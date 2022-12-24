Read full article on original website
Click10.com
New video shows end of police pursuit after suspect opened fire on officers
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released body camera video shows the scary moments police were dodging gunfire from a suspect following a pursuit that left a Miami-Dade officer injured earlier this year. The video from Doral police begins with an officer pointing his gun at a white Volvo at...
Click10.com
‘Kiss my a--’: Man jailed after apparent mooning provokes scuffle, shooting, Miami police say
MIAMI – A woman taunting her ex-boyfriend by dropping trou in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood last New Year’s Eve evoked an angry reaction that eventually led to a shooting, according to a police report. Now, nearly a year to the day of the incident, Miami police arrested...
Mother accused of stabbing 3-year-old daughter to death
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse after police said she stabbed her 3-year-old daughter to death. In a police report shared by the North Miami Beach Police Department, officers said they were called to a home for a report that a child had been killed by its mother.
Click10.com
Cutler Bay man accused of pulling gun in road rage incident
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Cutler Bay man Tuesday evening after they accused him of pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident in southwest Miami-Dade. According to an arrest report, at around 7:20 p.m., troopers were dispatched to...
Click10.com
Teen rushed to hospital after being shot at Deerfield Beach park
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a shooting on Wednesday in Deerfield Beach. It happened at a park near the 400 block of Southwest Second Street. The park where children play was swarmed by Broward Sheriff’s deputies as well as undercover officers. Detectives could be...
cw34.com
Man killed in shooting in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Dania Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call on 10th Street, between Phippen Waiters Road and J.A. Ely Boulevard, at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. When first...
WSVN-TV
Police officer hospitalized after discharging firearm
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer is in the hospital after accidentally discharging a firearm. It happened at the Margate Police Department headquarters, Tuesday morning. Fire rescue units were dispatched. The officer is said to have sustained minor injuries and is expected to be OK. Copyright 2022...
fox13news.com
Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt
FORT LAUDERDALE -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired. Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
WSVN-TV
3 bicyclists struck on Miramar Parkway
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miramar sent one bicyclist to the hospital and left two others injured. According to Miramar Police, a vehicle struck the victims along the 12600 block of Miramar Parkway, Wednesday morning. Rescue crews transported one of the victims to an area hospital with...
WSVN-TV
Brickell preschool worker accused of striking toddler during diaper change faces judge
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida caretaker accused of child abuse faced a judge. Odeity Perez-Barrios appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Wednesday morning. According to an arrest report, Perez Barrios, 48, is a caretaker at Brickell Heights Preschool. On Dec. 19, the form states, the child’s mother...
NBC Miami
Neighbors Concerned After Shots Fired at Hollywood Rental Home
It's another calamity at a short term vacation rental home: a doorbell camera capturing the sound of more than 20 bullets fired at a residential home in Hollywood this past weekend, leaving nobody injured. Bullet holes in the house and in the vehicles parked outside have neighbors fed up. It's...
WESH
Video shows man randomly shooting gun while driving on South Florida highway, troopers say
MIAMI, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun out of a moving car on the highway. Troopers said video shows Nelson Perez-Valdivia firing several shots on State Road 826. He was arrested by troopers with the assistance of the Miami Police...
cw34.com
2 men sent to the hospital as trauma alerts following crash in Cooper City, 2 others hurt
COOPER CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Cooper City sent two men to the hospital as trauma alerts with two others sustaining minor injuries. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Sheridan Street.
Victim in deadly Dania Beach shooting identified; detectives searching for suspect
A 24-year-old man died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in Dania Beach, and detectives are searching for the suspect. Deputies were called to the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street shortly before 2 p.m. and found the wounded man, identified Wednesday as Tra-Onzx Tranel Pierre, 24. Pierre was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated and later died there, according to the Sheriff’s ...
Click10.com
Neighbors fed up with Hollywood home used as vacation rental after early morning shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Early morning silence was shattered by the sound of gunshots in Hollywood on Monday. Home surveillance video after video telling the same story after a house on the 1400 block of Dewey Street was shot up. “We’ve complained to our city officials and nothing is done,”...
Click10.com
Troopers arrest man accused of firing gunshots from Lamborghini on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers arrested a Doral man Monday morning they say was seen on social media firing gunshots from a moving Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway this past week. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol were seen escorting Nelson Alejandro Perez Valdivia, 23, into jail after...
Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police.
