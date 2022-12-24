Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Inside the Fight For the Soul (and Dollars) of the Fastest-Growing Sport in America
This story was originally published on May 24, 2022. It was included in a year-end list of SI’s best stories of 2022. Henry County nonprofit provide thousands of toys for underserved families during Christmas season.
Secretary of state makes official call for special election
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s office gave official notice Wednesday of a Special Election that will be held on Jan. 31 in Colquitt, Cook, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks Counties for Georgia Senate District 11 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Sen. Dean Burke. A runoff, if needed, would be held on Feb. 28.
“It was dire here:” One Georgia county ran completely out of water after arctic freeze
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One Georgia county found itself completely out of water after arctic cold caused pipes to burst all over north Georgia. Channel 2′s Bryan Mimms was in Butts County, where so many pipes burst that the county’s water system was completely dried up by Monday night.
Henry County Daily Herald
Lizzo Gives Lookalike Mom a Makeover in New TikTok
There's no doubt who the mother of Lizzo is. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
After-Christmas Sale Alert! This Ultra-Quiet "Dyson Substitute" Stick Vacuum Is Still $180 on Amazon
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
thecitymenus.com
Arbor Springs Plaza Leases Being Signed, Publix Opens in February
The Publix-anchored shopping center appears to be just about finished. We spoke to Gary Woodward of JLL, who informed us that several leases have been signed and more are on the way. According to a leasing map sent to us two tenants are confirmed, Sugar Polish and a family dentistry. Great Clips is pending but looks to be happening, and a Mexican restaurant is looking at one of the outparcel spaces.
atlantanewsfirst.com
What can renters do if their pipes burst due to the winter weather?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of metro Atlanta renters are mad at their landlords, but do they have a right to be angry?. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights says it’s only been a couple of days.
saportareport.com
MARTA Board Elects New Leadership, Board Members From Atlanta, Clayton Depart
The MARTA board of directors recently recognized long-serving board members from Atlanta and Clayton County who stepped down or reached their end of their term and elected new board officers for 2023. Atlanta board members Robbie Ashe and Reginald Snyder announced at the December board meeting that they will be...
Here are steps you can take to reduce credit card debt this holiday season
ATLANTA — The interest you are paying on credit cards could keep you in debt for years. Consumers are expected to spend over $940 billion this holiday season according to the National Retail Federation. Much of that spending will be done using credit cards. Ted Rossman with Bankrate says...
Who pays for the water when a pipe bursts? Your city may be able to help
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — When pipes burst and water sprays everywhere, who pays for all that water?. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spent the day Tuesday asking several water metro districts that exact question. She also found one city of South Fulton neighborhood homeowner Terry Francis said the water...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
41nbc.com
Pipe burst causes roof collapse at the Salvation Army in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army in Macon has experienced a minor setback in its fight to help the homeless, but it remains undeterred in its mission. A pipe burst at the shelter on Christmas Eve due to extremely cold temperatures. The Salvation Army moved quickly to rehouse the 75 men staying there. Now, they’re focused on getting the it back up and running.
WXIA 11 Alive
Forsyth, Butts Counties water advisories | What to know
All of Butts County and a portion of Forysth County are under boil water advisories due to a water main break. Butts County is testing the water for bacteria levels.
Henry County Daily Herald
'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Makes Snow Angels in Just a Black Swimsuit
Clare Crawley is bringing swimsuit season to the wintertime this year. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic Blast: Busted pipes ruin Christmas for some
EAST POINT, Ga. - North Georgians are in for yet another cold night as the ‘Arctic Blast’ lives up to its name. One of the biggest issues residents are seeing from the winter weather is frozen pipes leading to bursts. An East Point family was one of the...
3ten.org
DHS Students Walk Out in Protest of Teacher Saying Racial Slur
On Dec 7, 2022, a Decatur High School (DHS) teacher said a racial slur, the n-word, three times while teaching a class. After just over a week since the incident, DHS students took action. On Friday, Dec. 16, DHS students held a walkout in protest of the lack of action taken against the teacher by City Schools of Decatur.
Gwinnett County students to return to school with much different discipline policy
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County students will see big changes in the way the district addresses school violence when they return to school next week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Gwinnett County...
Georgia Today: Federal law for Georgia improvements, new leadership, West Midtown's dive bar
On the Wednesday, Dec. 28 edition of Georgia Today: A new law will aid Georgia in improvements, we'll have new leadership in the state, and there's new documentary about a West Midtown dive bar. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Dec....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Caffeine & Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August 2022. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes
The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
Comments / 0