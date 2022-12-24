SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation says roads were a little safer this year compared to last year, but still far deadlier than they'd hoped for. With just three days to go in 2022, 335 people have died on Iowa roads this year. That's down from 348 last year but still five more than the five-year average. The DOT is teaming up with the Iowa State Patrol for the "What Drives You" Campaign hoping Iowans will make better decisions behind the wheel to reduce the number of deadly crashes.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO