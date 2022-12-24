In response to an executive order from Idaho Gov. Brad Little, the University of Idaho will block access to TikTok from university devices and nonstudent networks. UI students are not restricted from using the app on personal devices, the UI announced. The UI made this announcement in an email to students Wednesday. Last week, Little announced he is banning TikTok on state-issued devices and networks in an effort to protect...

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO