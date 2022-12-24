Read full article on original website
Sacheen W
4d ago
they weren't short by any means. they were literally ALL DAY! And doing this without notice was wrong on so many levels! Not to mention seniors and handicap people were affected! Poor planning on Duke Energy.
Barbara Whitt
4d ago
a heads up would have been prudent. we could have Ben better prepared had we known. We spent 2 days securing our home. boat and farm for this cold. I've lived here 45 years and we have never had an intentional blackout! Please, in the future get the word out to your customers!!!
tired of people
4d ago
two hours plus is not a shrt rolling black out. And a headsup would have been nice. I have a well and with no power I have no water. Given warning I would have stored some extra
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
Traffic diverted around water main break in South End
CHARLOTTE — A water main break in South End caused lanes of traffic to be diverted Wednesday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police closed the outbound lanes of South Tryon Street at West Boulevard, directing traffic onto South Boulevard during the morning rush. Charlotte Water has responded to more than a dozen...
Residents left without power on Christmas after object hits lines
CHARLOTTE — An object came in contact with power lines over the weekend, leaving residents at 5115 Park Place Apartments in south Charlotte without power for nearly 36 hours, which impacted their Christmas. The power went out at about 7 a.m. Christmas morning, tenant Phyllis Ward said. “It was...
Why did NC ‘rolling blackouts’ last for hours in some cases? Duke Energy also warns more possible Monday
Duke Energy said the blackouts would last just between 15-30 minutes in most cases.
WBTV
COVID-19 cases rising in Mecklenburg Co. amid holiday gatherings, travel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The new year is just days away, and while many people are celebrating the holidays and traveling cases of COVID-19 are already on the rise in Mecklenburg County. It’s something health experts have been warning about all month. WBTV spoke with Atrium Health officials just...
WBTV
Three Rivers Land Trust permanently protects 54 acres in Stanly County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Located near Finger in Stanly County, NC are 54 scenic acres of hardwood forests and agricultural fields, now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT). According to a press release, this particular property has frontage on Finger Road, and is in close...
WBTV
Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
WBTV
Protecting your home from water damage from burst pipes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve got broken pipes after the freezing weather, it could be a while before a plumber can get out to your home to fix them. WBTV called around, and there wasn’t a single plumber available to take our call because it’s all hands on deck at the moment.
WBTV
Gov. Cooper asking for report from Duke Energy
Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says. Cornerback-needy Panthers agree to deal with Josh Norman as playoff race heats up. Updated: 19 hours ago. The Carolina Panthers are bringing back...
iredellfreenews.com
Burst waterline causes an estimated $50,000 in damages at Fifth Street Ministries
Fifth Street Shelter administrators and the area’s homeless population served by the nonprofit are dealing with the fallout caused by frigid temperatures over the holiday weekend. A waterline in the Statesville shelter’s sprinkler system froze on Sunday, causing a waterline to burst and inundate 25 to 30 percent of...
1 Injured After Train Crashes Into Vehicle In North Carolina
One person was taken to the hospital after a train crashed into a vehicle on the tracks.
WBTV
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Charlotte Douglas International Airport warned travelers before Christmas that Tuesday looked to be one of the busiest travel days of the year. There's a sea of baggage sprawled out across Charlotte Douglas Airport as people try to find their luggage. Community remembers Rock Hill firefighter who died before Christmas. Updated:...
WBTV
Dialysis patient stranded in Charlotte after Southwest Airlines flight canceled
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As WBTV continues to bring you the latest on the impacts of the nationwide Southwest Airlines cancellations, one woman’s visit to Charlotte is lasting longer than she expected, keeping her hundreds of miles from her doctors. When Jan Bray traveled to Charlotte to see her...
WBTV
Charlotte-Douglas Airport has sea of unclaimed baggage following holidays
Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 3 hours ago. As the state of New...
country1037fm.com
Five North Carolina Cities Made The List Of The Most Caring
When it comes to caring for people, places and animals the tar heel state is ranking pretty high these days. Five North Carolina cities made the list of the most caring in the country. WalletHub used their extensive research all over the country to determine who cares more. Some of...
country1037fm.com
This North Carolina City Ranked Among The Best For Music Lovers
We LOVE music, the arts and creativity. As a matter of fact, Google searches for best “cities for street art” skyrocketed by 100 percent in the Unites States alone. This North Carolina city ranked among the best for music lovers in the country. Workamajig compiled a list of...
North Carolina church erupts in flames hours after Christmas Day service
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A church in Gastonia was destroyed after it caught fire hours after holding its Christmas Day service Sunday, according to the Gastonia Fire Department. Gaston County dispatch said the blaze was first reported around 3:00 p.m. on December 25. Photos from the scene showed The Place Church, located at […]
WBTV
Duke requests delaying unnecessary energy usage
Investigators are still working to determine how the blaze at The Place Church in Gastonia was started. Project Bolt gives back to the Charlotte community for Christmas. With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit.
WBTV
Sunny and dry through the week’s end, First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunny and pleasant through the next few days with rain returning Saturday, New Year’s Eve. First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Lots of sunshine in the forecast for today with high temperatures near average in the middle 50s. Overnight, temperatures...
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
thenorthcarolina100.com
There may be more gemstones in Hiddenite, NC than there are residents
In 1879, Thomas Edison tasked geologist William Earl Hidden with finding platinum in North Carolina to help extend the life of his light bulb. Instead, Hidden discovered what would become his namesake: hiddenite. Today, its town is home to the fourth-rarest gemstone around the globe. This emerald green stone, a...
Comments / 20