PHILADELPHIA — Showing cutups of the offensive line’s domination in Super Bowl LII never gets old for Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. Just the other days players watched footage of the title win and the rebuilt left side of that unit featuring Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Stefen Wisniewski. Stepping in for starters they worked with precision along with center Jason Kelce, guard Brandon Brooks and right tackle Lane Johnson. Stoutland said that game gave him a ton of unique teaching points he doesn’t hesitate passing along.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO