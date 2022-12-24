Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
OSF HealthCare Announces New Chief Medical Officer for Hospitals in Galesburg and Monmouth
OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce Glenn J. Milos, DO-MPH, JD-MDB, CPE, as the new vice president, chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. In this position, Dr. Milos will be responsible for leading the practice of...
muddyrivernews.com
Tri-Township Fire Department dedicates ladder truck
QUINCY — The Tri-Township Fire Department (TTFD) officially dedicated its Tri-Township Ladder #1 in honor of its first Fire Chief, Edward Hagerbaumer. In June 1957, Hagerbaumer was appointed as TTFD’s first chief, a move that was significant to the growth of the department and established a precedent for future firefighters to follow.
KCRG.com
“The best Christmas gift” Keokuk girl gets lifetime memory in signed Caitlin Clark shoes
KEOKUK, Iowa (KCRG) - Everyone shopping for 11-year-old Malerie Grossman this holiday season is competing for second. “That was probably the best Christmas gift,” Malerie said. “I was shaking a lot.”. After scoring her 2,000th point on Wednesday Caitlin Clark wanted to make someone’s day. She did a...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 27, 2022
Yung Lam, 57, 1436 S 46th St, Improper Lane Usage at S 36th St and Broadway St. PTC 130. Vickie L Childs, 54, 1025 N 12th St, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident at N 4th St and Broadway St. PTC 147. Andrew T Miller, 33, Camp Point,...
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences graduates 17 students in December
QUINCY — The following students graduated in December from the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences:. Julia Lauren Cieslewicz and Michaela Llewellyn, Quincy. Alyssa Jane Heavner, Pittsfield. Alexis Dawn Damon, Pleasant Hill and. Brittany Nicole Fowler, Springfield. Bachelor of Science in Nursing:. Becca Renee Martin, Nasiha Wehrheim and...
muddyrivernews.com
J.W. Gardner II Foundation celebrates 20 years of giving
QUINCY — The J.W. Gardner II Foundation is celebrating its twentieth year of making grants to local. non-profit organizations as 2022 comes to a close. The Foundation was started in 2000 by J.W. Gardner II for the purpose of supporting nonprofit organizations that enhance the quality of life in the Quincy, IL area. The first grants were made in 2003 and since its inception the Foundation has granted a total of $4,752,715 to 64 local nonprofit organizations.
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: Why can’t Quincy do for its police officers what Pekin did for its police officers?
An article recently published by the Peoria Journal-Star describes the City of Pekin removing its residency requirement for its police union, fire union and chauffeurs/helpers union. The Pekin City Manager is quoted in the article as saying, “We believe that in order to remain competitive and ensure that we are...
muddyrivernews.com
Two charged with sale of meth, controlled substances in Pittsfield in September investigation
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pittsfield Police Department recently requested charges against two people as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal sale of methamphetamine and controlled substances in Pittsfield. Pike County State’s Attorney Zack Boren charged two subjects on Dec. 6 with felonies because of the investigation.
wvik.org
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
Man dead after morning crash on Highway 34 in Des Moines County
DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A man died Tuesday morning after a crash on Highway 34, according to a news release from the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office. At about 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 27, deputies responded to the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 34 near mile marker 253 west of Danville Road after a report of a car accident.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal-LaGrange University nursing school of announces 1+1 program
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal-LaGrange University Craigmiles School of Nursing is starting a 1 + 1 program as an option available to its nursing students. The 1 + 1 program gives nursing students flexibility in their nursing education path at HLGU. Following a student’s first year in the curriculum, they will be qualified to take the Practical Nursing Certification NCLEX exam. A student in HLGU’s 1 + 1 program may choose to take the PN exam or continue in the curriculum one more year to complete an associate’s degree in nursing degree.
Notable deaths of 2022: Remembering influential Galesburg-area people we lost this year
From popular coaches and teachers, to radio and newspaper personalities, to business icons and civic leaders, to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, 2022 marked the passing of many notable individuals who left their marks on the Galesburg-area. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those individuals we have lost in the past year.
kciiradio.com
Felony Charge For West Burlington Man
On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
977wmoi.com
Galesburg Man Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Meth
A Galesburg man is facing federal prison time for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Christopher Mixon was sentenced last week to 156 months behind bars. Prosecutors say in April 2021, Mixon sold more than 41-grams of meth. The following month, he sold nearly 50 grams of the drug. Mixon later admitted he began selling methamphetamine weekly in December of 2020.
Hannibal & Quincy are Gonna Feel Like Summer to End 2022
Tired of dealing with snow already? Never fear. According to the weather "experts", the Hannibal, Missouri/Quincy, Illinois area are gonna feel like summer by the end of the week. As I drove through snow flurries Monday morning, I could feel my soul sighing at the thought of the winter months...
ourquadcities.com
Louisa County man remains missing
A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop,...
New Illinois law requires smoke detectors to have 10-year sealed battery
A new law takes effect at the start of the year that will require new smoke alarms being installed in homes to be the kind that includes a sealed 10-year battery. A public act passed in 2017 requires all homeowners to have a 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.
muddyrivernews.com
Three Quincy-area businesses recently named recipients of BBB TORCH Award
QUINCY — Three Quincy-area businesses — Legacy Martial Arts, Smith Brothers PowerSports and Twaddle Plumbing — recently were named recipients of a Better Business Bureau TORCH Award winner for BBB Serving Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southern Illinois. TORCH Awards honor businesses and charities exemplifying high ethics...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Area Funders Collaborative graduates first cohort of Nonprofit Excellence Initiative
QUINCY — The Quincy Area Funders Collaborative has graduated the first cohort of the Nonprofit. Excellence Initiative. Five participating nonprofit organizations in Adams County — Bella Ease, Cheerful Home, Horizons Social Services, Quincy Community Theatre and the Quincy Family YMCA — have completed a two-year pilot program focusing on leadership development and strategic planning to help increase the capacity of their organizations.
muddyrivernews.com
Mayor, Police and Fire Commission at odds…again
QUINCY — A small post-Christmas Quincy City Council agenda didn’t seem like much going into Tuesday night’s meeting. But an item not on the agenda ended up taking up most of the evening. Police and Fire Commission Chairman Barry Cheyne spoke during the public comment portion of...
Comments / 3