Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs2iowa.com
335 deaths on Iowa roads in 2022 - Iowa State Patrol talks better driving in 2023
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation says roads were a little safer this year compared to last year, but still far deadlier than they'd hoped for. With just three days to go in 2022, 335 people have died on Iowa roads this year. That's down from 348 last year but still five more than the five-year average. The DOT is teaming up with the Iowa State Patrol for the "What Drives You" Campaign hoping Iowans will make better decisions behind the wheel to reduce the number of deadly crashes.
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
Iowa Unions Say Even Longer Trains Could Be Coming To Iowa Soon
(Des Moines, IA) — A union representing rail workers in Iowa is pushing for a new state law limiting the length of trains. An Iowa rail worker union says a potential rail merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads could lead to more trains, and longer trains in Iowa. A bill was introduced in the last legislative session but didn’t go forward that would have set the maximum train length to one-point-six miles. The union SMART-TD says they’ll be back at the Iowa State Capitol with others to promote the bill. The Iowa Department of Transportation says 18 private railroad companies are shipping freight across the state. The union says longer trains are more dangerous.
iheart.com
Iowa Rail Unions Push For Laws Limiting Train Lengths
(Des Moines, IA) -- A union representing rail workers in Iowa is pushing for a new state law limiting the length of trains. An Iowa rail worker union says a potential rail merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads could lead to more trains... and longer trains in Iowa.
951thebull.com
Tom Williams- Iowa State Patrol – New Years Driving Safety 12-28-22
Rob Getz spoke with Iowa State patrolman Tom Williams regarding safe driving and winter driving for New Years weekend, along with important information on the High 5 project.
Snow/Ice Risk Thursday, Eyeing Stronger Storm System After New Year's
The clipper system that passed through on Christmas day was one of a series of systems that will continue into the New Year and thereafter before we have a pattern flip, so read on for the details...
KCCI.com
Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35
KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
kniakrls.com
Road Condition Information
The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that area roadways are snow-covered and may be slick. Blowing snow may cause drifting and visibility problems. Ramps are in varied conditions, and some bridges are icy. If you choose to travel today, take plenty of time to get to your destination and give...
The Cold Weather is Wreaking Havoc on Iowa Cars
As I type this, there is hope... temperatures here in eastern Iowa will very likely hit the mid-to-upper 40s by week's end. Heck, it could be in the 60s in early January. But first, we had to get there. And for many, our cars barely did - or maybe they didn't.
cbs2iowa.com
December 25-26 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Another round of snow moved through eastern Iowa late Christmas night into Monday morning. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the event:. Cedar Falls: 4.2" Waterloo: 3.3" Williamstown: 3.3" Washington: 3.2" Clarksville: 3.0" Fayette: 3.0" Vinton: 3.0" Marion: 3.0" Cedar Rapids:...
KCCI.com
Here's the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snowfall Sunday night and Monday morning created some tricky travel. Here are some of the latest totals.
iheart.com
Iowa DNR: Winter Trout Stockings Start Next Month
(Undated) -- Trout will be released in five locations across Iowa next month. The state Department of Natural Resources says they’ll be stocking areas that would not support the fish during warmer months. They add that winter trout stockings are subject to favorable weather and safe ice conditions. The...
Iowans, We’ve Been Scraping Frost Off Our Cars Wrong This Entire Time [VIDEO]
I have never seen someone use an ice scraper this way before and my mind is completely blown. There's no way this can be common knowledge and if it is, chalk me up as a moron. Does everyone know this? Where has this information been for the past 16 years I've been driving?
iheart.com
Dozens Of Vehicles Scattered Along I-80, I-35
(Undated) -- Dozens of cars are scattered on the sides and in the median of I-80 between Des Moines and the Quad Cities on Christmas Day. There are cars, SUVs, pick-up trucks, and numerous jackknifed semis. In some areas, multiple vehicles are off the road in the same spot. There...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa researchers study drugged driving outcomes
It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol' Fish. Saturday's bowl game marks 40th anniversary of special occasion for the Hawks. The Hawks have played 4 bowl games on the 31st. The 1982 Peach Bowl was the only victory. Fire damages animal rescue in Springville. Updated: 18 hours ago.
Agriculture Online
Large cattle feedlot fined $2,000 for stream contamination
An employee of the third-largest open feedlot in Iowa improperly pumped manure water onto a field this year that was too saturated with rainwater to absorb the liquid, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. As a result, feedlot owner Brian Wendl, of rural Willey in western Iowa, has...
cbs2iowa.com
Crews work to clear snowy streets Monday morning across eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — City, county, and state workers are back out on the streets clearing the latest round of snow. With 1-3" of fresh powder, the roads are slick and snow covered across the area. After dealing with a powerful winter storm there are plow...
KCCI.com
Iowa DIA working through backlog of nursing home investigations
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said it was making up for the lost time when it comes to inspecting care facilities. The DIA said it was not allowed to conduct surveys during the 2020 pandemic so care facilities could learn to navigate COVID-19, KCRG reports. The DIA interacts with and investigates care facilities in several different ways. A surveyor can show up unannounced to investigate, or people can fill out a complaint for the state to investigate.
cbs2iowa.com
More snow expected to arrive this evening
IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
Comments / 0