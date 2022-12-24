Read full article on original website
Cheers to the New Year Card
I love the graphic text on this fun New Years Card from Mindy! She die cut the “Hi” letters, backing them with ink blended and glitter pasted cardstock for some wonderful, colorful shimmer and shine. She then heat embossed the rest of the sentiment in white on black cardstock.
A beautiful new ombre look to recycled bottles for the New Year
I love the ombre look. Combine ombre with the different shapes of recycled bottles and you’ve got yourself a stylish new look for the New Year. These could also be useful for displays of sticks or flowers. Pop on over to the blog Grazia Daily for more “spot on” ideas. (That’s a hint for another fun idea I am going to try 🙂
Girly Pink December Layout
I love the non-traditional pink with pops of pale green color combo on the December Layout from Melissa! The pink is perfect for a girly design and it works perfectly with Poinsettias and other winter florals. And check out that water colored die cut title, so soft and feminine. Visit...
Fun way to make a mid mod recycled plastic bottle decoration
I bet this project bounces in a fun way. I also bet that it would look cool with just silver balls or all sorts of other things. Pop on over to the blog Oh Daily Tries for the step by step tutorial on how to make a recycled plastic bottle mid mod decoration.
Easy Button Snowflake Craft
Once Christmas and Hanukkah are over it feels like we’re facing a long winter without much to celebrate or decorate. But snowflakes are a fun motif that we can keep using for crafts through the winter season. If you have a stash of craft sticks and white (or blue,...
3 Folding Techniques for Your Scrapbook Pages
Jaycee has some wonderful ways to add texture and dimension to your scrapbook layouts using 3 different folding techniques. In his process video creating this beautiful kitty cat page she’ll show you how to pleat paper, create circle fan shapes and fringe made from vellum. Visit the Altenew blog...
Easy Knitting Project Bag Sewing Tutorial
Keep your knitting or crochet projects organized and ready to go with this knitting bag! The bag has a wide bottom to give room for your skeins of yarn. It’s easy to grab and go to take your knitting or crochet projects with you. The bag is quick to make – it takes just 45 minutes or so to make! Go to Beginner Sewing Projects for the tutorial.
Video Tutorial – Corner Star Quilt
The Missouri Star Quilt Company provides totally free quick and simple sewing, quilting, and craft tutorials every week. They offer these online classes to teach you about quilt design and quilting techniques. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced quilter, this is an inspiration for everybody. Quilting is easier than ever before thanks to precut fabrics being used as building blocks in most projects. Layer cakes, charm packs, and jelly rolls are just some of the fabric varieties that make textile patchwork easy as pie. We also offer quilt patterns and quilting supplies along with gorgeous quilt material to simplify your experience. We hope you enjoy our quilting tutorials!
20 Coffee Filter Craft Ideas
Most people have tons of coffee filters lying around, and it turns out, they can actually be used for crafts! We’ve compiled the greatest 20 coffee filter crafts in a list, which include bath sachets, wreaths, paper lanterns, flowers, roses, jar toppers, monsters, sea animal suncatchers, snowflakes, bowls, and even cowboys. You’re welcome. This can give you something for you and your kids to do. The best thing is you can do these crafts at any time of the year–Summer, Winter, Fall, and Spring. You can even adapt these crafts for different events – Valentine’s Day, Christmas, Birthday, Easter.
The Atlantic
I Love My Clutter, Thank You Very Much
A confession, first: I love clutter. The horizontal surfaces in my family room are covered with newspapers, magazines, books I’ve started, books I intend to read, books I want to read but never will, erasable pens, a sweatshirt or two, a soccer ball, a bucket of toy cars, and wayward Legos that gouge my stockinged feet. In addition to a computer, two telephones, and a TV remote, my desk at home is strewn with notebooks, folders, loose papers, birchbark, a modem, scraps of paper with notes to myself, photos of my wife and kids, flash drives, nail clippers, pens, coins, a stapler, a thesaurus, shopping receipts, a hand-grip strengthener, a blood-pressure cuff, two- and three-dimensional likenesses of Abraham Lincoln, four baseballs, three baseball caps, two 1909 baseball cards, two flashlights, a pair of AirPods, a miniature boxing glove my father gave me before I can remember, one Pokémon card, and two Tibetan bowls.
Arrow Crown Block Online Class
In this course, you’ll learn how to make this stunning traditional arrow block using simple tips and tricks. It consists of many little pieces, so the patchwork process is simple. This bold, modern block measures 16 inches square and requires a few blocks to complete a quilt. It’s made...
Winter Deer Cross Stitch Pattern
Winter has only just begun, so there’s plenty of time to stitch this beautiful winter deer pattern from Smart Cross Stitch. The design is mostly a winter scene with the Northern Lights, with the deer worked on top in backstitch. The design, by Alisa Okenas, uses 17 colors and is 91 by 91 stitches. That comes out to 6.5 inches square on 14 count fabric.
Getting Started with Machine Embroidery
Are you ready to get started with machine embroidery? This helpful list of beginner tips from Crafty Life Mom is just what you need. With nine tips and detailed write ups on each one, you’ll be well on your way to creating machine embroidered masterpieces in no time. You will learn about supplies you are going to need as well as a few problems you may encounter.
Hashtag Beanie Knitting Pattern
Our online world is full of hashtags, and this cute hat from Rosie Posie Design Co is a fun way to celebrate this humble piece of punctuation. The hat is worked in two colors using mosaic knitting, so you’re slipping stitches and changing the color you work with every two rounds. It’s an easy introduction to mosaic, or to colorwork in general if you haven’t done it in the past.
Woman Upcycles Vintage Books Into a Kitchen Knife Block and It’s Cute as Heck
This upcycle is perfect for people with a country aesthetic.
Folgate Headband Knitting Pattern
Need a little something to keep your ears warm in cold weather?. The Folgate headband is a simple headband, that is knitted in the round seamlessly. This little accessory will keep your ears warm on colder days. It uses worsted weight yarn. and English rib, which looks sort of like...
consumerqueen.com
Semi-Annual Sale Online at Victoria’s Secret – Panties, Beauty & More!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Semi-Annual Sale at VS – Panties as Low as $3.99!. The BIG sale at Victoria's Secret has started online and you score up to 60% off panties, beauty, sleep, bras, lingerie, accessories and sport! Right now, the sale is online only, in-store sales start December 29th.
msn.com
19 garden path ideas – beautiful DIY and budget looks for a stylish walkway
Slide 1 of 20: If you're stumped for garden path ideas because, well, yours is already just there, or because you want fresh inspiration as you're starting with a clean (garden) slate, we can help. Whether you're after a natural, weathered look or a formal and contemporary finish, we have many looks for backyards big and small, and practical advice on how to achieve them. Garden paths are an integral part of garden landscaping and can add design flair as well as function to your backyard. From soft gravel paths lined with fragrant herbs to oversized pavers laid in intricate patterns, exploring a range of looks will help you find the one that's perfect for your backyard. Before designing a garden path, you need to strike the right balance between ease of laying, cost-effectiveness of your chosen material, and the desired look. Landscape designer and Co-founder of the gardeningit.com blog Kristina Mathew advises that the simplest way to make a garden path 'is to first dig into the soil. Then, make several parallel lines of regular width, burying the soil between them. Start in the middle and work outwards.' If cost is the most important consideration, choose gravel, which is also one of the most versatile garden path materials – 'Gravel comes in many different colors, sizes, and textures. You have the option of choosing your own color gravel mix, or you can choose from the preselected colors available.' Complete beginner and don't want to spend any money? Katie Krejci, a homesteader and blogger from The Homesteading RD, advises to just create dirt paths – 'this is what I use in 90 percent of my gardens. Simply choose a path and allow it to get compact with heavy use. This will deter the growth of some weeds, however you will need to pick some out from time to time. This is a timeless option and obtainable for any garden - large or small.' By Anna Cottrell, Sarah Warwick.
Wednesday Addams Snood,Vest and 14 more Crochet Patterns
Calling all Wednesday Addams fans! We’ve got some exciting news for you. Netflix recently announced the upcoming series Wednesday and the crochet patterns to join her on her spooky adventures have been released!. That’s right, you can now make your very own Wednesday Addams vest, snood, and other patterns...
Knit a Chunky Sweater to Stay Super Cozy
When it gets really cold where I live, I like to wear a lighter weight sweater with a chunky and boxier sweater on top. But even if you don’t layer your sweaters like I do, it’s great to have some chunky outer layers for the chilly season. The...
