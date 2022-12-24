ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain Lurks in Chicago's NYE Forecast, But Could it Stick Around Until Midnight?

A warming trend is going to bring above-average temperatures to Chicago to help ring in the new year, but will showers potentially spoil the party?. Before Saturday arrives, the city and surrounding suburbs will see a bit of a topsy-turvy ride when it comes to high temperatures. Drizzle will be possible on Thursday, but the big story will be the well-above-average readings, with highs in the mid-50s across the area.
Deep freeze slowly exiting Chicago area this Christmas

A cold, but dry Christmas as the Chicago area slowly exits the “Deep Freeze.”. A wind chill advisory continues through late Sunday morning. A frigid start to Christmas Day with daybreak temps around zero. Wind chills to minus 20. Sunny with highs 12-17 degrees. West winds 10-15 mph. Clouds...
Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day

CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
Chicago Weather Alert: Blowing snow, negative wind chills

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Staying cold with blowing snow this morning. Then a dramatic warm-up begins.For today,  Partly cloudy. Blowing snow. Very cold. High 10. Wind chills  -5 to -15.  Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings continue, but many expire this morning. They may be replaced with various Wind Chill advisories or other warnings.Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a low of 2 degrees.Sunday, still partly cloudy. High 14 but wind chills to -10 early.Another chance of light snow on Monday, then the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday.
Roads still dangerous Christmas Eve morning

Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning. The blizzard warning has been extended for Berrien and Cass Counties, Michigan, now through 7 p.m. Saturday. It has been canceled for all other areas. Travel is still dangerous Saturday morning, with blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures are at or near zero...
State police responded to more than 425 traffic incidents in Northwest Indiana during winter storm

LOWELL, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers from the Lowell district responded to more than 425 traffic incidents during the recent winter storm. From Thursday afternoon until Christmas morning, troopers and local law enforcement officers responded to 153 property damage crashes, 28 crashes involving injuries, 83 slide-offs requiring a tow and 157 assist motorist calls. […]
Thieves Hit Mag Mile Stores Twice This Week, Including Christmas Morning: Police

Chicago Police are investigating two store burglaries on the Magnificent Mile this week, with one of the thefts occurring on Christmas morning. On Sunday at approximately 4:30am, three men stopped in a white colored van outside the Bottega Veneta Store in the 800 block of N. Michigan Ave. and smashed the front glass window, according to police.
