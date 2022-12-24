Read full article on original website
Foreign firms: China 'turns corner' by ending quarantine
BEIJING (AP) — Foreign companies welcomed China’s decision to end quarantines for travelers from abroad as an important step to revive slumping business activity while Japan on Tuesday joined India in announcing restrictions on visitors from the country as infections surge. The ruling Communist Party’s abrupt decision to...
Israeli doctors reject Netanyahu allies' anti-LGBTQ remarks
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s largest medical center and health care workers from hospitals around the country have spoken out against remarks by allies of Benjamin Netanyahu calling for a law to allow discrimination against LGBTQ people in hospitals and businesses. It was part of a broader blowback against...
After presidency, unclear fate for Brazil's brash Bolsonaro
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Jair Bolsonaro told supporters that the future could only bring him three possibilities: arrest, death or a second term as Brazil’s president. None of those outcomes came to pass. And his Oct. 30 loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva set off two months of relative silence for the self-styled standard-bearer of the Brazilian conservative movement.
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
Thriving network of fixers preys on migrants crossing Mexico
TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — When migrants arrive to the main crossing point into southern Mexico — a steamy city with no job opportunities, a place packed with foreigners eager to keep moving north — they soon learn the only way to cut through the red tape and expedite what can be a monthslong process is to pay someone.
NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his past
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos of New York was under investigation by Long Island prosecutors on Wednesday, after revelations surfaced that the now-embattled Republican lied about his heritage, education and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office. Despite intensifying doubt about his fitness to hold federal...
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 16
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A massive fire that lasted more than 12 hours in a Cambodian hotel casino killed at least 16 people and injured about 50, while other victims were apparently not yet accounted for Thursday, as neighboring Thailand sent firetrucks to help fight the blaze in a bustling border town.
Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near air base
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military reported Monday that it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an air base deep inside Russia, the second time the facility has been targeted this month — again revealing weaknesses in Russia's air defenses. Russia's Defense Ministry said debris killed three...
Idaho universities ban TikTok on school devices
In response to an executive order from Idaho Gov. Brad Little, the University of Idaho will block access to TikTok from university devices and nonstudent networks. UI students are not restricted from using the app on personal devices, the UI announced. The UI made this announcement in an email to students Wednesday. Last week, Little announced he is banning TikTok on state-issued devices and networks in an effort to protect...
