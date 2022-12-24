ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, IL

muddyrivernews.com

Tri-Township Fire Department dedicates ladder truck

QUINCY — The Tri-Township Fire Department (TTFD) officially dedicated its Tri-Township Ladder #1 in honor of its first Fire Chief, Edward Hagerbaumer. In June 1957, Hagerbaumer was appointed as TTFD’s first chief, a move that was significant to the growth of the department and established a precedent for future firefighters to follow.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 27, 2022

Yung Lam, 57, 1436 S 46th St, Improper Lane Usage at S 36th St and Broadway St. PTC 130. Vickie L Childs, 54, 1025 N 12th St, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident at N 4th St and Broadway St. PTC 147. Andrew T Miller, 33, Camp Point,...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences graduates 17 students in December

QUINCY — The following students graduated in December from the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences:. Julia Lauren Cieslewicz and Michaela Llewellyn, Quincy. Alyssa Jane Heavner, Pittsfield. Alexis Dawn Damon, Pleasant Hill and. Brittany Nicole Fowler, Springfield. Bachelor of Science in Nursing:. Becca Renee Martin, Nasiha Wehrheim and...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

J.W. Gardner II Foundation celebrates 20 years of giving

QUINCY — The J.W. Gardner II Foundation is celebrating its twentieth year of making grants to local. non-profit organizations as 2022 comes to a close. The Foundation was started in 2000 by J.W. Gardner II for the purpose of supporting nonprofit organizations that enhance the quality of life in the Quincy, IL area. The first grants were made in 2003 and since its inception the Foundation has granted a total of $4,752,715 to 64 local nonprofit organizations.
QUINCY, IL
wvik.org

Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week

Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
EAST MOLINE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal-LaGrange University nursing school of announces 1+1 program

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal-LaGrange University Craigmiles School of Nursing is starting a 1 + 1 program as an option available to its nursing students. The 1 + 1 program gives nursing students flexibility in their nursing education path at HLGU. Following a student’s first year in the curriculum, they will be qualified to take the Practical Nursing Certification NCLEX exam. A student in HLGU’s 1 + 1 program may choose to take the PN exam or continue in the curriculum one more year to complete an associate’s degree in nursing degree.
HANNIBAL, MO
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Notable deaths of 2022: Remembering influential Galesburg-area people we lost this year

From popular coaches and teachers, to radio and newspaper personalities, to business icons and civic leaders, to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, 2022 marked the passing of many notable individuals who left their marks on the Galesburg-area. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those individuals we have lost in the past year.
GALESBURG, IL
kciiradio.com

Felony Charge For West Burlington Man

On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
977wmoi.com

Galesburg Man Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Meth

A Galesburg man is facing federal prison time for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Christopher Mixon was sentenced last week to 156 months behind bars. Prosecutors say in April 2021, Mixon sold more than 41-grams of meth. The following month, he sold nearly 50 grams of the drug. Mixon later admitted he began selling methamphetamine weekly in December of 2020.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Louisa County man remains missing

A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop,...
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Three Quincy-area businesses recently named recipients of BBB TORCH Award

QUINCY — Three Quincy-area businesses — Legacy Martial Arts, Smith Brothers PowerSports and Twaddle Plumbing — recently were named recipients of a Better Business Bureau TORCH Award winner for BBB Serving Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southern Illinois. TORCH Awards honor businesses and charities exemplifying high ethics...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Area Funders Collaborative graduates first cohort of Nonprofit Excellence Initiative

QUINCY — The Quincy Area Funders Collaborative has graduated the first cohort of the Nonprofit. Excellence Initiative. Five participating nonprofit organizations in Adams County — Bella Ease, Cheerful Home, Horizons Social Services, Quincy Community Theatre and the Quincy Family YMCA — have completed a two-year pilot program focusing on leadership development and strategic planning to help increase the capacity of their organizations.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Mayor, Police and Fire Commission at odds…again

QUINCY — A small post-Christmas Quincy City Council agenda didn’t seem like much going into Tuesday night’s meeting. But an item not on the agenda ended up taking up most of the evening. Police and Fire Commission Chairman Barry Cheyne spoke during the public comment portion of...
QUINCY, IL

