Charlotte, NC

Sacheen W
4d ago

they weren't short by any means. they were literally ALL DAY! And doing this without notice was wrong on so many levels! Not to mention seniors and handicap people were affected! Poor planning on Duke Energy.

Barbara Whitt
4d ago

a heads up would have been prudent. we could have Ben better prepared had we known. We spent 2 days securing our home. boat and farm for this cold. I've lived here 45 years and we have never had an intentional blackout! Please, in the future get the word out to your customers!!!

tired of people
4d ago

two hours plus is not a shrt rolling black out. And a headsup would have been nice. I have a well and with no power I have no water. Given warning I would have stored some extra

WSOC Charlotte

Traffic diverted around water main break in South End

CHARLOTTE — A water main break in South End caused lanes of traffic to be diverted Wednesday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police closed the outbound lanes of South Tryon Street at West Boulevard, directing traffic onto South Boulevard during the morning rush. Charlotte Water has responded to more than a dozen...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Three Rivers Land Trust permanently protects 54 acres in Stanly County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Located near Finger in Stanly County, NC are 54 scenic acres of hardwood forests and agricultural fields, now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT). According to a press release, this particular property has frontage on Finger Road, and is in close...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Protecting your home from water damage from burst pipes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve got broken pipes after the freezing weather, it could be a while before a plumber can get out to your home to fix them. WBTV called around, and there wasn’t a single plumber available to take our call because it’s all hands on deck at the moment.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gov. Cooper asking for report from Duke Energy

Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says. Cornerback-needy Panthers agree to deal with Josh Norman as playoff race heats up. Updated: 19 hours ago. The Carolina Panthers are bringing back...
GASTONIA, NC
country1037fm.com

Five North Carolina Cities Made The List Of The Most Caring

When it comes to caring for people, places and animals the tar heel state is ranking pretty high these days. Five North Carolina cities made the list of the most caring in the country. WalletHub used their extensive research all over the country to determine who cares more. Some of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This North Carolina City Ranked Among The Best For Music Lovers

We LOVE music, the arts and creativity. As a matter of fact, Google searches for best “cities for street art” skyrocketed by 100 percent in the Unites States alone. This North Carolina city ranked among the best for music lovers in the country. Workamajig compiled a list of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina church erupts in flames hours after Christmas Day service

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A church in Gastonia was destroyed after it caught fire hours after holding its Christmas Day service Sunday, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.  Gaston County dispatch said the blaze was first reported around 3:00 p.m. on December 25.  Photos from the scene showed The Place Church, located at […]
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Duke requests delaying unnecessary energy usage

Investigators are still working to determine how the blaze at The Place Church in Gastonia was started. Project Bolt gives back to the Charlotte community for Christmas. With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thenorthcarolina100.com

There may be more gemstones in Hiddenite, NC than there are residents

In 1879, Thomas Edison tasked geologist William Earl Hidden with finding platinum in North Carolina to help extend the life of his light bulb. Instead, Hidden discovered what would become his namesake: hiddenite. Today, its town is home to the fourth-rarest gemstone around the globe. This emerald green stone, a...
HIDDENITE, NC

