A warming trend is going to bring above-average temperatures to Chicago to help ring in the new year, but will showers potentially spoil the party?. Before Saturday arrives, the city and surrounding suburbs will see a bit of a topsy-turvy ride when it comes to high temperatures. Drizzle will be possible on Thursday, but the big story will be the well-above-average readings, with highs in the mid-50s across the area.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 41 MINUTES AGO