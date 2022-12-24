HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal-LaGrange University Craigmiles School of Nursing is starting a 1 + 1 program as an option available to its nursing students. The 1 + 1 program gives nursing students flexibility in their nursing education path at HLGU. Following a student’s first year in the curriculum, they will be qualified to take the Practical Nursing Certification NCLEX exam. A student in HLGU’s 1 + 1 program may choose to take the PN exam or continue in the curriculum one more year to complete an associate’s degree in nursing degree.

