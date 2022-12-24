ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 4

Jimmy Burchett
5d ago

Turn off your heat stay cold and make sure we shut down some more Coal Fired Plants all because of global warming by the way how are the electric vehicles doing in this weather if they would only tell the truth

Reply
2
Tom
5d ago

This is the way this regime is going to make people go green one way or another and you are going to like it since you voted for him.

Reply
2
Related
wdrb.com

Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Duke Energy customers asked to reduce energy usage to avoid possible disruptions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Duke Energy customers are being asked to voluntarily reduce energy usage to alleviate the pressure on power grids in the Midwest. PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Duke Energy’s Ohio and Kentucky service territories, said the power supplies are tight due to extremely cold temperatures and increased energy usage.
OHIO STATE
sam1039.com

LIHEAP Funds Available To Help Kentuckians Pay Their Heating Bills

Governor Beshear is encouraging low-income Kentuckians to apply for help paying their heating bills. Applications are being accepted starting Jan. 9 for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component or LIHEAP. To access fact sheets from the state’s six participating utility companies, click here. The LIHEAP Crisis Component program is administered by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services in partnership with Community Action Kentucky agencies across the state. Applications are accepted first come, first serve during the enrollment period that begins Jan. 9 through March 31, 2023, or until funds run out. To locate your local office, call 800-456-3452.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Tips to file insurance flaims after burst water pipes

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Problems are mounting in the days after an arctic freeze in Kentucky. With the severe winter weather, many people are dealing with burst water pipes. Those burst pipes have caused damage to businesses and homes alike. “For the most part, if you have homeowner’s or renter’s coverage,...
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

FCC Broadband Digital Map Survey Open Until Jan. 13

While American Rescue Plan Act funds have been turned toward the improvement and expansion of rural broadband efforts in Kentucky, more needs to be done — and more help is on the way. During his “Team Kentucky” update last Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear asked citizens of the Commonwealth to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to challenge the accuracy of a new federal broadband availability map that will help determine how billions of federal dollars for broadband deployment will be allocated among states.  The Federal Communications Commission in November released a proposed online interactive map that lists available internet providers and the maximum advertised […] The post Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
progressivegrocer.com

AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky

Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
RICHMOND, KY
spectrumnews1.com

EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution

DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That's a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near...
COLORADO STATE
Metro News

Appalachian Power and grid operators worry current demand may be too much

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power has called on customers to conserve electricity amid extremely cold temperatures. As of mid-morning Saturday, the company reported just over 36,000 outages across their service territory in West Virginia, Virginia, and Tennessee. The outages in West Virginia were whittled down to just a few over 3,000.
VIRGINIA STATE
lakercountry.com

Residents asked to help improve federal high-speed internet map

State officials are encouraging everyone to check out the recently released National Broadband Map compiled by the Federal Communications Commission and provide feedback to improve the map’s accuracy. The FCC released the new map last month, which allows users to search by street address where providers make high-speed internet...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Group of moms urges Ky. lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky mothers gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to urge lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana. Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display. The group is hoping the cannabis conversation will be front and center during the upcoming legislative session.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention

LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
LOUISVILLE, KY

