Henry County Daily Herald

Lizzo Gives Lookalike Mom a Makeover in New TikTok

There's no doubt who the mother of Lizzo is.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Arbor Springs Plaza Leases Being Signed, Publix Opens in February

The Publix-anchored shopping center appears to be just about finished. We spoke to Gary Woodward of JLL, who informed us that several leases have been signed and more are on the way. According to a leasing map sent to us two tenants are confirmed, Sugar Polish and a family dentistry. Great Clips is pending but looks to be happening, and a Mexican restaurant is looking at one of the outparcel spaces.
NEWNAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

What can renters do if their pipes burst due to the winter weather?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of metro Atlanta renters are mad at their landlords, but do they have a right to be angry?. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights says it’s only been a couple of days.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

MARTA Board Elects New Leadership, Board Members From Atlanta, Clayton Depart

The MARTA board of directors recently recognized long-serving board members from Atlanta and Clayton County who stepped down or reached their end of their term and elected new board officers for 2023. Atlanta board members Robbie Ashe and Reginald Snyder announced at the December board meeting that they will be...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Pipe burst causes roof collapse at the Salvation Army in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army in Macon has experienced a minor setback in its fight to help the homeless, but it remains undeterred in its mission. A pipe burst at the shelter on Christmas Eve due to extremely cold temperatures. The Salvation Army moved quickly to rehouse the 75 men staying there. Now, they’re focused on getting the it back up and running.
MACON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Makes Snow Angels in Just a Black Swimsuit

Clare Crawley is bringing swimsuit season to the wintertime this year.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arctic Blast: Busted pipes ruin Christmas for some

EAST POINT, Ga. - North Georgians are in for yet another cold night as the ‘Arctic Blast’ lives up to its name. One of the biggest issues residents are seeing from the winter weather is frozen pipes leading to bursts. An East Point family was one of the...
EAST POINT, GA
3ten.org

DHS Students Walk Out in Protest of Teacher Saying Racial Slur

On Dec 7, 2022, a Decatur High School (DHS) teacher said a racial slur, the n-word, three times while teaching a class. After just over a week since the incident, DHS students took action. On Friday, Dec. 16, DHS students held a walkout in protest of the lack of action taken against the teacher by City Schools of Decatur.
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Caffeine & Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August 2022. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes

The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

