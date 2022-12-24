Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
Driver arrested for DWI, drugs following bust in Hubbard County
NEAR NEVIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is facing multiple potential charges after authorities found drugs and cash in their vehicle. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department says on Tuesday, Dec. 27 they stopped a car near Nevis, MN and conducted a search of the vehicle. They found...
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
drydenwire.com
Criminal Charges Filed In Burnett County Against Contractor
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Criminal charges have been filed against Micah Flodin, owner of Legacy Builders in Siren, WI, following an investigation by Law Enforcement into allegations against him from clients that had hired Flodin to work on building projects. When interviewed by Law Enforcement, Flodin stated that he underestimated the labor it would take to complete the jobs.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police: Missing teen found in Detroit Lakes
(Fargo, ND) -- A local family is resting a bit easier after some welcome news came down the wire Monday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Hailie Carlson was found in Detroit Lakes and is safe. Carlson, who went missing early on Christmas Day, had been...
Alexandria Man Hurt in Crash on I-94 Near Melrose
MELROSE (WJON News) -- An Alexandria man was hurt in a crash near Melrose. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 94 near Melrose. Troopers say 75-year-old Arthur Hortenbach's vehicle went off the road and struck the cable median barrier. He...
lptv.org
Christmas Day Fire Destroys Home Northwest of Bemidji
A fire on Christmas Day destroyed a home about 17 miles northwest of Bemidj, MN. Three people inside the home got out safely, but three pets died in the fire. Emergency workers responded to the fire on 16047 Grange Road Northwest around 4:14pm on Dec. 25, 2022. According to a...
EMS workers meet the baby twins they delivered in back of ambulance
ISANTI, Minn. -- A family just north of the Twin Cities had a special reunion Monday after quite the memorable ambulance ride to the hospital.The last time Megan Swanberg welcomed the Allina EMS crew into her home, she was 30 weeks pregnant with twins and going through contractions."I'm probably a little more nicer this time around," said Megan Swanberg, mother to twins Harper and Harlan.Her husband Reid was far away at the time, so Megan made a plan."I'm just gonna drive myself to the hospital, and my mom's like, 'No you're not,'" said Megan. "She ended up pulling up right...
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
Somebody Won Some ‘Jumbo Bucks’ for Christmas
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone had a very merry Christmas after winning some big money playing a lottery scratch-off game. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $200,000 winner for the game "Jumbo Bucks" on Friday. The ticket was sold at a HolidayStation Store in Little Falls. The game...
Central Minnesota Wipes the Cheese Aisle Clean at Sartell Walmart Over Christmas Weekend
It's like a major holiday weekend that involves crock pot-cooking just happened... oh wait. I was at Walmart in Sartell on Monday picking up a few things to make a batch of soup, and as I rounded the corner in the cooler section from the eggs to the cheese, I noticed a glaring hole on the shelves. The cooler section which is usually stocked full of bags of shredded cheese was totally wiped clean.
Comments / 2