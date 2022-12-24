ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Cutler Bay man accused of pulling gun in road rage incident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Cutler Bay man Tuesday evening after they accused him of pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident in southwest Miami-Dade. According to an arrest report, at around 7:20 p.m., troopers were dispatched to...
CUTLER BAY, FL
Click10.com

Teen rushed to hospital after being shot at Deerfield Beach park

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a shooting on Wednesday in Deerfield Beach. It happened at a park near the 400 block of Southwest Second Street. The park where children play was swarmed by Broward Sheriff’s deputies as well as undercover officers. Detectives could be...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man killed in shooting in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Dania Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call on 10th Street, between Phippen Waiters Road and J.A. Ely Boulevard, at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. When first...
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police officer hospitalized after discharging firearm

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer is in the hospital after accidentally discharging a firearm. It happened at the Margate Police Department headquarters, Tuesday morning. Fire rescue units were dispatched. The officer is said to have sustained minor injuries and is expected to be OK. Copyright 2022...
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt

FORT LAUDERDALE -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired. Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

3 bicyclists struck on Miramar Parkway

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miramar sent one bicyclist to the hospital and left two others injured. According to Miramar Police, a vehicle struck the victims along the 12600 block of Miramar Parkway, Wednesday morning. Rescue crews transported one of the victims to an area hospital with...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Neighbors Concerned After Shots Fired at Hollywood Rental Home

It's another calamity at a short term vacation rental home: a doorbell camera capturing the sound of more than 20 bullets fired at a residential home in Hollywood this past weekend, leaving nobody injured. Bullet holes in the house and in the vehicles parked outside have neighbors fed up. It's...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Victim in deadly Dania Beach shooting identified; detectives searching for suspect

A 24-year-old man died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in Dania Beach, and detectives are searching for the suspect. Deputies were called to the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street shortly before 2 p.m. and found the wounded man, identified Wednesday as Tra-Onzx Tranel Pierre, 24. Pierre was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated and later died there, according to the Sheriff’s ...
DANIA BEACH, FL
WFLA

Toddler stabbed to death in Florida apartment; mom in custody

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother is in custody after a toddler was reportedly stabbed to death in a Florida apartment early Tuesday morning, WTVJ reported. According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment on 163rd Street in North Miami Beach. Police said the 3-year-old girl had been stabbed to death, and her mother […]
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police. 
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy