon until Christmas morning, troopers and local law enforcement officers responded to 153 property damage crashes, 28 crashes involving injuries, 83 slide-offs requiring a tow and 157 assist motorist calls. […]
NBC Chicago
Thieves Hit Mag Mile Stores Twice This Week, Including Christmas Morning: Police
Chicago Police are investigating two store burglaries on the Magnificent Mile this week, with one of the thefts occurring on Christmas morning. On Sunday at approximately 4:30am, three men stopped in a white colored van outside the Bottega Veneta Store in the 800 block of N. Michigan Ave. and smashed the front glass window, according to police.
Left for Dead: How One Suburban Police Department Solved a Hit-and-Run Crash
As the Chicago Police Department’s clearance rate on hit-and-run crashes lags behind other major cities, with case after case going cold, some despite obvious clues, one suburban police department has taken a very different approach. “It's really difficult to solve a hit and run crash because of the fact...
