Twelfth Night offer fans free album with brand new recording of Fact And Fiction

By Jerry Ewing
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGu1L_0jtYgVVU00

Prog rockers Twelfth Night have given fans a Christmas present with the release of a new 15-track compilation album entitled The Food Of Love , which is available for a pay-what-you-want price, or as a free download.

The album, available from the band's Bandcamp store, features a brand new version of the band's 1982 song Fact And Fiction , which has been recorded by Andy Revell, Mark Spencer and Brian Devoil within the last month. Any proceeds from sales will go to charity (see below), Steven Wilson 's remix of East Of Eden from Smiling At Grief - Revisited and more.

"With the help of the ever-patient Mark Hughes, and Clive Mitten, we have put together an album to celebrate most of the releases we have issued over the last two years – as you can see it has been a very busy period," the band say. "The main exception is the opening track, a new version of Fact And Fiction , which was recorded earlier this month specially for this album. Huge thanks to Andy Revell and Mark Spencer for making it happen. Big thanks are also due to Spencer Rowbotham for the artwork, and this years’ Christmas Card.

"Although the album is free to download you may, if you wish, make a donation. There is absolutely no requirement to do this, but we know many of you will, and no matter how big or small all proceeds will go to support research into Motor Neurone Disease, which is Mark Spencer’s chosen charity, with a proportion related to The Great Gates of Kyiv being sent to Médecins Sans Frontières to support the people of Ukraine."

You can see the band's Christmas card to fans, and the artwork for The Food Of Love belowl.

Get The Food Of Love .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYQT5_0jtYgVVU00

(Image credit: Press)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKsyh_0jtYgVVU00

(Image credit: Twelfth Night)

