ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Very cold temperatures into next week

By Jim Stefkovich, Meteorologist
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fuUl_0jtYiArN00

CLANTON, Ala. –  Christmas Eve (Saturday morning) will see low temperatures in the single digits near and north of I-20 north to teens along the coast. Saturday afternoon will see high temperatures from the lower 20s north to middle 30s at the coast.

It will remain very cold into early next week with low temperatures Christmas Day ranging from 11-19 degrees statewide.  High temperatures will range from the upper 20s north to lower 40s near the coast.  Many areas of north Alabama will remain below freezing through the afternoon of the 26th, but even then only for a few hours with readings in the middle to upper 30s.  Low temperatures on Tuesday (27th ) will again drop below freezing for all of the state except near the coast.

Temperatures will finally begin to warm on Tuesday afternoon with highs from the 40s north to middle 50s south.

Wind chill readings through Saturday morning will range from -10 to -20 degrees in the northern sections of the state and 0 to -5 degrees in both the central and southern sections.

Comments / 2

Related
WSFA

First Alert: Warm up continues, heavy rain by Friday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are looking toward to much warmer temperatures over the next few days... 2022 will end on a mild note, but it could also end on a wet one. Sunshine has been easy to come by today, and we likely see a good bit of it again tomorrow, but by late Friday we will watch as an increased amount of shower activity move closer to Alabama; the warmer than normal air will stick around through the beginning of 2023, bringing with it even more rain chances.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Another nice day Thursday ahead of some Friday downpours

Two rounds of rain for Alabama in the next seven days: heavy downpours likely and a few strong storms possible. Check the video forecast for the latest. A total weather pattern change for the next 7-10 days keeps temperatures above average for the foreseeable future. That frigid setup that left Birmingham 16 degrees below average for the past six days already ended, so it's time to embrace the warmth.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

We will see plenty of rain over the next 10 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If wet weather is something you desire then the next 10 days will be right up your alley. Beginning this Friday there will be plenty of rain across the state of Alabama. It won’t rain every moment of each day as some dry breaks will certainly...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday

Christmas Day may be over, but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below-freezing temperatures. Some isolated snow flurries, sleet and rain will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Tuesday evening's road conditions, work-week and New Year's Eve forecasts

We'll start with the good news: With Tuesday's high temperatures reaching to well above freezing, much of the ice on major roadways melted, making conditions significantly better for driving. Here's what you still need to be aware of for this evening and into early on Wednesday morning: Road crews across...
wvtm13.com

Remaining cold today with snow flurries possible

The cold temperatures continue into Monday, but some warmer weather is not too far away! Check the video forecast for the latest. What a cold snap! Birmingham officially spent 60 hours below freezing, Tuscaloosa 59 hours and Anniston 58 hours. Since last Thursday, Huntsville has yet to make it above the freezing mark.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

‘Widespread’ black ice possible on north Alabama roads overnight, weather service warns

A “clipper” weather system has brought a little snow and a lot of slick roads for parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service allowed a winter weather advisory to expire for north Alabama at 9 p.m. but warned of “widespread” black ice on roadways -- including major highways -- across north Alabama tonight and into Tuesday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Holiday Returns May Cost You This Year

Before returning that not-so-perfect Christmas gift, you might want to check those return policies. Before returning that not-so-perfect Christmas gift, you might want to check those return policies. Icy Conditions Shut Down Roads Across North Alabama. With snow falling in the Tennessee Valley, local law enforcement agencies are warning residents...
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

How Long Will Bitter-Cold Temps Continue to Freeze Birmingham (AL)?

Temperatures across north Alabama were between 4- and 14-degrees Friday morning as the Arctic Front arrived, with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees. Friday was mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern two-thirds of the state. Communities north of Birmingham didn’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index remained below zero through much of the day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Christmas chill: How cold was it last night?

Alabama shivered through another brutally cold night and morning on Saturday, but sunny weather is in the forecast for the rest of Christmas Eve. It will still be very cold, however. Highs today (Saturday, Dec. 24) are not expected to break the freezing point (32 degrees Fahrenheit) in north and central Alabama. (Today’s forecast highs are at the top of this post.)
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Special Statement from NORTHEAST ALABAMA WATER DISTRICT

Due to high demands on the water system, we are struggling to maintain water levels in our tanks, this can lead to widespread outages for the area. Once temperatures rise above freezing, please stop all possible usages. If you have a broken water line, please shut off your water meter...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama Power, Spire doing good as temperatures rise back up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update tonight, Spire energy said Alabama is in a great place right now as the weather trends upward back to normal levels from a natural gas perspective. The recent request from Spire to conserve energy is over and they want to thank their customers for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions

Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy