FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brightline launches two new South Florida stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
Southwest Airlines South Florida Nightmare, More Than 100 Cancellations Tuesday
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 3:40 p.m. — Southwest has now canceled 85 flights into and out of Fort Lauderdale today, 32 into and out of Miami, and 12 into and out of PBI. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you’re holding a Southwest Airlines ticket […]
The Bite Eatery to Open in Pompano Beach
The upcoming food hall will feature 9 different culinary concepts and The Bite Bar
Eater
Friends of Eater Miami Share Their Saddest Restaurant Closure of 2022
As we put a cap on 2022, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all-around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them six questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of 2022. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Gardens Parks and Recreation is Better than Ever!
With the holidays just around the corner and children soon to be home on break, there’s no. better way to burn off some energy than to spend a day at the park. Jackie Shakespeare,. Assistant Director of the Miami Gardens Parks and Recreation Department, reminds us that. Miami Gardens...
communitynewspapers.com
The Miami Gardens Metaverse Is Here!
The City of Miami Gardens is proud to announce the official launch of the City’s latest. technological advancement – The Miami Gardens “Virtual City” Metaverse Experience, kicking off the first phase of an exciting immersive experience available to all through cutting-edge 3D virtual reality technology. The...
South Florida Christmas Day forecast: Cold and dreary
MIAMI -- South Florida residents will wake up Christmas Day to one of the coldest Dec. 25 days in recent memory.The chilly weather resulted from a powerful cold front that pushed through South Florida late Friday. The front will remain stalled to the south over the weekend, which not only keeps the cold northwest wind in place, but will also allow clouds and even a few showers to stream through the area from west to east. "As we rarely get the chance to wear boots and sweaters in South Florida but this will be our chance," CBS 4 meteorologist Cindy...
Florida Man's $50 Lottery Ticket Becomes $1 Million Prize
Right before the new year, too!
Delays, cancelations persist at South Florida airports due to winter storm
MIAMI - A major winter storm has led to thousands of flight disruptions nationwide. As of 8 a.m. Monday, 68 flights were delayed and 26 were canceled at Miami International Airport. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International there were 105 delayed flights and 48 cancelations. South Florida's airports were spared the worst when it came to delays and cancelations. Nationwide, more than 1,540 flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled by 8 a.m. Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, while 1,680 flights had been delayed. Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the busiest days...
communitynewspapers.com
From the Desk of Mayor Rodney Harris
There were so many great things that happened in 2022. One of the most significant events, Formula One, was successfully executed in the City of Miami Gardens. In addition to the numerous and programs we offer our community, we were fortunate enough to help some of our neighbors in need. After Hurricane Ian, Vice Mayor Leon led a caravan to a predominantly Black City in Fort Myers called Harlem Heights. That was a heartfelt situation in which our residents stepped up and provided essential materials to help another City with a considerable humanitarian effort. We strongly recommend to anyone who can help — if you can help the people in Fort Myers, please do.
footballscoop.com
High School Scoop - Wednesday December 28, 2022
Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. QwikCut: QwikCut is in the business of saving coaches money! Get started with a free trial today to tour the platform. Westminster (Miami, FL): Patrick Wennin has accepted the head coach role for Westminster Christian School in Miami, Fl, and is...
VIDEO: Aerial footage of Alex Rodriguez Park renovations update No. 2
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Watch an aerial video of the Alex Rodriguez Park renovations. A new playing surface is being installed as well as a weight room expansion. Both projects are expected to be done before the start of the 2023 season, which begins Feb. 17. Miami is coming...
Miami New Times
New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: First Watch, Just Salads, Tacombi, and Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth
Miami's latest round of openings includes the newest Kush Hospitality addition, Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth; a new First Watch in Doral; and the second location of NYC's beloved taqueria, Tacombi, in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. First Watch. 3737 NW 87th...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian killed by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the death of a person involving a Brightline train. The incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow...
Florida man spends $50 on scratch-off ticket, wins $1 million
A Florida man is $1 million richer after he bought a $50 scratch-off ticket.
Woman apologizes for throwing computer monitor at Florida airline worker
An Alabama woman caught on camera throwing a computer monitor at a South Florida airline worker apologized for her actions following her release from jail on Christmas Eve.
WSVN-TV
Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate Christmas drag show held in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced his office will investigate a Christmas drag show accused of being indecent for children. On Monday, the event was held at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts, as part of the national tour of “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
Unruly traveler at MIA detained by Miami-Dade police
MIAMI -- A woman who was caught on camera yelling at and shoving gate agents at Miami International Airport this week was detained and ordered held for a psychological evaluation, Miami-Dade police said Tuesday.The woman, who was not immediately identified, was escorted from the American Airlines gate by uniformed deputies following the altercation as passengers looked and boarded the aircraft.>>>>>Video below contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.One passenger filmed the incident and shared the footage with CBS 4, showing the woman yelling that she was trying to travel to Tampa to see her grandfather who she said was terminally ill.The woman yelled at airline workers and appeared to push one of the employees at some point.She was escorted from the scene by two deputies.
HYPOTHERMIA ALERT: Weather Service Warns Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Temperatures To Plunge…Wind Chill Could Drop To 30 Degrees Monday… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service has issued an exceptionally rare warning that hypothermia is possible is Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and inland Palm Beach County as temperatures are […]
momcollective.com
New Years Eve Events In Broward
Captain’s Ball – New Year’s Eve 2023 | The Wharf Fort Lauderdale. As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Year’s Eve, there is no better place than The Wharf Fort Lauderdale for a unique and festive celebration! The Captain’s Ball will have you feeling like the captain of your own ship as you enjoy music, dancing, stunning views of The New River.
